Lifestyle Fashion Taylor Swift, Kate Middleton, and Oprah Winfrey Wear These '90s Throwback Pants That You Can Shop for $23 Cargo pants aren't going anywhere in 2023 — get in on the trend now Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images; Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage; Oprah/ Instagram Cargo pants are probably one item you didn’t have on your 2023 fashion bingo card, but you should — they’re proving to be a standout style amongst celebrities this year. Cargo pants are officially popular again, resurfacing after having been a go-to style choice in the '90s, and A-listers including Taylor Swift, Kate Middleton, Oprah Winfrey, Jessica Alba, and more are wearing them on repeat. The easy-to-wear pants are simply practical, and they can be worn whether you’re traveling, running errands, or making music if you’re anything like Swift. Keep reading to shop cargo pants inspired by celebrities. Celebrity-Inspired Cargo Pants Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant in Soft Sage, $64 (orig. $128); spanx.com Project Gap Sky High-Rise Wide Baggy Cargo Jeans with Washwell in Medium Indigo, $49.70 (orig. $89.95); gap.com A New Day High-Rise Satin Cargo Pants in Green, $32; target.com Lepunuo High-Waisted Wide-Leg Cargo Pants with Pockets in Army Green, $29.99 (orig. $29.99–$39.99); amazon.com Old Navy High-Waisted StretchTech Wide-Leg Cargo Pants in In the Navy, $22.75 (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.gap.com Madewell The Garment-Dyed '90s Straight Cargo Pant in Ash Green, $59.62 with code EXTRA25 (orig. $108); madewell.com Meinvqiaoti Cargo Chained Multi-Zip Pants, $29.99–$31.99; amazon.com Pilcro Pull-On Cargo Pants, $138; anthropologie.com Free People Palash Cargo Pant in Dried Herb, $128; revolve.com Lovers and Friends x Maggie MacDonald Julian Cargo Jean, $82 (orig. $178); revolve.com Jennifer Garner Celebrated an Angel City FC Goal in the Pants Style That’s Bound to Be Trendy for Fall Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant, $64 (Save 50%) Spanx; Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage Buy on Spanx $128 $64 If a Princess isn’t afraid to wear cargo pants, you shouldn’t be either. Early last year, Middleton wore a green, skinny pair of cargo pants to visit ancient ruins in Belize, and then in May of this year, she stepped out in the same style in black for some mountain climbing. Head to Spanx to grab the Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pants, a pair similar to Middleton’s, while they’re half off. Can’t decide between the green or black? Both colors are discounted to $64, and both options have tummy-shaping, skinny-leg cuts, and six functional pockets. They can be thrown in the washing machine for easy cleaning, but the brand recommends washing them inside-out to preserve the color of the twill material. Project Gap Sky High-Rise Wide Baggy Cargo Jeans with Washwell, $50 (Save $40) Getty Images / GAP Buy on Gap.com $90 $50 Cargos might be ultra-functional for sightseeing and exploring, but Jennifer Lopez wore hers while casually walking outside. The star’s pair did have one major departure from Oprah’s and Middleton’s — they were cargo jeans. This now-$50 pair from Gap is a wide-leg style in a classic blue wash. Plus, there are seams at the knee, like J.Lo’s pair, but they’re not just for looks. You can zip off the pant legs for a pair of longer shorts. (Another celebrity fashion trend to hop on.) A New Day High-Rise Satin Cargo Pants Target; Jessica Alba/ Instagram Buy on Target $32 Back in January, Jessica Alba wore some electric green cargo pants that were a bright color, yet still fashionable. And these satin ones from Target are a super similar hue. Ringing in at just above $30, the pants are high-waisted, so they’ll pair easily with cropped button-ups or sweater vests for fall, and the glossy-looking material adds a fancy flair to the pants. Plus, one shopper said you can do so much with them: “You can dress them up or down... either way [they] will add a touch of glam.” Lepunuo High-Waisted Wide-Leg Cargo Pants with Pockets, $30 (Up to 25% Off) Amazon; Oprah/ Instagram Buy on Amazon $40 $30 A solid pair of cargo pants has a set of pockets on them, and this popular Amazon pair got the memo. With six pockets, two of which look extra spacious, the pants have a practical design we could even see Oprah wearing them the next time she heads out on a trip. Topping the charts as the best-seller in the Women's Novelty Pants and Capris section at Amazon, they’re up to 25 percent off. Oprah Has So Many ‘Favorites’ from This Brand, and Its Bamboo Pajamas Live Up to the Hype Old Navy High-Waisted StretchTech Wide-Leg Cargo Pants, $23 (Save $22) Old Navy; Robert Kamau/GC Images Buy on Gap.com $45 $23 We’re not sure how Swift has the time to tour, make new music (plus re-record her old albums), and serve us with style inspo. Nevertheless, that’s what she did earlier this week when she stepped out in a pair of cargos heading to the studio in New York City. Her midnight-hued pants looked breezy, as do these from Old Navy. The fabric is stretchy and moisture-wicking at the same time, and the elastic drawstring waist allows for comfort at its finest. Scoop them up for $23 while they’re doubly discounted. Meinvqiaoti Cargo Chained Multi-Zip Pants Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 Sarah Jessica Parker also wore a cargo-inspired jumpsuit in season 2 of And Just Like That…, and this zippered pair has similar bold Carrie Bradshaw details. Feel free to accessorize with a pigeon clutch and some tall heels, or wear them with cushioned boots and a cardigan for a fall-approved ’fit. Keep scrolling to shop more cargo pants and get in on the throwback style at Anthropologie, Revolve, and Amazon now. Madewell The Garment-Dyed '90s Straight Cargo Pant, $60 (Save $48) Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $108 $60 Pilcro Pull-On Cargo Pants Anthropologie Buy on Anthropologie $138 Free People Palash Cargo Pant Revolve Buy on Revolve $124 Lovers and Friends x Maggie MacDonald Julian Cargo Jean, $82 (Save $96) Revolve Buy on Revolve $178 $82