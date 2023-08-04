Taylor Swift Hugs Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Bianka, 6½, at Concert: 'We Love You!'

Vanessa took her daughters Natalia and Bianka to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Los Angeles on Thursday

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 4, 2023
Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Photo of Taylor Swift Hugging Daughter Bianka, 6, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
Taylor Swift and Bianka Bryant. Photo:

Vanessa Bryant Instagram

Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Bianka is showing her love to Taylor Swift — and vice versa!

The philanthropist took her daughters Bianka, 6½, and Natalia Bryant, 20, to Swift’s Eras Tour concert at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The mom of four, 41, posted a sweet photo on Instagram where Swift embraced little Bianka on the edge of the stage during her performance of “22."

“We love you @taylorswift ❤️,” Vanessa captioned her post.

Vanessa Bryant shared a Sweet Tribute for Kobe during Taylor Swift's concert
Vanessa Bryant with daughters Natalia and Bianka at the Taylor Swift concert.

Vanessa Bryant/ Instagram

Bianka wore her hair in two French braids, with a purple tulle skirt and sparkly, sequined purple baseball jacket on top. Meanwhile, Swift smiled over the little one’s shoulder, while crouched down on stage in her sparkly "22" outfit of a white top and black shorts.

The singer later placed her black bowler “22” hat on Bianka’s head before she kissed her cheek, hugged her, then pointed to her after she got back up to sing, according to a video posted by a fan and Pop Crave on Twitter (now known as X).

Vanessa also shared photos from the evening on her Instagram Story, where she smiled and posed for cute selfies with Natalia and Bianka.

Vanessa is also mom to youngest daughter Capri Kobe, 4, and late daughter Gianna Maria-Onore. Gianna died in a January 2020 helicopter crash at the age of 13 alongside her dad, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and seven others.

Taylor Swift (L) and NBA player Kobe Bryant speak onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles
Taylor Swift and Kobe Bryant at the 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles on Aug. 21, 2015.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS

Vanessa kept her late husband and daughter’s memory alive at the Swift concert with the clothing that she posted to her Instagram Story.

One photo showed the back of a blue denim jacket with the word "Swiftie" on top, plus a decorated picture of Swift and Kobe on stage when the singer performed at the Staples Center in 2015.

“Mambacita,” Vanessa captioned another snapshot of a decorated heart with stitching that read, "Say you’ll remember me" — lyrics taken from Swift’s 2014 song “Wildest Dreams." Another image showed the stack of bracelets Vanessa wore to the Swift concert, which honored Kobe and Gianna.

Vanessa also posted a sweet throwback video of Natalia and Gianna on her Instagram Story, where the sisters sang along to Swift’s 2008 hit “You Belong with Me."

