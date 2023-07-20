Taylor Swift Fans Have Their Own Concert on Plane After Flight Gets Delayed

While waiting on the tarmac, passengers "decided to play some of Swift's hits," a flight attendant reportedly said

By
Liza Esquibias
Published on July 20, 2023 10:37PM EDT
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona
Taylor Swift. Photo:

John Medina/Getty

Who says a Taylor Swift concert has to be over after you leave?

On a delayed flight from Denver to Salt Lake City on Saturday, a group of Swift fans came together to put on a mini concert while waiting on the tarmac. According to the Associated Press, one of the flight attendants reportedly a little girl on the plane had just left Swift’s concert and seemed upset, so they decided to keep the concert going. A video of the scene went viral on TikTok, racking up over 1.9 million views.

"We noticed a young girl who looked quite upset, and found out she'd just come from the Taylor Swift concert," the flight attendant reportedly told the AP. "So, we asked her what the opening song was and decided to play some of Swift's hits."

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

PEOPLE reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment.


Lighting up the cabin with their phone flashlights and belting out the lyrics to some of Swift’s hit songs, a happier mood fell over the crowd — and revealed just how many Swifties were aboard the flight. 

As they sang Swift’s fan-favorite song "Love Story," passengers waved their hands from their seats and smiled, not missing a beat.

After watching the minute-long video of the flight posted on TikTok, some fans wrote about wanting to be on the plane.

“I WANNA BE ON THAT PLANE,” one user commented.

“Love everything about this! ❤️” another person wrote. “This is epic," one TikTok user added.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty 

The flight attendant reportedly said that by the end of the impromptu concert, the upset little girl appeared in better spirits, along with the rest of the plane. 

The person who filmed the TikTok video explained that some of the travelers exchanged friendship bracelets, an occurrence that has now become common among fans at Swift’s concerts. "I traded with some people around me," they wrote when asked about friendship bracelets on the plane.

Swift, 33, recently made Billboard chart history after she released her latest album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version). She now has 12 No. 1 albums, the most for any female artist in history. Swift passed Barbra Streisand, who has 11 No. 1 albums in her career.

Swift also became the first female artist to have four albums in the Billboard Top 10 at the same time. While Speak Now (Taylor's Version) took the top slot, Midnights, Lover, and Folklore held the fifth, seventh, and 10th positions, respectively.

