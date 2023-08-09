Lifestyle Style Taylor Swift Changed Into Practical Ballet Flats After Her Concert — and This $27 Pair Looks So Similar The comfy shoes are trending this summer By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 9, 2023 09:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: VANESSABRYANT/INSTAGRAM; AMAZON During her concerts, Taylor Swift dances around a stadium-sized stage for over three hours — in heels. But it turns out, even the legendary entertainer needs to change into comfy shoes post-show. Last week, Swift kicked off her six-show run at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which wraps up her first U.S. leg of the Eras Tour. All sorts of celebrities have attended the concerts so far, including Vanessa Bryant and her daughters. After the show, the Bryant girls posed with Swift backstage, and although the “Anti-Hero” singer was still wearing her final costume of the night, a bejeweled blue bodysuit, she had swapped her knee-high Christian Louboutin boots for simpler footwear: ballet flats. vanessabryant/Instagram Swift opted for baby pink ballet flats with bows for the post-show meet-and-greet. Her shoes looked comfy and cute, and we found a $27 pair at Amazon that looks super similar. Feversole Macaroon Memory Foam Patent Ballet Flat Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 These pink ballet flats have a cushioned insole for a flexible, lightweight fit. More than 3,200 Amazon shoppers have given the affordable flats a five-star rating, and reviewers rave about how well they fit. We found four more pairs of pink ballet flats that resemble Swift’s style at Amazon, Everlane, and Zappos. Pink Ballet Flats Inspired by Taylor Swift Shoes 18 Ballerina Ballet Flats, $15.99; amazon.com Trary Casual Slip On Bow Ballet Flats, $24.99; amazon.com Everlane the Day Ballet Flat, $145; everlane.com Steve Madden Blossoms Ballet Flat, $57.61 (orig. $69.95); zappos.com Make the Friendship Bracelets: Shop Custom Kits for Taylor Swift's Concert Starting at $10 The 12-time Grammy winner is far from the only celebrity wearing ballet flats this summer. Jennifer Lopez, Kate Middleton, and Katie Holmes are all stepping out in the practical shoe style, too. Flats add a dash of elegance to any basic outfit without the fuss of uncomfortable heels. Shoes 18 Ballerina Ballet Flats Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 Nearly 1,000 buyers have given these $16 ballet flats their seal of approval. One reviewer wrote that you “can’t beat” the shoes for the price, and thanks to how well they’ve “held up” through “so much” wear, they decided to buy multiple other colors. Ballet flats are a great shoe choice for both the office and after hours, and they complement a variety of simple outfits like jeans and T-shirts, dresses, or skirts and blazers. Below, shop more pink ballet flats inspired by Swift that will add a feminine touch to your end-of-summer and early-fall outfits. Trary Casual Slip On Bow Ballet Flats Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 Everlane the Day Ballet Flat Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $145 Steve Madden Blossoms Ballet Flat Zappos Buy on Zappos $70 $58 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Lopez's Baggy Jeans Practically Fit Like Sweatpants — Get the Look Starting at $19 This Cordless Vacuum with ‘Amazing Suction’ Doubles as a Mop — and It’s $70 Off at Amazon These Bed Pillows That ‘Feel Like Clouds' Are on Sale for $11 Apiece at Amazon Right Now