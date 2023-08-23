Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Debuts in Amazon Series 'Wilderness': Listen

Listen up, Taylor Swift fans!

The re-recording of Swift's track “Look What You Made Me Do” from her 2017 album Reputation has made its global debut in a teaser for a new Amazon Original series on Wednesday.

“Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)” has been revealed as the song of the opening titles for new psychological thriller series Wilderness, which sees a British couple embark on an American road trip after the wife discovers her husband has cheated on her.

“The defiant 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)' reflects Liv’s (Jenna Coleman) transformation after her supposed 'happily-ever-after' quickly turns into a living nightmare on discovering her husband Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair,” a press release announcing the news reads.

It is the first track Swift has re-released from Reputation.

The show also stars Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson and 24 alum Eric Balfour.

Revealing the plot for the series, the release says, “Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury.”

“The couple embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas," the synopsis adds. "For Will, it’s a chance to make amends; for Liv, it’s a very different prospect — a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge. Look what he made her do … ”

The news comes after Swift, 33, announced the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – the re-recording of her 2014 album 1989 — at her final Los Angeles Eras Tour show earlier this month.

During the concert, the musician unveiled the cover art for the album and revealed its release date of Oct. 27 on a big screen. She then launched into performing "New Romantics," a fan-favorite track off the deluxe edition of the record.

Swift also shared more details about the upcoming release on her Instagram alongside a photo of the album’s cover art.

"To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From the Vault tracks are so insane," she wrote. "I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

The superstar revealed her plans to re-record her first five albums in August 2019. The move came after music manager Scooter Braun gained ownership of the albums in 2019 following his $300 million deal with Big Machine Label Group.



From November 2020, Swift was legally able to re-record new versions of the records.

Wilderness will launch globally on Prime Video Sept. 15.