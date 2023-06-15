Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and More Celebs Are Wearing Maxi Dresses for Summer — Shop the Trend Starting at $20

We’re already halfway through June, and that means summer is only going to continue to heat up from here. To stay cool while still looking (and feeling) good in the heat, celebrities are turning to one seasonal staple that’s ideal for this time of year: maxi dresses.

Comfy and breezy, maxi dresses are the summer fashion essentials you can wear every day of the summer, whether you’re looking for a swimsuit cover-up, jetting off on vacation, or enjoying a sunset happy hour. But not all maxi dresses are made equal — celebs are elevating this tried-and-tried silhouette with so many fun and flattering trendy details.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has worn wearing the style in a crisp white hue that matches everything, while Jennifer Lopez went bold with a recent maxi dress in a fun geometric print. Mindy Kaling’s “perfect vacation dress” is a maxi style with flowy tiers, a detail that Reese Witherspoon’s puff sleeve dress she showed off on Instagram also had. And Chrissy Teigen and Olivia Wilde stayed cool with strapless and open-back options at their summer events.

From perennial floral prints to comfy shirt dresses, these maxi dresses are exactly what your summer closet needs to streamline your wardrobe. Shop these celebrity-inspired maxi dresses at Amazon, Revolve, Nordstrom, and Free People below.

Summer Maxi Dresses Inspired by Celebrities

The ultimate summer basic, a tank dress, is an option that can be worn anywhere, no matter if you’re running errands, walking on the beach, or even taking a quick nap. Taylor Swift recently hit the studio in one, and this tank maxi dress from Amazon Essentials looks so similar to the dress she was wearing. The staple dress has a long silhouette and crew neckline that offers optimal coverage of the chest. It’s made of a soft and breathable rayon and elastane blend, and it’s machine-washable. The dress is available in 16 colors and prints, including violet, yellow, blue, and pink floral. Bonus: It’s going for as little as $21.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com / Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress, $20.93–$33.40 (orig. $33.40); amazon.com

Lopez knows a thing or two about running errands in style. The long-sleeve shirt dress she wore while shopping for home goods in Hollywood is the perfect example of how you can combine style and comfort in an effortless way, and this lookalike at Amazon starts at just $25. The Sopliagon Shirt Maxi Dress has buttons all down the front that allows you to wear it unbuttoned as a shirt or layer over a top and jeans. One reviewer said the “lightweight” dress also functions as a “good cover up.” It’s made of a soft cotton and polyester blend that’s breathable and cooling, and it’s also machine-washable. It comes in 21 hues, including blue, green, pink, and more.

BACKGRID / Amazon

Buy It! Sopliagon Shirt Maxi Dress, $24.99–$27.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

A dress with ruffles immediately screams “summer,” especially when it’s a maxi dress. Kate Hudson recently wore a tiered ruffle dress with spaghetti straps in cute photos she shared of “mom life” with her kids, and you can recreate the style with this A-Line Maxi Dress available at Amazon.

Thanks to its ruffle sleeves and hem and a lace trim, the dress gets shoppers “so many compliments” when they wear it, according to reviews, making it a great option for weddings, brunches, and showers. It has a cinched waist for a flattering fit, functional pockets, and is machine-washable for an easy clean. “This dress was absolutely gorgeous for family pictures. It is stretchy but not floppy and very flattering,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

Kate Hudson / Instagram / Amazon

Buy It! Ferlema Ruffle A-Line Maxi Dress, $45.99; amazon.com

Maxi dresses are a summer staple you can wear all season long. If you’re looking to elevate your summer closet, read on for more celebrity-inspired maxi dress styles.

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress, $44.98; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Ruffle A-Line Maxi Dress, $46.99; amazon.com

Revolve

Buy It! SNDYS Tahlia Dress, $85; revolve.com

Amazon

Buy It! Kutumai Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress, $43.99; amazon.com

Free People

Buy It! Free People Groovy Baby Maxi Kaftan, $98; freepeople.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Wayf Strapless Knit Maxi Dress, $79; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

