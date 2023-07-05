Taylor Swift Is 'Enjoying Being Single' and Not Dating Matty Healy Again Despite Report: Source

"They are absolutely not together and aren't even in contact anymore," a source close to Swift tells PEOPLE

By
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Published on July 5, 2023
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are not giving romance another go.

Despite a report that the Grammy winner and The 1975 frontman are back together, a source close to Swift tells PEOPLE the musicians are not dating again.

"They are absolutely not together and aren't even in contact anymore. She is enjoying being single and has been spending time in the studio and hanging out with friends in New York City. This is all B.S.," says the Swift source.

Reps for Swift and Healy's band have not commented.

Swift, 33, and Healy, 34, were first linked in early May and were spotted in public together in the following weeks, including at Electric Lady Studios and members-only venues with friends like Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley.

The rocker was also in attendance for several of Swift's Eras Tour shows in Nashville and Philadelphia.

Swift is currently gearing up for the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which is set to drop Friday.

At her Minneapolis show in late June, the superstar urged her fans to practice kindness online amid the album release.

"I was hoping to ask you that, as we lead up to this album, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities. Right?" she told the crowd. "So what I'm trying to say is, I'm putting this album out because I want to own my music and I believe that [those] who have the desire to own their music should be able to. That's why I'm putting out this album."

She continued, “I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote. So what I'm trying to tell you is that I am not putting this album out so you should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago."

