Taylor Swift Changed Into Practical Ballet Flats After Her Concert — and This $27 Pair Looks So Similar

Published on August 9, 2023 09:00AM EDT

Taylor Swift ballet flats tout
Photo:

VANESSABRYANT/INSTAGRAM; AMAZON

During her concerts, Taylor Swift dances around a stadium-sized stage for over three hours — in heels. But it turns out, even the legendary entertainer needs to change into comfy shoes post-show.

Last week, Swift kicked off her six-show run at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which wraps up her first U.S. leg of the Eras Tour. All sorts of celebrities have attended the concerts so far, including Vanessa Bryant and her daughters.

After the show, the Bryant girls posed with Swift backstage, and although the “Anti-Hero” singer was still wearing her final costume of the night, a bejeweled blue bodysuit, she had swapped her knee-high Christian Louboutin boots for simpler footwear: ballet flats.

Taylor Swift pink ballet flat

vanessabryant/Instagram

Swift opted for baby pink ballet flats with bows for the post-show meet-and-greet. Her shoes looked comfy and cute, and we found a $27 pair at Amazon that looks super similar. 

Feversole Macaroon Memory Foam Patent Ballet Flat

Amazon Feversole Women's Macaroon Colorful Memory Foam Cushion Insock Patent Ballet Flat

Amazon

These pink ballet flats have a cushioned insole for a flexible, lightweight fit. More than 3,200 Amazon shoppers have given the affordable flats a five-star rating, and reviewers rave about how well they fit. We found four more pairs of pink ballet flats that resemble Swift’s style at Amazon, Everlane, and Zappos.

Pink Ballet Flats Inspired by Taylor Swift

The 12-time Grammy winner is far from the only celebrity wearing ballet flats this summer. Jennifer Lopez, Kate Middleton, and Katie Holmes are all stepping out in the practical shoe style, too. Flats add a dash of elegance to any basic outfit without the fuss of uncomfortable heels.

Shoes 18 Ballerina Ballet Flats

Amazon Shoes 18 Womens Ballerina Ballet Flats Shoe with Bow

Amazon

Nearly 1,000 buyers have given these $16 ballet flats their seal of approval. One reviewer wrote that you “can’t beat” the shoes for the price, and thanks to how well they’ve “held up” through “so much” wear, they decided to buy multiple other colors.

Ballet flats are a great shoe choice for both the office and after hours, and they complement a variety of simple outfits like jeans and T-shirts, dresses, or skirts and blazers. Below, shop more pink ballet flats inspired by Swift that will add a feminine touch to your end-of-summer and early-fall outfits.

Trary Casual Slip On Bow Ballet Flats

Amazon Trary Womenâs Casual Slip on Bow Ballet Flats

Amazon

Everlane the Day Ballet Flat

Everlane The Day Ballet Flat

Everlane

Steve Madden Blossoms Ballet Flat

Zappos Steve Madden Blossoms Ballet Flat

Zappos

