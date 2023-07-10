Celebrities Are Embracing Breezy Midi Skirts This Summer, and Amazon Has Tons of Similar Styles Under $40

Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde, and Taylor Swift are just a few who have worn the trend

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 10:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

taylor swift, katie holmes, olivia wilde
Photo:

Gotham/GC Images; Gotham/GC Images; SplashNews.com

If you’re loving the lightweight pants trend, you’re in for a treat. There’s another celebrity-approved trend that’s breezin’ its way through the fashion ranks. 

In recent weeks, there has been a growing number of celebrities wearing both midi and maxi skirts in breathable fabrics. Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde, Selena Gomez, Shay Mitchell, and Taylor Swift have all gotten dressed up in long, white skirts, while Gigi Hadid wore a calf-length black skirt. Each of the A-listers wore a variation on the style — Gomez went for pleats, while Swift opted for eyelet — but all look like a surefire way to beat sweat streaks and unpleasant chafing that often occurs with more form-fitting clothing in the heat. 

Amazon Prime Day is less than 24 hours away, but these 13 styles are already on sale, and they’re all under $40 right now. Keep scrolling to shop midi and maxi length skirts in different colors, patterns, and fabrics. We even found one that looks like the one Gwyneth Paltrow wore in the Hamptons last summer — she was onto something. 

Celebrity-Inspired Midi and Maxi Skirts on Sale at Amazon

Zesica Lace Trim A-Line Maxi Skirt with Pockets

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Solid Color Lace Trim Flowy A Line Beach Long Maxi Skirt with Pockets

Amazon

Since many celebrities are wearing white skirts, it feels right to start with one: The Zesica Lace Trim A-Line Maxi Skirt is a beachy marriage of the one spotted on Holmes and the one styled by Wilde. The length is longer than the latter’s, but the tiered design is spot on. On sale for $37, it also has a panel of lace below the knee, another fetching summer detail. (And if white isn’t your thing, don’t worry — it comes in 12 colors including black and blue.)

Kate Kasin High-Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt

Amazon Kate Kasin Women's High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt

Amazon

Flowy skirts can fall on the more bohemian side of fashion, but not this pleated A-line one from Kate Kasin. It has over 10,000 five-star ratings, comes in 31 colors, and is up to 25 percent off right now. As for how to wear it, Selena Gomez recently styled a similar one with a sweater while in Paris, but it also works with more everyday picks like T-shirts and blazers, too.

Hibluco Floral High-Waist A-Line Midi Skirt

Amazon Hibluco Women's Floral Midi Skirts Elastic High Waist A-Line Swing Skirts

Amazon

Color this yellow floral midi skirt yours for more than half-off on nearly all sizes. Speaking of which, it ranges from S to XXL, and all of them feature an elastic waistband for the perfect fit. Another plus? It’s lined.

Asher Fashion Cotton Linen Maxi Skirt

Amazon ASHER FASHION Women's Bohemian Style Elastic Waist Band Cotton Linen Long Maxi Skirt Dress

Amazon

None of the celebrities appear to be wearing linen skirts but they should be (especially since they’re already wearing linen pants and shorts). For this reason, we included the Asher Fashion Cotton Linen Maxi Skirt, which is now just $23. It’s made from a breathable cotton-linen blend and has earned five-star ratings from over a thousand shoppers. 

“They are a dream to wear in this hot, humid weather — light, breezy, and floaty, almost as if you aren't wearing anything,” said one shopper. “It's so flowy and soft and magical! It makes me feel like a fairytale,” said a second.

Pick up a celebrity-inspired midi or maxi skirt while they’re on sale now. Keep scrolling to shop more styles at Amazon.

Haeof High-Waist A-Line Ruffle Swing Maxi Skirt with Pockets

Amazon HAEOF Women's Boho Elastic High Waist A Line Ruffle Swing Beach Maxi Skirt with Pockets

Amazon

Anrabess Pleated A-Line Tiered Skirt with Pockets

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Boho Elastic Waist Pleated A-Line Flowy Swing Tiered Long Beach Skirt

Amazon

Zesica Floral Printed A-Line Maxi Skirt with Pockets

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Bohemian Floral Printed Elastic Waist A Line Maxi Skirt with Pockets

Amazon

Exlura High-Waist Polka Dot Pleated Midi Skirt with Pockets

Amazon EXLURA Womens High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt Midi Swing Skirt with Pockets

Amazon

Prettygarden High-Waist Midi Skirt with High Low Hem

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Ditzy Floral Print Midi Skirt Boho Elastic High Waist Long Skirts for Women Trendy High Low Hem

Amazon

Zesica High-Waist A-Line Maxi Skirt with Pockets

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Plaid Elastic High Waist Flowy A Line Maxi Skirt with Pockets

Amazon

Leani High-Waist Maxi A-Line Skirt

Amazon LEANI Womenâs Elastic High Waist Boho Maxi Skirt Ruffle A Line Swing Long Skirts

Amazon

Yincro High-Waisted Maxi Skirt with Pockets

Amazon Yincro Women's Flowy Maxi Skirt Summer Pleated High Waisted Casual Long Skirts with Pockets

Amazon

Bluetime Pleated High-Waisted Maxi Skirt

Amazon Bluetime Women Leopard Print Long Skirts Chiffon Summer Beach Pleated Elastic High Waisted Maxi Skirts

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Best Water Toy Deals
18 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Water Toys — Sprinklers, Splash Pads, and More Start at Just $8
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Prime Day 2023 Live: The 35+ Best Early Deals to Shop Now
Deal Roundup: Legos
The Best Lego Deals at Amazon Prime Day 2023 for Kids and Adults, from 'Friends' to Flower Bouquets
Related Articles
Taylor Swift Eyelet Blouse Tout
Taylor Swift Wore a $218 Blouse with This Delicate Detail — and This $22 One Looks So Similar
Celebs Wearing Polka-Dots Tout
Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Have Been Spotted in the Stylish Print Kate Middleton Always Wears
Weekend Sale Roundup Tout
This Weekend’s 8 Best Sales from Lululemon, Ulta, Amazon, and More
Deal Roundup: Tayshia Adams Interview Tout
Tayshia Adams Shared Her Amazon Prime Day 2023 Picks with Us — and They Start at $9
Taylor Swift Skort Tout
Taylor Swift Is Officially in Her Skorts Era — Shop 7 Similar Styles Starting at Just $30
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Always Wear Are as Little as $80 at This Flash Sale
Renee Furterer Products Displayed on a Dresser
A Popular Thickening Shampoo That Makes Hair Feel ‘Stronger and Less Brittle’ Is on Sale for 48 More Hours
Deal Roundup: Camping Gear Tout
The 25 Best Deals on Camping Gear Amazon Right Now — Tents, Chairs, Lanterns, and More Start at $12
Jessica Alba High-Waisted White Pants Tout
Jessica Alba Bucked the Low-Rise Trend with These Flattering Pants, and Similar Options Start at $37
One-Off Deal: cooling blanket
This Cooling Blanket That’s ‘Light as a Feather’ Is on Sale for as Little as $24 at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Prime Day LOSUY Cordless Cleaning Brush Tout
Shoppers with Knee and Back Pain Swear by This Electric Spin Scrubber That’s on Sale
Amazon Prime Day Blouse Sale Tout
All of These Summer Blouses Are on Sale for Under $35 at Amazon Right Now
Taylor Swift Striped Button Down Tout
Taylor Swift’s Striped Button-Down Shirt Is a Summer Staple Among Celebs — Get the Look for Under $20
Amazon Prime Day Kandi Burruss' Picks Tout
Kandi Burruss Shared Her Favorite Summer Fashion and Home Finds on Amazon — and Prices Start at $12
Deal Roundup: Member Deals Tout
The 35 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals for Prime Members Go Up to 72% Off
One-Off Deal: Comfortable Shoe Tout
These Sporty Sandals Are a ‘Must-Have for Summer,’ and They’re on Sale for $16 at Amazon Right Now