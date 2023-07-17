Entertainment Music Taylor Swift Becomes First Female Artist to Have 4 Albums on Billboard Top 10 at Same Time The singer, 33, achieved the record following the release of her latest album 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' on July 7 By Escher Walcott Escher Walcott Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 17, 2023 09:20AM EDT Trending Videos Taylor Swift has become the first female artist to have four albums chart on the Billboard Top 10 simultaneously. Photo: Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Taylor Swift is breaking records!On Sunday the “Bejeweled” singer, 33, became the first female artist to have four albums chart in the Billboard Top 10 simultaneously following the release of her latest album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on July 7. Swift achieved the feat after the album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart alongside previous releases Midnights (No. 5), Lover (No. 7) and Folklore (No. 10), reported Billboard. Only three other artists have achieved the feat in Billboard’s history — Herb Alpert in 1966 and Prince posthumously in 2016. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour". Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Jake Owen Says Rumors Taylor Swift's 'Sparks Fly' Is About Him Are 'Funny': 'She's an Amazing Girl' (Exclusive) Swift’s latest album is the biggest-selling album so far this year, with 716,000 album-equivalent units sold, according to a Republic Records release. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. It is also Swift's 12th No. 1 album — making her the female artist with the most No. 1 albums in chart history ahead of Barbra Streisand, added Billboard. Ticketmaster Postpones Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Sales in France Swift has recorded the most No. 1 albums of any female artist in Billboard history. Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images Swift’s chart success news comes after Jake Owen addressed the rumors that her song “Sparks Fly” — featured on her album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) — is about him. The country star didn’t seem to mind that many people think he's the subject of one of Swift’s 2010 hit songs, as fans revisit the theory amid the release of the album. Owen, now 41, told PEOPLE that he has heard the theory for years — but it's never bothered him. “It’s a great song and the speculation has always been funny to me,” Owen admitted Owen to PEOPLE at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, where he was participating in the American Century Championship. “I’m sure Taylor probably laughs at it all too, but I’m happy to even have my name in the discussion around it.” The singer-songwriter — who released his own latest album, Loose Cannon, on June 23 — went on to say that he has “known Taylor since she was 16,” and has always been a fan of her work.