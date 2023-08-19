Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Channing Tatum and More Join Questlove For Game Night

Questlove shared candid photos of the celebrities playing UNO, eating cereal and other snacks and having fun mingling

Published on August 19, 2023 01:33PM EDT
Questlove showed just “What They Do” at game night!

The Roots frontman, 52, gave his 2.9 million followers on Instagram a sneak peek into his star-studded game night, which included candid shots of some of the most popular celebrities of the day, including Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Jason Sudeikis, Trevor Noah and several others.

The first photo he shared in the carousel showed a Polaroid shot of the Midnights singer, 33, posing with one of her Eras Tour back up singers, Melanie Nyema. The pair turned and smiled at the camera as they enjoyed some snacks.

Hadid, 28, and Cara Delevigne, 31, also got in on the fun while playing cards. The friends were snapped in a Polaroid leaning in close for the shot, with Hadid putting her arm around Delevigne as they both smiled for the camera.

There were also Polaroid shots of Sudeikis, 47, flashing a peace sign -- and a funny face -- as he appeared to take a brief break from playing cards, and a candid of Channing Tatum, 43, who held a cereal box while turning to grab another snack. 

There was also a candid shot of Noah, 39, holding up a bunch of UNO cards while looking off to the side and smiling. 

Questlove captioned the photos, “The FINAL photo dump from game night,” and tagged several brands including UNO, Tacombi and Doritos.

The set of photos were one of several posted on Friday, which also featured singer Common, 51, playing with some large-sized UNO cards and magician Dan White.

Questlove told PEOPLE in April that he has changed his perspective on work since the pandemic.

The former in-house bandleader for The Tonight Show said at the time that he had scaled back from his days of holding 19 different jobs between 2015 and 2017 — something he noted was not popular with his girlfriends.

"They'd say, 'If you accept this position at NYU, we're not going to have a relationship,'" he recalled. "I thought — because I lived in fight-or-flight as a kid, living week to week, check to check — I had to take every job that came down the pike."

He told PEOPLE of his mindset now, "The universe told me to stop and listen to what's in my heart. If it makes you excited, that's what you go for.”

