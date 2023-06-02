Taylor Swift's $746 Matching Top and Skirt Look So Similar to This $40 Amazon Set

Snap up the breezy look in 12 colors

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 2, 2023 07:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Taylor Swift skirt set Tout
Photo:

Getty Images

Got a “Blank Space” in your closet? You won’t after seeing Taylor Swift’s recent ‘fit! 

Earlier this month, the Midnights singer showed up to the studio and showed off her white spaghetti strap shirt and white midi skirt. The entire ensemble was complemented by her light brown sandals and dark brown handbag. For some color, she added blue earrings and as the song suggests, cherry lips. 

Taylor Swift ECOMM

TheImageDirect.com

Swift’s matching bustier shirt and linen skirt were both by Polo Ralph Lauren, and they cost a whopping $746 when purchased together. But for under $45, you can achieve Swiftie status with this similar two-piece set from Amazon. 

The Merokeety Two-Piece Crop Top and Skirt Set is flowy, shows the perfect amount of skin, and is even slightly ruffled, resulting in a reliably chic getup that you can toss on without much thought. Plus, it’s white and has a sleeveless design like Taylor’s.

The crop top might not have bustier or eyelet detailing, but it does have a flattering square neckline and a stretchy design that can be worn to dinner parties, cocktail hours, and Saturday morning breakfast meetups. The midi skirt has a pretty, but practical, drawstring at the waist, a tiered silhouette, and two pockets.  

MEROKEETY Women 2 Piece Outfits Sleeveless

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety 2-Piece Sleeveless Crop Top Skirt Set with Pockets in White, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

The set is made with a Tencel and modal fabric and comes in sizes S to XL (which fits US sizes 4 through 18). And while it’s a two-piece design, it feels very similar to dresses Jennifer Garner, Angelina Jolie, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently wore — i.e. breezy and white. You can also opt to wear the crop top with another mini, midi, or maxi skirt in your closet, and style the skirt with graphic T-shirts, blazers, or maybe even both.

One shopper who doesn’t usually wear clothing that shows off their midriff said, “The fit was quite flattering and very comfortable,” adding, “I felt really good and so free in this outfit, and I can’t wait to wear it at the beach. I kind of feel like a Roman goddess when I wear it!” 

Another shopper described it as “beautiful” and said they feel “ethereal” when wearing it, while a third shopper raved, “This set is so dreamy and flowy and perfect for summer.” 

Head to Amazon to shop this Merokeety set in white, along with other colors, like pink, beige, and black. 

MEROKEETY Women 2 Piece Outfits Sleeveless

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety 2-Piece Sleeveless Crop Top Skirt Set with Pockets in Beige, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

MEROKEETY Women 2 Piece Outfits Sleeveless

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety 2-Piece Sleeveless Crop Top Skirt Set with Pockets in Pink, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

MEROKEETY Women 2 Piece Outfits Sleeveless

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety 2-Piece Sleeveless Crop Top Skirt Set with Pockets in Black, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Jennifer Lawrence ECOMM BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2023
Jennifer Lawrence's Breezy Cropped Pants Are the Perfect Alternative to Shorts — Get a Pair Starting at $18
Katie Holmes Wide-Leg White Pants tout
Katie Holmes' Wide-Leg Pants Are a Breathable Alternative to White Jeans for Summer — Similar Options Start at $20
Fashion Item Roundup Under $60-$70: Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Summer Wedding Guest Dresses, and All of the Best Deals Are Under $60
Related Articles
Oprah Cozy Earth A-List Review Tout
Oprah Once Deemed These Buttery-Soft Joggers Her 'Favorite' — and Now I Do, Too
Fashion Item Roundup Under $60-$70: Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Summer Wedding Guest Dresses, and All of the Best Deals Are Under $60
LETURE PU Leather Small Jewelry Box Tout
Hundreds of Amazon Shoppers Just Bought This $8 Jewelry Case That’s a ‘Must-Have for Traveling’
Ree Drummond Summer Launch
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her Latest Fashion Collection at Walmart ‘Offers Lots of Versatility’ for Summer
Ariana Madix phone case Tout
Ariana Madix’s Practical Phone Case Is from the Same Brand Blake Lively Keeps Wearing When On-the-Go
Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Gifts Tout
Nordstrom Rack Has 2,700+ Father's Day Gifts Available — and They’re Up to 75% Off
Amazon SATINA High Waisted Leggings Tout
These Amazon Leggings with 63,000+ Perfect Ratings Are on Sale for Just $12 Today
Breezy Summer Fashion Tout
Amazon’s Fashion Chart Is Brimming with Breezy Styles for Summer, and So Many of Them Are on Sale
amzf blouse TOUT
Shoppers Call This Popular New Blouse at Amazon ‘Lightweight and Soft’ — and It’s $24 Right Now
Summer Dress Amazon Storefront Tout
Amazon's New Summer Storefront Is Full of Pretty Maxi and Midi Dresses That Start at $10
Katie Holmes, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Aniston, ECOMM
Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Aniston, and More Celebs Wear This Laid-Back Jean Style — and These Pairs Are on Sale
Jennifer Lopez Charles & Keith Handbag Tout
Jennifer Lopez Keeps Carrying This Versatile Handbag That’s Surprisingly Affordable
What PEO Readers Are Buying for MDW
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? These 9 Light and Breezy Styles for Summer — All Under $35
MDW: Spanx Roundup Tout
Spanx's Memorial Day Sale Is Filled with So Many Summer-Ready Options, We Can Hardly Believe It
FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides Tout
These Popular Slide Sandals Are a ‘Must-Have for Summer’ — and They’re on Sale for Memorial Day Weekend
celebrities
All of These Celebrity-Inspired White Dresses for Summer Are on Sale for Memorial Day Starting at $30