Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy Break Up: 'It Was Always Casual' Says Source

After fueling romance rumors for about a month, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have called it quits.

The "Karma" singer-songwriter and The 1975 frontman have split, PEOPLE confirms. "She had fun with him, but it was always casual," a source tells PEOPLE. "They are no longer romantically involved."

TMZ was first to report the news.

Swift, 33, and Healy, 34, had been linked since early May and were spotted in public together several times, including at Electric Lady Studios in New York City on May 15 alongside stars like Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, Kendrick Lamar and Florence Welch.

Healy was also in attendance for all six of Swift's Eras Tour shows in Nashville and Philadelphia, and was seen taking in the performance with Swift's dad Scott and pals like Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid.

During Swift's Eras Tour concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts on May 20, she took a moment before performing Midnights track "Question…?" to give fans a life update.

"I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever," Swift told the crowd at Gillette Stadium. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

"It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense," she continued. "So I thought I'd play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories."

Taylor Swift; Matty Healy. Robert Kamau/GC Images

Days later, the pair was spotted kissing at the members-only venue Zero Bond in New York City.

On May 27, Healy appeared to address romance rumors at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland with a cryptic message to the crowd.

“Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?” he asked. “All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentleman, this is The 1975.”

Reps for Swift and Healy's band have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

