Taylor Swift, Kate Middleton, and Oprah Winfrey Wear These ’90s Throwback Pants That You Can Shop for $23

Cargo pants aren't going anywhere in 2023 — get in on the trend now

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a celebrity shopping writer for PEOPLE. She’s an expert at finding affordable lookalikes for celebrity-worn styles seen on Oprah Winfrey, Katie Holmes, and Kate Middleton. She also rounds up can’t-miss sales, the best weekend deals, and top-notch beauty buys celebrities are currently using.
Published on September 10, 2023 07:00PM EDT

Cargo pants are probably one item you didn’t have on your 2023 fashion bingo card, but you should — they’re proving to be a standout style amongst celebrities this year.  

Cargo pants are officially popular again, resurfacing after having been a go-to style choice in the '90s, and A-listers including Taylor Swift, Kate Middleton, Oprah Winfrey, Jessica Alba, and more are wearing them on repeat. The easy-to-wear pants are simply practical, and they can be worn whether you’re traveling, running errands, or making music if you’re anything like Swift.

Keep reading to shop cargo pants inspired by celebrities. 

Celebrity-Inspired Cargo Pants 

Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant, $64 (Save 50%)

Celebrity Cargo Pants, Kate Middleton

Spanx; Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

If a Princess isn’t afraid to wear cargo pants, you shouldn’t be either. Early last year, Middleton wore a green, skinny pair of cargo pants to visit ancient ruins in Belize, and then in May of this year, she stepped out in the same style in black for some mountain climbing. Head to Spanx to grab the Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pants, a pair similar to Middleton’s, while they’re half off. 

Can’t decide between the green or black? Both colors are discounted to $64, and both options have tummy-shaping, skinny-leg cuts, and six functional pockets. They can be thrown in the washing machine for easy cleaning, but the brand recommends washing them inside-out to preserve the color of the twill material. 

Project Gap Sky High-Rise Wide Baggy Cargo Jeans with Washwell, $50 (Save $40)

Celebrity cargos Jlo Gap

Getty Images / GAP

Cargos might be ultra-functional for sightseeing and exploring, but Jennifer Lopez wore hers while casually walking outside. The star’s pair did have one major departure from Oprah’s and Middleton’s — they were cargo jeans. 

This now-$50 pair from Gap is a wide-leg style in a classic blue wash. Plus, there are seams at the knee, like J.Lo’s pair, but they’re not just for looks. You can zip off the pant legs for a pair of longer shorts. (Another celebrity fashion trend to hop on.)

A New Day High-Rise Satin Cargo Pants

Celebrity Cargo Pants, Jessica Alba

Target; Jessica Alba/ Instagram

Back in January, Jessica Alba wore some electric green cargo pants that were a bright color, yet still fashionable. And these satin ones from Target are a super similar hue. Ringing in at just above $30, the pants are high-waisted, so they’ll pair easily with cropped button-ups or sweater vests for fall, and the glossy-looking material adds a fancy flair to the pants. Plus, one shopper said you can do so much with them: “You can dress them up or down... either way [they] will add a touch of glam.”

Lepunuo High-Waisted Wide-Leg Cargo Pants with Pockets, $30 (Up to 25% Off)

Celebrity Cargo Pants, Oprah Winfrey

Amazon; Oprah/ Instagram

A solid pair of cargo pants has a set of pockets on them, and this popular Amazon pair got the memo. With six pockets, two of which look extra spacious, the pants have a practical design we could even see Oprah wearing them the next time she heads out on a trip. Topping the charts as the best-seller in the Women's Novelty Pants and Capris section at Amazon, they’re up to 25 percent off. 

Old Navy High-Waisted StretchTech Wide-Leg Cargo Pants, $23 (Save $22)

Celebrity Cargo Pants, Taylor Swift

Old Navy; Robert Kamau/GC Images

We’re not sure how Swift has the time to tour, make new music (plus re-record her old albums), and serve us with style inspo. Nevertheless, that’s what she did earlier this week when she stepped out in a pair of cargos heading to the studio in New York City. 

Her midnight-hued pants looked breezy, as do these from Old Navy. The fabric is stretchy and moisture-wicking at the same time, and the elastic drawstring waist allows for comfort at its finest. Scoop them up for $23 while they’re doubly discounted. 

Meinvqiaoti Cargo Chained Multi-Zip Pants

Amazon MEINVQIAOTI Black Cargo Pants Women Loose Chained Pants Multi-Pocket Multi-Zip Punk Goth Pants

Amazon

Sarah Jessica Parker also wore a cargo-inspired jumpsuit in season 2 of And Just Like That…, and this zippered pair has similar bold Carrie Bradshaw details. Feel free to accessorize with a pigeon clutch and some tall heels, or wear them with cushioned boots and a cardigan for a fall-approved ’fit. 

Keep scrolling to shop more cargo pants and get in on the throwback style at Anthropologie, Revolve, and Amazon now. 

Madewell The Garment-Dyed '90s Straight Cargo Pant, $60 (Save $48)

Madewell The Garment-Dyed '90s Straight Cargo Pant

Madewell

Pilcro Pull-On Cargo Pants

Anthropologie Pilcro Pull-On Cargo Pants

Anthropologie

Free People Palash Cargo Pant

Revolve Free People Palash Cargo Pant

Revolve

Lovers and Friends x Maggie MacDonald Julian Cargo Jean, $82 (Save $96)

Revolve Lovers & Friends x Maggie MacDonald Julian Cargo Jean

Revolve

