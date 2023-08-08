Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus and More Lead 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations — See the List!

Swift scored eight chances to win a Moon Person at the upcoming awards show, which airs live on Sept. 12

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Updated on August 8, 2023 12:25PM EDT
Taylor Swift Leads 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations â See the Full List
The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards nominations are here!

On Tuesday, MTV unveiled the complete list of music videos nominated in each category for the upcoming awards show, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sept. 12.

Taylor Swift leads with eight nominations, closely followed by SZA with six, while Doja CatKim Petras, Miley CyrusNicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith each have five and BLACKPINK, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Shakira are each tied with four.

This year's VMAs boasts a brand-new best Afrobeats category as well as 35 first-time nominees including Petras, Metro Boomin, Rema, Ayra Starr, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Peso Pluma, Reneé Rapp and Yung Miami, among others.

Fans can vote for the majority of the awards on MTV's website through Sept. 1, while the best new artist category will remain active into the live show on Sept. 12, and group of the year as well as song of summer category nominations are TBA.

The 2023 MTV VMAs will be held at Prudential Center in New Jersey.

See the full list of 2023 MTV VMAs nominations below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat - "Attention"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"

Sam Smith and Kim Petras - "Unholy"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"

Rema and Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

Sam Smith and Kim Petras - "Unholy"

Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

BEST NEW ARTIST

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Saucy Santana - "Booty"

Stephen Sanchez - "Until I Found You"

JVKE - "golden hour"

Flo Milli - "Conceited"

Reneé Rapp - "Colorado"

Sam Ryder - "All the Way Over"

Armani White - "GOATED"

Fletcher - "Becky's So Hot"

Tomorrow x Together - "Sugar Rush Ride"

Ice Spice - "Princess Diana"

FLO - "Losing You"

Lauren Spencer Smith - "That Part"

BEST COLLABORATION

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)"

Post Malone and Doja Cat - "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On"

Karol G and Shakira - "TQG"

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)"

Rema and Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

BEST POP

Demi Lovato - "Swine"

Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album)"

Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"

Pink - "TRUSTFALL"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

BEST HIP-HOP

Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On"

DJ Khaled featuring Drake and Lil Baby - "STAYING ALIVE"

GloRilla and Cardi B - "Tomorrow 2"

Lil Uzi Vert - "Just Wanna Rock"

Lil Wayne featuring Swizz Beatz and DMX - "Kant Nobody"

Metro Boomin featuring Future - "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)"

Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys featuring Lucky Daye - "Stay"

Chloe Bailey featuring Chris Brown - "How Does It Feel"

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)"

SZA - "Shirt"

Toosii - "Favorite Song"

Yung Bleu and Nicki Minaj - "Love in the Way"

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Blink-182 - "EDGING"

Boygenius - "the film"

Fall Out Boy - "Hold Me Like a Grudge"

Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace"

Paramore - "This Is Why"

Thirty Seconds to Mars - "Stuck"

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters - "The Teacher"

Linkin Park - "Lost (Original Version)"

Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Tippa My Tongue"

Måneskin - "THE LONELIEST"

Metallica - "Lux Æterna"

Muse - "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween"

BEST LATIN

Anitta - "Funk Rave"

Bad Bunny - "WHERE SHE GOES"

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma - "Ella Baila Sola"

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny – "un x100to"

Karol G and Shakira "TQG"

Rosalía - "DESPECHÁ"

Shakira – "Acróstico"

BEST K-POP

aespa - "Girls"

BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom"

FIFTY FIFTY - "Cupid"

SEVENTEEN - "Super"

Tomorrow x Together - "Sugar Rush Ride"

BEST AFROBEATS

Ayra Starr - "Rush"

Burna Boy - "It's Plenty"

Davido featuring Musa Keys - "UNAVAILABLE"

Fireboy DML and Asake - "Bandana"

Libianca - "People"

Rema and Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

Wizkid featuring Ayra Starr - "2 Sugar"

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Alicia Keys – "If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)"

Bad Bunny - "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente"

Demi Lovato - "Swine"

Dove Cameron - "Breakfast"

Imagine Dragons - "Crushed"

Maluma - "La Reina"

BEST DIRECTION

Doja Cat - "Attention"

Drake - "Falling Back"

Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out"

Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"

Sam Smith and Kim Petras - "Unholy"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Adele - "I Drink Wine"

Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"

Janelle Monáe - "Lipstick Lover"

Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Best Visual Effects

Fall Out Boy - "Love from the Other Side"

Harry Styles - "Music for a Sushi Restaurant"

Melanie Martinez - "VOID"

Micki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"

Sam Smith and Kim Petras - "Unholy"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom"

Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album)"

Jonas Brothers - "Waffle House"

Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"

Panic! at the Disco - "Middle of a Breakup"

Sam Smith and Kim Petras - "Unholy"

BEST ART DIRECTION

Boygenius - "the film"

BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom"

Doja Cat - "Attention"

Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace"

Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"

SZA - "Shirt"

BEST EDITING 

BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom"

Kendrick Lamar - "Rich Spirit"

Miley Cyrus - "River"

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

