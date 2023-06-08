Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Surprise Songs: The List So Far

Fans will remember this tour all too well for years to come

By Liza Esquibias
Published on June 8, 2023 08:30 PM
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona)
Every day is a fairytale on the Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift has embarked on her first tour since 2018, the singer has added to fans' excitement by performing two surprise acoustic songs from her 10 studio albums at some point during each three-hour show.

"The plan, the goal, would be to play different songs every single night and never repeat one," the singer and songwriter revealed to the audience at her first show of the tour.

Ticket-holders remain on the edge of their seats knowing no surprise song will be performed twice — unless Swift messes the song up during her performance, as she said while singing "Death by a Thousand Cuts" at an April 1 show. (So far, she's repeated "Clean.")

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023
Taylor Swift.

Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty 

Here is a complete list of all the songs Swift has surprised the audience with during her shows so far:

“Mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw” Played March 17 in Glendale, Arizona

“State of Grace” and “This Is Me Trying” Played March 18 in Glendale, Arizona

“Our Song” and “Snow on the Beach”  Played March 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada 

“Cowboy Like Me” with Marcus Mumford and “White Horse” Played March 25 in Las Vegas, Nevada 

“Sad Beautiful Tragic” and “Ours” Played March 31 in Arlington, Texas 

“Death by a Thousand Cuts” and “Clean” Played April 1 in Arlington, Texas

“Jump Then Fall” and “The Lucky One” April 2 in Arlington, Texas

“Speak Now” and “Treacherous” Played April 13 in Tampa, Florida

“The Great War” with Aaron Dessner and “You’re on Your Own, Kid” Played April 14 in Tampa, Florida

“Mad Woman” with Aaron Dessner and “Mean” Played April 15 in Tampa, Florida

“Wonderland” and “You’re Not Sorry” Played April 21 in Houston, Texas

“A Place in This World” and “Today Was a Fairytale” Played April 22 in Houston, Texas

“Begin Again” and “Cold as You” Played April 23 in Houston, Texas

“The Other Side of the Door” and “Coney Island” Played April 28 in Atlanta, Georgia

“High Infidelity” and “Gorgeous” Played April 29 in Atlanta, Georgia

“I Bet You Think About Me” and “How You Get the Girl” Played April 30 in Atlanta, Georgia

“Sparks Fly” and “Teardrops on My Guitar” — Played May 5 in Nashville, Tennessee

“Out of the Woods” and “Fifteen” Played May 6 in Nashville, Tennessee

“Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” with Aaron Dessner and “Mine” Played May 7 in Nashville, Tennessee

“Gold Rush” and “Come Back…Be Here” Played May 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

“Forever & Always” and “This Love” Played May 13 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

“Hey Stephen” and “The Best Day” Played May 14 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

"Should’ve Said No” and “Better Man” Played May 19 in Foxborough, Massachusetts

“Question…?” and “Invisible” Played May 20 in Foxborough, Massachusetts

“I Think He Knows” and “Red” Played May 21 in Foxborough, Massachusetts

“Getaway Car” with Jack Antonoff and “Maroon” Played May 26 in East Rutherford, New Jersey

“Holy Ground” and “False God” Played May 27 in East Rutherford, New Jersey 

“Welcome to New York” and “Clean” Played May 28 in East Rutherford, New Jersey

“I Wish You Would” and “The Lakes” Played June 2 in Chicago, Illinois

“You All Over Me” with Maren Morris and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” Played June 3 in Chicago, Illinois

“Hits Different” and “The Moment I Knew” Played June 4 in Chicago, Illinois

