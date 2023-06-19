Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid Enjoy a Girl's Night Out in N.Y.C.

The Grammy winner and supermodel have been best friends for nearly a decade

Updated on June 19, 2023 09:59PM EDT
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are spotted stepping out for a girls night at Nobu in New York City
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid. Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Taylor Swift was photographed enjoying a night out amid her sold-out Eras tour.

After wrapping her Friday and Saturday shows in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the "Anti-Hero" singer and her model friend Gigi Hadid were spotted together walking arm-in-arm outside of Nobu Downtown in New York City on Sunday night.

Both in blonde updos, Swift, 33, wore a black turtleneck halter jumpsuit with black cutout heels and carried a cream-colored shoulder bag. 

Hadid, 28, opted for colorful jewelry, a white crop top, and a black maxi skirt with a pair of black loafers and a matching handbag.

The last time the duo stepped out for a girl's night in the city together was in April with close friends Blake Lively and Alana, Danielle and Este Haim.

Swift — who’s currently in the midst of the U.S. leg of her tour — released her 10th album Midnights in October, and is gearing up for the release of the re-recorded Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on July 7.

Last month, the Next in Fashion star was seen at the Nashville stop of Swift’s sold-out Eras tour, where she and fellow model Lily Aldridge, The 1975’s Matty Healy, and stylist Ashley Avignone cheered on the Grammy winner.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift in 2019. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Swift and Hadid have been friends for nearly a decade, ever since their friendship first became known to the public in 2014 when they were photographed together at an Oscars afterparty.

The besties have also shared sweet social media posts dedicated to one another, including an Instagram post where Hadid wrote of Swift, "It's rare someone can be inimitable yet still make hearts feel at home with innate generosity."

Swift similarly shared heartfelt compliments about her best friend during a 2017 interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"She is an innately kind and inclusive person who has managed to become a huge power player and businesswoman without ever compromising that," the "Bad Blood" singer said.

“As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice,” Swift wrote in an e-mail. “She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people…Gigi’s #1 rule is to treat people the way she’d want to be treated."

