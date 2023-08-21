Taylor Swift’s Wedding Guest Dress Costs $4,195, but You Can Copy the Romantic Look for as Little as $30

Best-dressed wedding guest of the weekend goes to none other than Taylor Swift.

During her quick break in the Eras Tour dates, Swift attended longtime friend and producer Jack Antonoff’s wedding to Margaret Qualley in New Jersey. The “Anti-Hero” singer might have hung up her bejeweled concert costumes for the ceremony, but her wedding guest dress was equally as eye-catching — and it appears to be a nod to her fifth album, 1989, and her next re-recording, 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Swift wore a light blue (the color associated with her 1989 album) lace midi dress with a corset bodice, belted waist, and an asymmetrical ruffle hem. She even paired it with matching blue stilettos to drive the Easter egg home.

Nothing is a coincidence with Swift, but apparent hidden meaning aside, her outfit was simply stunning. Although the singer’s wedding guest dress costs over $4,000, you don’t have to dish out as much to replicate the whimsical style. Below, shop similar lace dresses starting at $30.

Wedding Guest Dresses Inspired by Taylor Swift

Merokeety Sleeveless Lace Cocktail Dress

Wedding season is still in full swing, and lace is a beautiful fabric to wear at romantic ceremonies. The asymmetrical hem on this blue dress closely resembles Swift’s, while the pale shade and form-fitting silhouette of this midi dress look super similar to the singer’s.

Nearly 14,000 Amazon shoppers have given the short-sleeved lace dress a five-star rating. One reviewer pointed out that the wrinkle-resistant fabric is “perfect for packing,” so if you’re traveling for an upcoming wedding, this will be easy to pull out of your suitcase and wear. Hundreds of buyers note how comfortable and flattering it is. Choose between 19 pretty colors.

Lulus Positively Gorgeous Lace Midi Dress

The full skirt on this blue lace midi dress is ideal for twirling the night away at the reception, and the spaghetti straps will keep you cool in the late summer heat. One customer wore it to a bridal shower and claims they received “so many compliments.”

Dokuritu Crochet Maxi Dress

If you’re looking for something more casual for a beach or backyard wedding, this maxi dress with more than 3,800 perfect ratings is a good option. The lacy top gives off feminine vibes, while the loose-fitting skirt will keep you comfortable throughout the whole day.

Take a cue from Swift’s romantic wedding guest dress and scoop up a “nice” blue dress you can picture “staring at the sunset” in.

Miusol Lace Cocktail Dress

Salimdy Floral Lace Mesh Midi Dress

Lovers and Friends Day Keeper Midi Dress

Anthropologie Asymmetrical Lace Maxi Dress

& Other Stories Boned Broderie Anglaise Maxi Dress

