Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Kiss During Night Out with Friends in N.Y.C. (Exclusive)

The budding couple were spotted spending time with pals — including Jack Antonoff and Zoë Kravitz — in between Swift's tour stops

By
Updated on May 25, 2023 11:10 AM
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are continuing to spend time together.

The fledgling couple was spotted engaging in some PDA at the members-only venue Zero Bond in downtown New York City on Wednesday, an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

On her day off from tour, Swift, 33, and Healy, 34, spent time with a group of pals, including Zoë Kravitz, Margaret Qualley and her fiancé, Jack Antonoff — one of Swift’s longtime collaborators. "Taylor and Matty were kissing," adds the source.

Reps for Swift and Healy's band The 1975 have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Earlier on Wednesday, Swift announced the upcoming release of Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), which will include an extended version of her ballad "Snow on the Beach" with Lana Del Rey and a remix of "Karma" with Ice Spice. A brand new song, "You're Losing Me," will also be featured on the album.

Swift and Healy's latest outing comes after the pair were photographed leaving the Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village on May 15.

The musicians were joined at the studio by several other stars, including Qualley, 28, and Antonoff, 39, as well as Kendrick Lamar and Florence Welch.

Swift and Healy were also spotted hanging out with Antonoff earlier this month at Casa Cipriani in New York City. Photos posted to social media showed the duo holding hands at the members-only venue.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, "Taylor is happy. She's very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off."

Another insider added, "They're hanging out and having a good time. It's not just platonic."

Healy has been a regular presence at Swift’s Eras Tour, having attended all three of her Nashville shows earlier this month.

During a show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, last week, Swift said she's "never been this happy," during a candid moment with her fans. 

Taking a moment before performing Midnights track "Question…?", Swift told the crowd at the Gillette Stadium, "I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

"It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense," she continued. "So I thought I'd play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories."

