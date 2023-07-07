Taylor Swift Fan Went Into Labor While Attending 'Eras' Concert, Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Tori Ernst knew she was weeks away from her due date, but wanted to see Taylor Swift in Cincinnati before giving birth

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 7, 2023 01:43PM EDT
Fan goes into labor at a Taylor Swift concert
Photo:

TikTok/sabrinamaezing

It's not turning out to be a cruel summer for this Taylor Swift fan.

While attending an Ohio stop of Taylor Swift's Eras tour, devoted Swiftie Tori Ernst went into labor "literally not even 20 minutes after [Taylor] got off the stage," she told WMTV on Tuesday.

"That was when I was like, 'I think I got to go to the bathroom,' " she continued. "When my friend realized what was happening, she started freaking out and grabbed whoever the first person she could find."

Ernst said she knew the concert was close to when she was due, but she had a few weeks to go before the actual date. "We were just happy we could get down there and go, hoping that I would be able to make it, and luckily was able to make it for the most part," she said.

Describing the Swift concert as "very, very awesome," the new mom noted that the night now has a different significance. "People say that I started my new era as being a mother, so leave the Eras Tour and go into my new one," Ernst shared.

The story also went viral on TikTok, with Ernst's best friend Sabrina capturing the moment. "My best friend, and Swiftie super-fan since 2006, had her water break leaving cincy n1!!!! 🤯🤯," she wrote across the video. "Three weeks before her due date..."

In the video, Ernst is seen on the phone in the venue's bathroom. The video then cuts to an ambulance arriving and then a sweet video of the new mom and her baby in the hospital. "Baby boy came just before 10am the next morning!!! (july 1st) 💙👶."

Fan goes into labor at a Taylor Swift concert

TikTok/sabrinamaezing

Ernst gave birth to a baby boy, whom she named Lyle Joseph in honor of her husband's grandfather and her grandfather,

This isn't the first time Swift has connected a parent and child at her concert this summer. In June, PEOPLE spoke to Rob Scharbach, who went viral on Reddit for asking about Swift in order to bond with his stepdaughter.

Scharbach said he first joined the Taylor Swift subreddit because his stepdaughter Sophia, whom he first met at 5, was "running around the house non-stop listening to Taylor Swift."

"Everything is Taylor Swift in our house, so she kind of takes over the house with all that stuff and I started getting more interested. So I started looking up some stuff, and that led me to the subreddit, and I joined it and started reading up and learning all that stuff."

