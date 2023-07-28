Taylor Swift Fans Set Off 2.3 Magnitude ‘Swift Quake’ During Seattle Concert, Says Seismologist

The seismic activity occurred on July 22 and 23 at Seattle's Lumen Field, which reported record attendance for the 'Shake It Off' megastar on Saturday

By
Published on July 28, 2023 09:01AM EDT
Photo:

Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans are reportedly causing some seismic activity.

According to seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, the newly-coined "Swift Quakes" occurred on July 22 and 23 at Swift's Eras Tour dates at Seattle's Lumen Field — which saw record attendance on Saturday — CNN reported.

Caplan-Auerbach stated that the Swifties' dance activity caused seismic activity "equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake," per the outlet.

The Western Washington University geology professor noted the occurrences while moderating a Pacific Northwest earthquake group on Facebook.

"I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals," she said. "If I overlay them on top of each other, they're nearly identical."

Getty Images

Caplan-Auerbach pointed out that similar activity occurred in the seaport city with 2011's "Beast Quake," when Seattle Seahawk fans went wild over Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch's incredible touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game against the New Orleans Saints.

However, the Swifties have the NFL fans beat. "The shaking was twice as strong as 'Beast Quake.' It absolutely doubled it."

"The primary difference is the duration of shaking," the professor told CNN. "Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple seconds, but eventually it dies down. It's much more random than a concert. For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it."

PEOPLE reached out to Jackie Caplan-Auerbach for further comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Getty Images

As well her Swifties outdoing NFL fans in shake-inducing cheering, the singer, 33, also has a huge fan in 2023 Super Bowl MVP, Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, 33, shared this week that he tried — and failed — to meet Swift at one of her tour stops The pop star apparently keeps a tight lock on the tour's backstage area, and made no exception for the Super Bowl champ.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce said on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelceco-hosted by his brother Jason.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Christian Petersen/Getty

Kelce admitted to being "a little butthurt" that he wasn't able to execute his plan to deliver a personalized bracelet to Swift. "I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

The NFL star explained, "If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

