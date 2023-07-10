Celebrities Are Embracing Breezy Midi Skirts This Summer, and Amazon Has Tons of Similar Styles Under $40

If you’re loving the lightweight pants trend, you’re in for a treat. There’s another celebrity-approved trend that’s breezin’ its way through the fashion ranks.

In recent weeks, there has been a growing number of celebrities wearing both midi and maxi skirts in breathable fabrics. Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde, Selena Gomez, Shay Mitchell, and Taylor Swift have all gotten dressed up in long, white skirts, while Gigi Hadid wore a calf-length black skirt. Each of the A-listers wore a variation on the style — Gomez went for pleats, while Swift opted for eyelet — but all look like a surefire way to beat sweat streaks and unpleasant chafing that often occurs with more form-fitting clothing in the heat.

Amazon Prime Day is less than 24 hours away, but these 13 styles are already on sale, and they’re all under $40 right now. Keep scrolling to shop midi and maxi length skirts in different colors, patterns, and fabrics. We even found one that looks like the one Gwyneth Paltrow wore in the Hamptons last summer — she was onto something.

Celebrity-Inspired Midi and Maxi Skirts on Sale at Amazon

Zesica Lace Trim A-Line Maxi Skirt with Pockets

Amazon

Since many celebrities are wearing white skirts, it feels right to start with one: The Zesica Lace Trim A-Line Maxi Skirt is a beachy marriage of the one spotted on Holmes and the one styled by Wilde. The length is longer than the latter’s, but the tiered design is spot on. On sale for $37, it also has a panel of lace below the knee, another fetching summer detail. (And if white isn’t your thing, don’t worry — it comes in 12 colors including black and blue.)



Kate Kasin High-Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt

Amazon

Flowy skirts can fall on the more bohemian side of fashion, but not this pleated A-line one from Kate Kasin. It has over 10,000 five-star ratings, comes in 31 colors, and is up to 25 percent off right now. As for how to wear it, Selena Gomez recently styled a similar one with a sweater while in Paris, but it also works with more everyday picks like T-shirts and blazers, too.

Hibluco Floral High-Waist A-Line Midi Skirt

Amazon

Color this yellow floral midi skirt yours for more than half-off on nearly all sizes. Speaking of which, it ranges from S to XXL, and all of them feature an elastic waistband for the perfect fit. Another plus? It’s lined.

Asher Fashion Cotton Linen Maxi Skirt

Amazon

None of the celebrities appear to be wearing linen skirts but they should be (especially since they’re already wearing linen pants and shorts). For this reason, we included the Asher Fashion Cotton Linen Maxi Skirt, which is now just $23. It’s made from a breathable cotton-linen blend and has earned five-star ratings from over a thousand shoppers.

“They are a dream to wear in this hot, humid weather — light, breezy, and floaty, almost as if you aren't wearing anything,” said one shopper. “It's so flowy and soft and magical! It makes me feel like a fairytale,” said a second.

Pick up a celebrity-inspired midi or maxi skirt while they’re on sale now. Keep scrolling to shop more styles at Amazon.



Haeof High-Waist A-Line Ruffle Swing Maxi Skirt with Pockets

Amazon

Anrabess Pleated A-Line Tiered Skirt with Pockets

Amazon

Zesica Floral Printed A-Line Maxi Skirt with Pockets

Amazon

Exlura High-Waist Polka Dot Pleated Midi Skirt with Pockets

Amazon

Prettygarden High-Waist Midi Skirt with High Low Hem

Amazon

Zesica High-Waist A-Line Maxi Skirt with Pockets

Amazon

Leani High-Waist Maxi A-Line Skirt

Amazon

Yincro High-Waisted Maxi Skirt with Pockets

Amazon

Bluetime Pleated High-Waisted Maxi Skirt

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.