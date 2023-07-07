Taylor Swift Hosts First 4th of July Party in 7 Years with 'Independent Girlies' Selena Gomez, Haim and More

Independence looks great on Taylor Swift.

On Friday, the singer-songwriter shared photos to Instagram from a 4th of July celebration at her Rhode Island waterfront home with Selena Gomez, Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, Ashley Avignone and Sydney Ness, all of whom posed outdoors in bathing suits for a group shot.

"Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," wrote Swift, 33, nodding to the fact that most of the women in the photo are currently single.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, Ashley Avignone and Sydney Ness. Instagram/taylorswift

Este echoed her statement, sharing the group shot to her Instagram Story and writing, "single summer never looked so good."

Swift also posted a series of Polaroid photos, which feature the group hanging out in a kitchen, hugging each other, singing together and sharing red, white and blue popsicles.

The "Lavender Haze" musician had a few outfit changes throughout the get-together, as she sported a bikini for the group shot, a yellow sundress in the Polaroids and a patterned, off-the-shoulder dress for a solo shot of herself posing outdoors.

Taylor Swift. Instagram/taylorswift

Gomez, 30, also shared a solo image of herself wearing sunglasses and smiling with a daisy in her mouth to Instagram's new Threads app.

While Swift has hosted many star-studded 4th of July parties in the past, it's been a few years since she's shared photos from one of the Independence Day celebrations.

Selena Gomez. Threads/selenagomez

Friday also saw the release of her latest re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and she spoke about the process of choosing which previously unreleased tracks to dig up from her vault and share with fans.

“I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks!” Swift revealed in a reflective Instagram post on Friday about how the new releases were originally left off her 2010 album.

The new tracks — “Electric Touch,” “When Emma Falls in Love,” “I Can See You,” “Castles Crumbling,” “Foolish One” and “Timeless” — sit alongside the original 16 songs on an album Swift described in the post as one she “wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20.”

Taylor Swift 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Album Artwork. Beth Garrabrant

“I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story,” she added about how it took time to nail down the framework of her third studio album, which followed Taylor Swift and Fearless.

Always appreciative of her loyal Swifties, the singer then shared that she rerecorded the album at 32 and that, “the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work."

"Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall,“ she said alongside a dreamlike image of her lying amid pink blossom under a tree.

