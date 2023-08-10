Cheers! Taylor Swift Toasts End of Her Eras Tour Leg with White Wine and a Kiss

Instead of having “Champagne Problems,” Taylor Swift has a lot to toast to right now!

The pop star, 33, is celebrating now that she wrapped up the first U.S. leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour on Wednesday.

The “Anti-Hero” singer had the sweetest send-off for the final show in Los Angeles. Wearing a purple dress and boots, Swift was seen walking backstage as she lifted up a glass of white wine to cheers her fans and members of her security team. She also blew them a kiss from her signature red lips.

Taylor Swift on Aug. 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. Mega Agency

Fans also honored the singer at one point by giving her an eight-minute standing ovation after she played her evermore track “Champagne Problems.”

Overwhelmed by their applause, she said, “So generous ... you're doing it still? What are you doing? This show's going to be seven hours long because we're going to scream for half of it. I love you, I love you, I love you. That was so nice.”

Taylor Swift performs in Los Angeles on Aug. 7, 2023. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Celebration was also in order because even as “August [slips] away like a bottle of wine” and the first leg of her Eras Tour ends, Swift also announced the release date for 1989 (Taylor's Version). During her concert on Wednesday night, the musician revealed that the re-recording of her hit 2014 album is due out on Oct. 27.

“Here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day. You might have noticed there are some new outfits in the show. There's something that I've been planning for a really, really, really ridiculously, embarrassingly long time, and instead of telling you about it, I think I'll just sort of show you," she said, as she shared the cover art for the upcoming album on stage.

Earlier during the set, she also called the tour “the most extraordinary, fun, wonderful, magical experience of [her] entire life.”

Swift has been on the Eras Tour since March, bringing her career-spanning setlist across the U.S. through much of the spring and summer.

The Eras Tour will kick off the international dates of her Eras Tour starting Aug. 24.