Entertainment Music Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus and More Lead 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations — See the List! Swift scored eight chances to win a Moon Person at the upcoming awards show, which airs live on Sept. 12 By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 8, 2023 12:25PM EDT Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Emma McIntyre/Getty The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards nominations are here! On Tuesday, MTV unveiled the complete list of music videos nominated in each category for the upcoming awards show, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sept. 12. Taylor Swift leads with eight nominations, closely followed by SZA with six, while Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith each have five and BLACKPINK, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Shakira are each tied with four. Taylor Swift Gives 'Life-Changing' $100,000 Bonuses, Handwritten Letters to Eras Tour Truck Drivers This year's VMAs boasts a brand-new best Afrobeats category as well as 35 first-time nominees including Petras, Metro Boomin, Rema, Ayra Starr, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Peso Pluma, Reneé Rapp and Yung Miami, among others. Fans can vote for the majority of the awards on MTV's website through Sept. 1, while the best new artist category will remain active into the live show on Sept. 12, and group of the year as well as song of summer category nominations are TBA. The 2023 MTV VMAs will be held at Prudential Center in New Jersey. Miley Cyrus Congratulates SZA on Scoring Her First-Ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Hit: 'Love You' MTV Video Music Awards "Moon Person". Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty See the full list of 2023 MTV VMAs nominations below. VIDEO OF THE YEAR Doja Cat - "Attention" Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" Sam Smith and Kim Petras - "Unholy" SZA - "Kill Bill" Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" ARTIST OF THE YEAR Beyoncé Doja Cat Karol G Nicki Minaj Shakira Taylor Swift SONG OF THE YEAR Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" Rema and Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" Sam Smith and Kim Petras - "Unholy" Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit" SZA - "Kill Bill" Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" BEST NEW ARTIST GloRilla Ice Spice Kaliii Peso Pluma PinkPantheress Reneé Rapp PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR Saucy Santana - "Booty" Stephen Sanchez - "Until I Found You" JVKE - "golden hour" Flo Milli - "Conceited" Reneé Rapp - "Colorado" Sam Ryder - "All the Way Over" Armani White - "GOATED" Fletcher - "Becky's So Hot" Tomorrow x Together - "Sugar Rush Ride" Ice Spice - "Princess Diana" FLO - "Losing You" Lauren Spencer Smith - "That Part" BEST COLLABORATION David Guetta and Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)" Post Malone and Doja Cat - "I Like You (A Happier Song)" Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On" Karol G and Shakira - "TQG" Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)" Rema and Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" BEST POP Demi Lovato - "Swine" Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album)" Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed" Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" Pink - "TRUSTFALL" Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" BEST HIP-HOP Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On" DJ Khaled featuring Drake and Lil Baby - "STAYING ALIVE" GloRilla and Cardi B - "Tomorrow 2" Lil Uzi Vert - "Just Wanna Rock" Lil Wayne featuring Swizz Beatz and DMX - "Kant Nobody" Metro Boomin featuring Future - "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)" Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" BEST R&B Alicia Keys featuring Lucky Daye - "Stay" Chloe Bailey featuring Chris Brown - "How Does It Feel" Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)" SZA - "Shirt" Toosii - "Favorite Song" Yung Bleu and Nicki Minaj - "Love in the Way" BEST ALTERNATIVE Blink-182 - "EDGING" Boygenius - "the film" Fall Out Boy - "Hold Me Like a Grudge" Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace" Paramore - "This Is Why" Thirty Seconds to Mars - "Stuck" BEST ROCK Foo Fighters - "The Teacher" Linkin Park - "Lost (Original Version)" Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Tippa My Tongue" Måneskin - "THE LONELIEST" Metallica - "Lux Æterna" Muse - "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" BEST LATIN Anitta - "Funk Rave" Bad Bunny - "WHERE SHE GOES" Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma - "Ella Baila Sola" Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny – "un x100to" Karol G and Shakira "TQG" Rosalía - "DESPECHÁ" Shakira – "Acróstico" BEST K-POP aespa - "Girls" BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" FIFTY FIFTY - "Cupid" SEVENTEEN - "Super" Tomorrow x Together - "Sugar Rush Ride" BEST AFROBEATS Ayra Starr - "Rush" Burna Boy - "It's Plenty" Davido featuring Musa Keys - "UNAVAILABLE" Fireboy DML and Asake - "Bandana" Libianca - "People" Rema and Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" Wizkid featuring Ayra Starr - "2 Sugar" VIDEO FOR GOOD Alicia Keys – "If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)" Bad Bunny - "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente" Demi Lovato - "Swine" Dove Cameron - "Breakfast" Imagine Dragons - "Crushed" Maluma - "La Reina" BEST DIRECTION Doja Cat - "Attention" Drake - "Falling Back" Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out" Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" Sam Smith and Kim Petras - "Unholy" SZA - "Kill Bill" Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Adele - "I Drink Wine" Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed" Janelle Monáe - "Lipstick Lover" Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out" Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" Best Visual Effects Fall Out Boy - "Love from the Other Side" Harry Styles - "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" Melanie Martinez - "VOID" Micki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" Sam Smith and Kim Petras - "Unholy" Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" BEST CHOREOGRAPHY BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album)" Jonas Brothers - "Waffle House" Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" Panic! at the Disco - "Middle of a Breakup" Sam Smith and Kim Petras - "Unholy" BEST ART DIRECTION Boygenius - "the film" BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" Doja Cat - "Attention" Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace" Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" SZA - "Shirt" BEST EDITING BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" Kendrick Lamar - "Rich Spirit" Miley Cyrus - "River" Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" SZA - "Kill Bill" Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"