Taylor Swift Kicks Off Pride Month with Speech at Chicago Concert: 'This Is a Safe Space for You'

The singer is currently in the middle of her Eras tour, which kicked off on March 17

Ingrid Vasquez
Published on June 3, 2023
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
 Taylor Swift is making sure the Eras Tour is a place where everyone feels loved.

The 33-year-old performer took time to commemorate June as Pride Month during her concert in Chicago on Friday to celebrate the "brilliant crowds of people who are living their authentic lives."

"They are loving who they want to love, they are identifying how they identify, and allies who get to support them in and celebrate them in that," she said, adding "This is a safe space for you. This is a celebratory space for you. And one of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you, and watching you interact with each other, and being so loving, and so thoughtful, and so caring."

The Midnights singer referenced the legislation spreading across the nation that targets the LGBTQ community in her speech.

"There have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk. It's painful for everyone, every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities, and that's why I'm always posting, ‘This is when the midterms are, This is when these important key primaries are.’" she explained.

Before ending her speech, the Grammy-Award-winning artist took the opportunity to urge people to use Pride Month as a reminder of the importance of voting.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage for night three of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty

"We can support as much as we want during Pride Month, but if we're not doing our research on these elected officials, are they advocates?" she said. "Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality?"

Most recently, the "Karma" singer also announced the first round of international dates for her tour, sharing that she'll be stopping in Latin America for eight new shows.

She wrote alongside her announcement: "Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess @sabrinacarpenter will be joining us on all of the shows!" Swift wrote on social media. "Visit taylorswift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales."

