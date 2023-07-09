Taylor Swift Wore a $218 Blouse with This Delicate Detail — and This $22 One Looks So Similar

Taylor Swift has been turning heads with some of her most recent street style outfits — and a recent Victorian-esque short-sleeved blouse caught our eye. 

For an outing in New York City, the “Bejeweled” singer styled the white ruffle-hemmed shirt with a denim mini skirt, buckle strap leather sandals, and a small wicker handbag. Her exact top is this $218 one by Doen that’s decorated with delicate eyelet details.

Taylor Swift Eyelet Blouse

Getty Images

Eyelet blouses are always an ideal choice for summer. In fact, Jennifer Aniston recently wore one, too, proving their versatility. You can style the breezy top in a few ways: Wear it loose, like Swift, with a denim skirt or shorts, or tuck it into jeans or trousers, like Aniston, for a more fitted, formal look. 

Swift’s exact shirt is a little pricey and sold out in nearly every size, but as luck would have it, we found an eyelet blouse on Amazon for only $20 that closely resembles hers.

Bequemer Puff Sleeve V-Neck Eyelet Blouse, $20

Amazon Eyelet Casual Lace Tunic Blouse

Amazon

 

It has a similar V-neck silhouette and puff sleeve design that provides great coverage for your upper arms, along with a dainty eyelet pattern that adds a bit of feminine flare. While white is a classic shade for warmer weather, it also comes in an array of other fun colors. It’s the ideal dressy-casual top for all those upcoming backyard barbecues and brunches, so it makes sense why it has hundreds of five-star ratings.

One shopper called it a “wonderful find,” noting that the material is “lightweight and breathable,” but also “thick enough to not be clingy.” Another reviewer agreed that it has “very soft fabric” and is a “cute little summer top.” Note: Many customers say it runs small (especially around the arm area), so you may want to size up if you’re on the fence. 

There are tons of other boho-esque eyelet tops available online, like this button-up shirt from Madewel and this babydoll blouse from Sofia Vergara’s fashion line at Walmart. 

Whatever piece you pick, know this: The eyelet blouse trend is here to stay for summer. 

Blooming Jelly Square Neck Lace Blouse, $23

Amazon Blooming Jelly Square Neck Blouse

Amazon

Dokotoo Lace Crochet Blouse, $27 (Save $3)

Amazon Dokotoo Summer Tops Crewneck Lace Blouse

Amazon

Madewell Eyelet Button-Up Camp Shirt, $88

Madewell Eyelet Button-Up Camp Shirt

Madewell

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Eyelet Babydoll Top, $20 (Save $4)

Walmart Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Eyelet Baby Doll Top

Walmart

English Factory Eyelet Blouse, $80

Nordstrom Eyelet Blouse

Nordstrom

