Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Headed to Thousands of Movie Theaters in ‘Theatrical Concert Experience’

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is set to appear in thousands of movie theaters.

The “Love Story” singer, 33, has been on the road since March. 13 and will continue to tour until Nov. 23, 2024.

As some fans have been unable to see her live shows, Swift has now enabled her show to come to fans by releasing an Eras Tour concert film at every AMC Theatre in the U.S.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆," Swift posted on Instagram Thursday.

"Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 🫶 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"



From Oct. 13, fans will be able to watch footage of Swift's tour for an adult ticket price of $19.89 (plus tax), while kids and senior tickets are priced at $13.13 (plus tax). This, however, doesn’t include AMC’s branded premium large-format screens.

Fans also have plenty of showtimes to choose from as the “theatrical concert experience” will be shown four times a day at every AMC theater on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will be available in IMAX at AMC and Dolby Cinema at AMC and at AMC’s other branded premium large format screens for their standard upcharges,” reads a release from AMC Theaters.



Taylor Swift onstage in Inglewood, California. Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The entertainment company also revealed they had increased their ticket server capacity to handle over five times more traffic than “the current record for the most ever tickets sold in an hour.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Swift has entertained millions across the globe during her Eras Tour. On Monday, the songwriter gushed about her first-ever concerts in Mexico at Foro Sol stadium in Mexico City.

"After years of wanting to play in Mexico City, just got to play 4 of the most unforgettable shows for the most beautiful and generous fans," Swift wrote on Instagram alongside pictures from her shows. “Feeling so grateful for the memories we’re making together on this tour 🥹 TE AMO. 🇲🇽.”

Taylor Swift onstage in Mexico City. Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Earlier this month, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Swift gave bonuses to each member of her Eras Tour, reaching a total of $55 million.

CNN also revealed that Swift gave Eras Tour truck drivers $100,000 bonuses and handwritten letters for their efforts on the tour.

“The typical amount is $5,000 to $10,000 each. So this large amount is unbelievable," Michael Scherkenbach, founder and CEO of Shomotion trucking company, told the outlet.

“These men and women, they live on the road. They sleep during the day and work all night,” he added. “It’s a grueling task. They leave their families, young children for weeks. For Taylor’s tour, they’ve been away from home for 24 weeks.”