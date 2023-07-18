Taylor Swift Earns More No. 1 Albums Than Any Other Woman in History

The pop singer has broken another record thanks to her latest release 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE.
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift. Photo:

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift has broken yet another record.

On Sunday, it was revealed that the "Lavender Haze" singer has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any female artist in history, according to Billboard.

The title was previously held by Barbra Streisand with 11 No. 1 records; Swift earned 12 No. 1 albums.

The news comes after Swift's latest album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) — which was released on July 7 — debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, alongside previous releases Midnights (No. 5), Lover (No. 7) and Folklore (No. 10).

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift performing during opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" in Glendale, Arizona in March 2023.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management


Swift, 33, became the first female artist to have four albums chart in the Billboard Top 10 simultaneously.

There have only been two other artists who have achieved the feat in Billboard’s history — Herb Alpert in 1966 and Prince posthumously in 2016. 

According to a Republic Records release, Swift’s latest record is the biggest-selling album so far this year, with 716,000 album-equivalent units sold.

News of Swift's latest achievements comes after Jake Owen addressed the rumors that her song “Sparks Fly” — featured on her album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) — is about him.

It didn't seem to bother the country star that people think he's the subject of one of Swift’s 2010 hit songs, as fans revisit the theory amid the release of the album. Owen, now 41, told PEOPLE that he has heard the theory for years — but it's never bothered him.

jake owen on taylor rumors
Taylor Swift and Jake Owen.

Matt Winkelmeyer/GettyJason Kempin/Getty

“It’s a great song and the speculation has always been funny to me,” the singer-songwriter told PEOPLE at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, where he was participating in the American Century Championship. “I’m sure Taylor probably laughs at it all too, but I’m happy to even have my name in the discussion around it.”

Owen — who released his own latest album, Loose Cannon, last month — added that he has “known Taylor since she was 16,” and has always been a fan of her work.

“She’s an amazing girl and an amazing artist,” Owen said, adding, “It’s been incredible to see how she’s grown as a musician and what a global phenomenon she’s become.”

The Midnights singer has yet to reveal too much about the inspiration behind the song, but fans have put together some theories based on past comments from the musician and her "Easter Eggs."

