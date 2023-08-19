Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Step Out for Dinner Together at Zero Bond in New York City

The pop star just wrapped the North American leg of her Eras Tour, while Sheeran is still on the road

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2023 01:10AM EDT
Music icons Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran were spotted enjoying a pleasant dinner together at the trendy Zero Bond restaurant.
Photo:

PapCulture/BACKGRID; JosiahW / BACKGRID

A reunion was in order for Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

On Thursday night, the longtime friends and collaborators were spotted grabbing dinner at the members-only club Zero Bond in New York City.

Swift, 33, was sporting a rust-toned dress with a satin skirt and black platform loafers, while the "Bad Habits" musician, 32, opted for a more casual look in a white T-shirt and black jeans.

Music icons Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran were spotted enjoying a pleasant dinner together at the trendy Zero Bond restaurant.

PapCulture/BACKGRID

The "Anti-Hero" singer's meet-up with Sheeran comes just after Swift wrapped the most recent North American leg of her Eras Tour.

The tour, which kicked off in Glendale, Arizona in March was supposed to conclude in Los Angeles on Aug. 9, however Swift added more shows within the U.S. and Canada in 2024.

During these new dates, the pop megastar will head to Miami, New Orleans and Toronto, kicking off Oct. 18 and wrapping Nov. 23.

Gracie Abrams, who has already been support for the musician on the Eras Tour, will join her for this leg.

Earlier this week, Sheeran revealed that he had not yet received a call from Taylor Swift to record a new take on "End Game," the song they collaborated on for Swift's 2017 album Reputation.

While appearing on Andy Cohen's Deep & Shallow Podcast on Sirius XM Monday, the host asked Sheeran if he and Swift recorded a new version of "End Game" yet.

Music icons Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran were spotted enjoying a pleasant dinner together at the trendy Zero Bond restaurant.

JosiahW/BACKGRID

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"No, I haven't. No. No," the "Eyes Closed" singer told Cohen. "But 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the next one coming out. That's the next one."

The subject came up after Cohen, 55, asked Sheeran if he was checking out Swift's Eras Tour and Beyonce's Renaissance Tour, which are coinciding with Sheeran's Subtract Tour

"I think what's nice about everyone's show is everyone's show is so individual to them," he explained. "And everyone's got a different show — we're all playing. I would love to go and see Taylor's show, but we're all playing on the same dates every single weekend. I think there's a chance next year when she's in the U.K."

Related Articles
Jack Antonoff attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Jack Antonoff Says Taylor Swift Was the First Person to Recognize Him as a Producer
Hall-of-Fame Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret speaks as a banner bearing his name is added to the rafters of KeyBank Cente
Buffalo Sabres Broadcaster Rick Jeanneret Dead at 81 After Multi-Organ Failures: ‘He Will Be Loved Forever’
Jon Hamm wife Anna Osceola shopping Hamptons New York 08 17 23
Newlyweds Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Step Out for Shopping Trip in the Hamptons
EXCLUSIVE: Robert Downey Jr does some shopping, while wearing a colorful ensemble, in The Hamptons, New York.
Robert Downey Jr. Wears Quirky, Colorful Ensemble While Shopping in the Hamptons
Pedestrians walk outside the Mandarin Oriental hotel in New York, U.S., on Friday, April 5, 2013.
Man Jumps to His Death from Roof of Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City
Maggie Rogers arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, ane Fonda attends the premiere of "Book Club: The Next Chapter"
Maggie Rogers Reacts to Jane Fonda's Fangirling: 'Wanna Drink Martinis and Talk About Environmental Policy?'
Oysters served on a plate at restaurant
3 Dead, 1 Hospitalized from Flesh-Eating Bacteria Found in Raw Oysters and Saltwater
Ed Sheeran and Andy Cohen attend as Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM
Ed Sheeran Reveals Why He'll Only Perform at the Super Bowl If He's 'Joining Someone Else'
Keke Palmer, Usher
Keke Palmer Responds to Darius Jackson Relationship Drama in Usher's 'Boyfriend' Video: 'I'm Mother, After All'
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London
Lauren London Posts Tribute to Nipsey Hussle on What Would've Been His 38th Birthday: 'Forever More'
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift
Ed Sheeran Says He and Taylor Swift Have Not Re-Recorded 'End Game' Yet
Priyanka Chopra is stepping away from NYC restaurant SONA
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Stepping Away from Her N.Y.C. Restaurant (Exclusive)
Pink Performing London 06 25 23
Pink Says She's Grateful to Be First Woman to Headline Stadium in Wisconsin, Breaking Attendance Record: ‘We Aren’t the Cool Kids’
Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse on August 14, 2023
Ed Sheeran Delights Fans — and VIP Spectators — During Private SiriusXM Show in the Hamptons
Olivia Rodrigo seen on a night out leaving Chiltern Firehouse on August 14, 2023 in London, England.
Olivia Rodrigo Is All Smiles in London as She Nails Relaxed Glamour — Twice! See the Photos
Adele performs on stage
Adele Breaks Down in Tears While Helping Couple Announce the Sex of Their Baby