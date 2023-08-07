Make the Friendship Bracelets: Shop Custom Kits for Taylor Swift's Concert Starting at $10

Mindy Kaling, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Garner have all embraced the Eras Tour bracelets

Claire Harmeyer
Published on August 7, 2023

Move over, heart-shaped sunglasses. Taylor Swift fans have a unanimous favorite accessory this summer: friendship bracelets.

Throughout the singer’s groundbreaking Eras Tour, Swifties have been stacking dozens of homemade friendship bracelets on their wrists and exchanging them with fellow fans at shows. The gesture originates from a lyric in the song “You’re on Your Own Kid” from Swift’s most recent album, Midnights, in which she sings, “make the friendship bracelets.” Clearly, Swifties took her advice to heart — and thanks to this $10 friendship bracelet kit at Amazon, you can too.

Cridoz Friendship Bracelet Kit, $10

Amazon Cridoz Bead Bracelet Making Kit

Amazon

The friendship bracelet kit includes nine elastic string colors, a rainbow of plastic beads, flowers, and fruits, and both black and white and colorful letters for spelling out Swift’s songs and album titles. Many buyers used this kit for the Taylor Swift concert, with one reviewer even making 20 bracelets, but claiming “you could easily make more.”

Celebrities attending the Eras Tour have embraced the friendship bracelet trend, too: Jennifer Garner, Gigi Hadid, Mindy Kaling, and even New Girl’s Max Greenfield all showed off their impressive bracelet stacks at their respective shows.

The first U.S. leg of the Eras Tour wraps up in Los Angeles this week, but Swift will continue smashing records around the world into fall 2024. If you haven’t secured coveted tickets yet, there’s still time. And even if you aren’t able to attend the glittery concert in person, there’s nothing stopping you from making Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets just for fun.

Dicobd Friendship Bracelet Making Kit, $16

Amazon DICOBD 10800pcs 3mm 8/0 Glass Seed Beads Craft Beads Kit

Amazon

Amazon has plenty of kits that are easy to use for making your own customized friendship bracelets. But if you’d rather keep things simple and buy a pre-made bracelet, BaubleBar has several options that you can customize to say whatever you want, too. This woven bracelet comes in eight color combinations, and right now, if you buy two or more, you’ll get 20 percent off with code STACKING20.

Below, shop more Taylor Swift friendship bracelets to wear to the Eras Tour and beyond this summer, all for less than $50.

Sjzwsd Beads for Friendship Bracelet Making Kit, $24

Amazon SJZWSD 13000pcs Clay Beads for Friendship Bracelets Making Kit

Amazon

BaubleBar Custom Woven Friendship Bracelet, $40

Baublebar Custom Woven Friendship Bracelet

Baublebar

