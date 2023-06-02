Lifestyle Fashion Taylor Swift's $746 Matching Top and Skirt Look So Similar to This $40 Amazon Set Snap up the breezy look in 12 colors By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 2, 2023 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Got a “Blank Space” in your closet? You won’t after seeing Taylor Swift’s recent ‘fit! Earlier this month, the Midnights singer showed up to the studio and showed off her white spaghetti strap shirt and white midi skirt. The entire ensemble was complemented by her light brown sandals and dark brown handbag. For some color, she added blue earrings and as the song suggests, cherry lips. TheImageDirect.com Swift’s matching bustier shirt and linen skirt were both by Polo Ralph Lauren, and they cost a whopping $746 when purchased together. But for under $45, you can achieve Swiftie status with this similar two-piece set from Amazon. The Merokeety Two-Piece Crop Top and Skirt Set is flowy, shows the perfect amount of skin, and is even slightly ruffled, resulting in a reliably chic getup that you can toss on without much thought. Plus, it’s white and has a sleeveless design like Taylor’s. The crop top might not have bustier or eyelet detailing, but it does have a flattering square neckline and a stretchy design that can be worn to dinner parties, cocktail hours, and Saturday morning breakfast meetups. The midi skirt has a pretty, but practical, drawstring at the waist, a tiered silhouette, and two pockets. Amazon Buy It! Merokeety 2-Piece Sleeveless Crop Top Skirt Set with Pockets in White, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com Taylor Swift Left the Studio with Matty Healy in Unexpected Sneakers That Are Convincing Us to Ditch White Pairs The set is made with a Tencel and modal fabric and comes in sizes S to XL (which fits US sizes 4 through 18). And while it’s a two-piece design, it feels very similar to dresses Jennifer Garner, Angelina Jolie, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently wore — i.e. breezy and white. You can also opt to wear the crop top with another mini, midi, or maxi skirt in your closet, and style the skirt with graphic T-shirts, blazers, or maybe even both. One shopper who doesn’t usually wear clothing that shows off their midriff said, “The fit was quite flattering and very comfortable,” adding, “I felt really good and so free in this outfit, and I can’t wait to wear it at the beach. I kind of feel like a Roman goddess when I wear it!” Another shopper described it as “beautiful” and said they feel “ethereal” when wearing it, while a third shopper raved, “This set is so dreamy and flowy and perfect for summer.” Head to Amazon to shop this Merokeety set in white, along with other colors, like pink, beige, and black. Amazon Buy It! Merokeety 2-Piece Sleeveless Crop Top Skirt Set with Pockets in Beige, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Merokeety 2-Piece Sleeveless Crop Top Skirt Set with Pockets in Pink, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Merokeety 2-Piece Sleeveless Crop Top Skirt Set with Pockets in Black, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Lawrence's Breezy Cropped Pants Are the Perfect Alternative to Shorts — Get a Pair Starting at $18 Katie Holmes' Wide-Leg Pants Are a Breathable Alternative to White Jeans for Summer — Similar Options Start at $20 Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Summer Wedding Guest Dresses, and All of the Best Deals Are Under $60