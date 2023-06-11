Taylor Swift Gives 'Generous' Donation to Community Food Bank During Detroit Stop of Her Eras Tour

"Thank you for making an impact," Gleaners Community Food Bank wrote to the musician on Facebook

Published on June 11, 2023
Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift is spreading some joy during her Eras Tour — onstage and beyond.

The musician, 33, made a donation to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan this week, amid her two nights performing at Detroit's Ford Field.

The food bank announced the donation on Friday via Facebook, sharing a quote from Swift herself: "No matter what happens in life, be good to people."

"These words ring true today with Taylor's surprise donation to Gleaners during her #TSTheErasTour stop in #Detroit," the social media post continued. "Thank you for making an impact & empowering kids and families with nutritious food!"

As the Detroit Free Press reported, Swift's donation amount was not disclosed, but was described as “generous."

“Taylor Swift’s support of food banks across the country comes at such a critical time for so many emergency food providers — when resources are down, and need is up,” Kristin Sokul, a representative for Gleaners, said in a statement to the publication.

“Her generosity goes beyond dollars for meals," Sokul continued. "The space in her heart will empower households across Southeast Michigan to live happier, healthier lives and elevate the important issue of food security so others who have the ability to help can be inspired by her example. The entire Gleaners team is so grateful for this incredible gift.”

During her two-night stint in Detroit, Swift played for hundreds of thousands of adoring fans, including Flavor Flav.

On Friday night, the artist shared several photos and videos from his night at Ford Field, as the rapper joined all the other Swifties in giving the Midnights singer a warm welcome.

Flav, 64, shared his feelings on social media throughout the night, and even broke down why he decided to rock an all-red fit for the occasion at one point.

"In my RED (Taylor’s Version) Era and makin new friends at #TaylorSwift @taylorswift13," Flav wrote in a tweet alongside a photo of himself rocking a set of bracelets.

"Had to check myself and what version ya boy was reppin,,, artists supporting other artists," he added.

In a follow-up clip, Flav singled out his Eras Tour drip and explained that he wasn't enjoying the show alone, either. "THANKX to all my new friends,,, luv my fellow Swifties," he wrote.

So far, Swift's tour has featured guests in Marcus Mumford, Aaron Dessner, Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Antonoff, Ice Spice, and Maren Morris since its opening night in March.

