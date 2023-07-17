Taylor Swift Becomes First Female Artist to Have 4 Albums on Billboard Top 10 at Same Time

The singer, 33, achieved the record following the release of her latest album 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' on July 7

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift has become the first female artist to have four albums chart on the Billboard Top 10 simultaneously. Photo:

Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty 

Taylor Swift is breaking records!

On Sunday the “Bejeweled” singer, 33, became the first female artist to have four albums chart in the Billboard Top 10 simultaneously following the release of her latest album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on July 7.

Swift achieved the feat after the album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart alongside previous releases Midnights (No. 5), Lover (No. 7) and Folklore (No. 10), reported Billboard.

Only three other artists have achieved the feat in Billboard’s history — Herb Alpert in 1966 and Prince posthumously in 2016. 

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour".

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swift’s latest album is the biggest-selling album so far this year, with 716,000 album-equivalent units sold, according to a Republic Records release.

It is also Swift's 12th No. 1 album — making her the female artist with the most No. 1 albums in chart history ahead of Barbra Streisand, added Billboard.   

Taylor Swift
Swift has recorded the most No. 1 albums of any female artist in Billboard history.

Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images

Swift’s chart success news comes after Jake Owen addressed the rumors that her song “Sparks Fly” — featured on her album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) — is about him.

The country star didn’t seem to mind that many people think he's the subject of one of Swift’s 2010 hit songs, as fans revisit the theory amid the release of the album. Owen, now 41, told PEOPLE that he has heard the theory for years — but it's never bothered him.

“It’s a great song and the speculation has always been funny to me,” Owen admitted Owen to PEOPLE at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, where he was participating in the American Century Championship. “I’m sure Taylor probably laughs at it all too, but I’m happy to even have my name in the discussion around it.”

The singer-songwriter — who released his own latest album, Loose Cannon, on June 23 — went on to say that he has “known Taylor since she was 16,” and has always been a fan of her work.

