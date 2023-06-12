Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Could Possibly Generate $4.6 Billion for the U.S. Economy: Report

Fortune reports that fans are spending over $1,300 on average for tickets, travel and clothing for the concerts, per a QuestionPro survey

By
Published on June 12, 2023 04:35PM EDT
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images

Is Taylor Swift saving the United States from a recession?

The Grammy winner's ongoing Eras Tour could potentially generate $4.6 billion for local economies throughout the U.S. based on how much ticket holders are spending to attend each show, according to a new report from Fortune.

A recent story from the outlet cites a survey from research company QuestionPro stating that fans have shelled out over $1,300 on average for tickets, travel and elaborate outfits for Swift's concerts this year.

Tourism spiked to pre-Covid levels for the 33-year-old singer-songwriter's March concerts in Las Vegas, while other cities have seen higher rates of hotel and restaurant reservations throughout the tour, per Fortune.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift.

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

Earlier this month, Swift's first two Chicago concerts resulted in an all-time-high average of 44,383 booked hotel rooms each night, sending occupancy rates up to 96.8% in the area, wrote Fortune based on information from marketing organization Choose Chicago.

While official box office numbers haven't been reported, Bloomberg recently estimated Swift will earn more than $10 million each night from ticket sales throughout the Eras Tour.

She's given some of that money back to the cities she's performed in. Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan announced last week that she made a large donation to the organization amid her two nights performing at Detroit's Ford Field.

The food bank announced the donation on Friday via Facebook, sharing a quote from Swift herself: "No matter what happens in life, be good to people."

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift. John Shearer/Getty for TAS Rights Management

"These words ring true today with Taylor's surprise donation to Gleaners during her #TSTheErasTour stop in #Detroit," the social media post continued. "Thank you for making an impact & empowering kids and families with nutritious food!"

Swift has donated to food banks in states throughout the tour's run so far, including Arizona and Florida.

