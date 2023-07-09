Lifestyle Fashion Taylor Swift Wore a $218 Blouse with This Delicate Detail — and This $22 One Looks So Similar Jennifer Aniston recently wore an eyelet top, too By Taylor Jean Stephan Taylor Jean Stephan Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 9, 2023 10:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Getty Images Taylor Swift has been turning heads with some of her most recent street style outfits — and a recent Victorian-esque short-sleeved blouse caught our eye. For an outing in New York City, the “Bejeweled” singer styled the white ruffle-hemmed shirt with a denim mini skirt, buckle strap leather sandals, and a small wicker handbag. Her exact top is this $218 one by Doen that’s decorated with delicate eyelet details. Getty Images Eyelet blouses are always an ideal choice for summer. In fact, Jennifer Aniston recently wore one, too, proving their versatility. You can style the breezy top in a few ways: Wear it loose, like Swift, with a denim skirt or shorts, or tuck it into jeans or trousers, like Aniston, for a more fitted, formal look. Swift’s exact shirt is a little pricey and sold out in nearly every size, but as luck would have it, we found an eyelet blouse on Amazon for only $20 that closely resembles hers. Bequemer Puff Sleeve V-Neck Eyelet Blouse, $20 Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 I Went to Opening Weekend of the Eras Tour — Here's What to Wear to Taylor Swift's Concert It has a similar V-neck silhouette and puff sleeve design that provides great coverage for your upper arms, along with a dainty eyelet pattern that adds a bit of feminine flare. While white is a classic shade for warmer weather, it also comes in an array of other fun colors. It’s the ideal dressy-casual top for all those upcoming backyard barbecues and brunches, so it makes sense why it has hundreds of five-star ratings. One shopper called it a “wonderful find,” noting that the material is “lightweight and breathable,” but also “thick enough to not be clingy.” Another reviewer agreed that it has “very soft fabric” and is a “cute little summer top.” Note: Many customers say it runs small (especially around the arm area), so you may want to size up if you’re on the fence. There are tons of other boho-esque eyelet tops available online, like this button-up shirt from Madewel and this babydoll blouse from Sofia Vergara’s fashion line at Walmart. Whatever piece you pick, know this: The eyelet blouse trend is here to stay for summer. Blooming Jelly Square Neck Lace Blouse, $23 Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 Dokotoo Lace Crochet Blouse, $27 (Save $3) Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $27 Madewell Eyelet Button-Up Camp Shirt, $88 Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $88 Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Eyelet Babydoll Top, $20 (Save $4) Walmart Buy on Walmart $24 $20 English Factory Eyelet Blouse, $80 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $80 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This ‘Super Comfortable’ and ‘Flattering’ Maxi Dress Is Trending on Amazon, and It's Under $40 This Sand-Resistant Beach Blanket Is 'Huge,' and It's Marked Down to Just $23 Today 12 Deals on Flattering One-Pieces, Bikinis, and Tankinis Hiding in Amazon's Outlet — Up to 30% Off