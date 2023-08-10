Cheers! Taylor Swift Toasts End of Her Eras Tour Leg with White Wine and a Kiss

The pop star wrapped up the first leg of her record-breaking U.S. tour in Los Angeles on Wednesday

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 01:35PM EDT
Taylor Swift cheers fans and security with a glass of wine as she wrapped the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour in Los Angeles on Wednesday
Taylor Swift on Aug. 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. Photo:

Mega Agency

Instead of having “Champagne Problems,” Taylor Swift has a lot to toast to right now!

The pop star, 33, is celebrating now that she wrapped up the first U.S. leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour on Wednesday. 

The “Anti-Hero” singer had the sweetest send-off for the final show in Los Angeles. Wearing a purple dress and boots, Swift was seen walking backstage as she lifted up a glass of white wine to cheers her fans and members of her security team. She also blew them a kiss from her signature red lips. 

Taylor Swift cheers fans and security with a glass of wine as she wrapped the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Taylor Swift on Aug. 9, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Mega Agency

Fans also honored the singer at one point by giving her an eight-minute standing ovation after she played her evermore track “Champagne Problems.” 

Overwhelmed by their applause, she said, “So generous ... you're doing it still? What are you doing? This show's going to be seven hours long because we're going to scream for half of it. I love you, I love you, I love you. That was so nice.”

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Monday, Aug. 7, 2023
Taylor Swift performs in Los Angeles on Aug. 7, 2023.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Celebration was also in order because even as “August [slips] away like a bottle of wine” and the first leg of her Eras Tour ends, Swift also announced the release date for 1989 (Taylor's Version). During her concert on Wednesday night, the musician revealed that the re-recording of her hit 2014 album is due out on Oct. 27. 

“Here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day. You might have noticed there are some new outfits in the show. There's something that I've been planning for a really, really, really ridiculously, embarrassingly long time, and instead of telling you about it, I think I'll just sort of show you," she said, as she shared the cover art for the upcoming album on stage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier during the set, she also called the tour “the most extraordinary, fun, wonderful, magical experience of [her] entire life.”

Swift has been on the Eras Tour since March, bringing her career-spanning setlist across the U.S. through much of the spring and summer. 

The Eras Tour will kick off the international dates of her Eras Tour starting Aug. 24.

Related Articles
Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Taylor Swift Announces '1989 (Taylor's Version),' Receives 8-Minute Deafening Standing Ovation at Last L.A. Show
Karlie Kloss Paris 01 20 23 Taylor Swift Grammy 02 05 23
Karlie Kloss Attends Taylor Swift's Final Eras Tour Concert in L.A.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Gives Bonuses Totaling Over $55 Million to Every Person Working on Massive Eras Tour
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Announces More Eras Tour Dates for the U.S. and Canada in Fall 2024
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Gives 'Life-Changing' $100,000 Bonuses, Handwritten Letters to Eras Tour Truck Drivers
Selena Gomez Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert With Sister Gracie
Selena Gomez Attends BFF Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert with Sister Gracie
Taylor Swift and HAIM perform onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington
Taylor Swift Swaps ''Tis the Damn Season' for 'No Body, No Crime' as Haim Joins Eras Tour in Seattle
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Share a Kiss at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Best Night'
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Share a 'Sneaky Kiss' at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attends the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards; Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Meghan Markle Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Stop in Los Angeles While Prince Harry Steps Out in Asia
Mariska Hargitay Enjoys the 'Afterglow' of a 'Magical' Taylor Swift Show with Savannah Guthrie and Their Girls
Mariska Hargitay Enjoys the 'Afterglow' of a 'Magical' Taylor Swift Show with Savannah Guthrie and Their Girls
Taylor Swift (L) and NBA player Kobe Bryant speak onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles
Kobe Bryant Praised 'Sweet' Taylor Swift in Resurfaced Interview as Vanessa and Daughters Attend L.A. Show
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois
Taylor Swift Delights Fans with a Long Cackle During 'Reputation' Song at Eras Tour
Hayley Williams and Billie Eilish perform on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
Paramore Bring Out Billie Eilish to Sing 'All I Wanted' in Los Angeles: Watch
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Announces Even More International Eras Tour Dates: 'I Can't Wait'
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: All the Surprise Guests So Far
GAYLE, Taylor Swift
Gayle Says Taylor Swift Gave Everyone on the Eras Tour Matching Necklaces: She's a 'Lovely Human' (Exclusive)