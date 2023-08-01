Entertainment Music Taylor Swift Gives Bonuses Totaling Over $55 Million to Every Person Working on Massive Eras Tour Sources confirm to PEOPLE that caterers, truck drivers, riggers, dancers and more all received bonuses from the pop superstar By Melody Chiu Melody Chiu Melody Chiu is an Executive Editor at PEOPLE overseeing music, events and emerging content. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton, Jordan Turpin and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 1, 2023 05:54PM EDT Trending Videos Taylor Swift performs on May 12 in Philadelphia during her Eras Tour stop at Lincoln Financial Field. Photo: Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty A cruel summer? Not for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour crew. Sources confirm to PEOPLE the pop superstar — who's set to play six sold-out shows at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium — recently gave bonuses totaling over $55 million to everyone (from her dancers to riggers, sound technicians and catering, among others) working on her massive show. TMZ previously reported that Swift, 33, gifted truckers on her tour $100,000 each ahead of her concert stop in Santa Clara over the weekend. All of the Celebrities Who've Attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far The Grammy winner kicked off her tour in March in Glendale, Arizona, dazzling fans with a career-spanning 44-song setlist. Since then, her concerts have drawn famous friends and faces including Miles Teller, Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Paul Rudd and more. In June, Swift announced she would be heading across the pond — and around the world — in 2024 for shows across Europe, Asia and Australia. The singer announced her first international leg of shows in Latin America earlier in the month, teasing that there were "LOTS" more dates to come. Taylor Swift Brings Taylor Lautner and Joey King Onstage After Premiering 'I Can See You' Video at Kansas City Show Amid the release of her latest re-recording, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Swift surprised fans at her Kansas City tour stop, bringing out Joey King, Presley Cash and Taylor Lautner onstage after unveiling her new music video for the vault track "I Can See You." In the action-packed music video, the trio help Swift take back her third studio album. (King and Presley made appearances in Swift's 2011 "Mean" music video, while Swift and Lautner — who inspired "Back to December" — briefly dated after costarring in Valentine's Day over a decade ago.) "I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall," she wrote on Instagram upon the record's release.