Taylor Swift Gives Bonuses Totaling Over $55 Million to Every Person Working on Massive Eras Tour

A cruel summer? Not for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour crew.

Sources confirm to PEOPLE the pop superstar — who's set to play six sold-out shows at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium — recently gave bonuses totaling over $55 million to everyone (from her dancers to riggers, sound technicians and catering, among others) working on her massive show.

TMZ previously reported that Swift, 33, gifted truckers on her tour $100,000 each ahead of her concert stop in Santa Clara over the weekend.

The Grammy winner kicked off her tour in March in Glendale, Arizona, dazzling fans with a career-spanning 44-song setlist. Since then, her concerts have drawn famous friends and faces including Miles Teller, Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Paul Rudd and more.

In June, Swift announced she would be heading across the pond — and around the world — in 2024 for shows across Europe, Asia and Australia. The singer announced her first international leg of shows in Latin America earlier in the month, teasing that there were "LOTS" more dates to come.

Amid the release of her latest re-recording, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Swift surprised fans at her Kansas City tour stop, bringing out Joey King, Presley Cash and Taylor Lautner onstage after unveiling her new music video for the vault track "I Can See You."

In the action-packed music video, the trio help Swift take back her third studio album. (King and Presley made appearances in Swift's 2011 "Mean" music video, while Swift and Lautner — who inspired "Back to December" — briefly dated after costarring in Valentine's Day over a decade ago.)

"I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall," she wrote on Instagram upon the record's release.

