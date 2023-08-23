Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Debuts in Amazon Series 'Wilderness': Listen

The re-recording of the 2017 track from Swift's album "Reputation" can be heard in the teaser for the new Amazon Original thriller series

By
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
Published on August 23, 2023 08:43AM EDT

Listen up, Taylor Swift fans!

The re-recording of Swift's track “Look What You Made Me Do” from her 2017 album Reputation has made its global debut in a teaser for a new Amazon Original series on Wednesday.

“Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)” has been revealed as the song of the opening titles for new psychological thriller series Wilderness, which sees a British couple embark on an American road trip after the wife discovers her husband has cheated on her.

“The defiant 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)' reflects Liv’s (Jenna Coleman) transformation after her supposed 'happily-ever-after' quickly turns into a living nightmare on discovering her husband Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair,” a press release announcing the news reads. 

It is the first track Swift has re-released from Reputation.

Wilderness Jenna Coleman Oliver Jackson-Cohen
Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Jenna Coleman in Wilderness.

Kailey Schwerman/Prime UK

The show also stars Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson and 24 alum Eric Balfour.

Revealing the plot for the series, the release says, “Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury.”

“The couple embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas," the synopsis adds. "For Will, it’s a chance to make amends; for Liv, it’s a very different prospect — a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge. Look what he made her do …

The news comes after Swift, 33, announced the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – the re-recording of her 2014 album 1989 — at her final Los Angeles Eras Tour show earlier this month.

During the concert, the musician unveiled the cover art for the album and revealed its release date of Oct. 27 on a big screen. She then launched into performing "New Romantics," a fan-favorite track off the deluxe edition of the record.

Taylor Swift Grammy Awards 05 02 23
Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards on Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage


Swift also shared more details about the upcoming release on her Instagram alongside a photo of the album’s cover art.

"To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From the Vault tracks are so insane," she wrote. "I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

The superstar revealed her plans to re-record her first five albums in August 2019. The move came after music manager Scooter Braun gained ownership of the albums in 2019 following his $300 million deal with Big Machine Label Group.

From November 2020, Swift was legally able to re-record new versions of the records.

Wilderness will launch globally on Prime Video Sept. 15.

