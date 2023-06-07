Taylor Swift Eras Tour: All the Surprise Guests So Far

Taylor Swift's Eras tour is straight out of our wildest dreams.

On her 60-stop tour, the 12-time Grammy Award winner has not disappointed — from the 10-studio-album setlist, to the outfits, to the surprise guests. So far, Swift has brought out six artists to perform on the stage with her, and fans have been enchanted by each and every one.

Already looking ahead, fans have been taking their guesses at who else might show up onstage — Swift has songs that include Keith Urban (who already saw a show but did not perform), Lana Del Rey, Bon Iver, The Chicks, Kendrick Lamar, Zayn Malik and Ed Sheeran, just to name a few. When Haim opens the tour later this summer, many are hoping they will join Swift to sing "No Body No Crime," which they collaborated on for Evermore.

Here is all you need to know about the Eras Tour surprise guests so far.

Marcus Mumford

Taylor Swift and Marcus Mumford. TAS Rights Management via Getty

Just a week after kicking off her tour, Marcus Mumford — the Mumford & Sons frontman — joined Swift to sing "Cowboy Like Me" at her March 25 Las Vegas show. On the song in the Evermore album, Mumford sings only harmonies, but attendees of the concert got to hear him sing a verse. Swift recorded several songs from Evermore in Mumford's home recording studio during the height of the pandemic, and he joined in on the track after stopping in to listen one day.



In a TikTok post after the show, Mumford shared the duo’s performance, captioning it, "you're a bandit like me @taylorswift."

Aaron Dessner

Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner. Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty

Three Eras Tour stops have included Aaron Dessner. The first was the April 14 show in Tampa, where Dessner and Swift sang "The Great War" — also one of the two surprise songs of the night. He came back for a second night in a row to perform “Mad Woman” from Folklore. A month later, Dessner joined Swift again at one of her Nashville shows on May 7, where they sang "Would've, Could've, Should've" in the pouring rain.

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift. John Shearer/TAS23/Getty

Indie singer Phoebe Bridgers opened for some shows in the Eras tour — and on her first night as an opener, Bridgers returned to the stage to sing “Nothing New” with Swift, from Red (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault). For the rest of the May shows, the song held a permanent spot on the setlist, so Bridgers joined Swift for shows in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Jack Antonoff

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff. Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty

Any Swiftie knows that Jack Antonoff plays a major role in the making of many of Swift's songs. During her first New Jersey show on May 26, Fans were elated when she brought Antonoff out to sing Reputation hit "Getaway Car" and play their guitars, as the making of the song was documented in Swift's 2020 Miss Americana documentary.

Ice Spice

Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty

On May 27, the day Swift announced the release of a remix version of "Karma" featuring Ice Spice, the rapper made an appearance at the end of the New Jersey show to perform the song alongside Swift. Ice Spice ended up sticking around, joining Swift for all three of her New Jersey concerts.

Maren Morris

Chicago fans were in for a treat when Swift brought one of her "favorite artists," as she said that night, Maren Morris, onstage on June 3. For the first time, the duo performed their song, "You All Over Me," from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) as they strummed their guitars.

Morris took to TikTok after the show to share the performance, writing "Thank you so much for having me @Taylor Swift. Your generosity to me in these last 7 years is insurmountable and I love you so."

She added on Instagram, "We finally got to play 'You All Over Me' and I won't ever be shutting up about it."