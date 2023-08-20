Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Reveal Their Drink Orders at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Wedding

The drinks were flowing at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's wedding on Saturday.

The Maid star, 28, and the music producer, 39, hosted numerous celebrity guests at the Beach Haven, New Jersey, event — and photographs revealed their surprising beverages of choice.

Taylor Swift, a longtime friend and collaborator of Antonoff's, was seen enjoying a glass of white wine — no "Champagne Problems" for her on Saturday. Dressed in a pretty blue lace dress with a corset-style bodice, the singer held a glass in her hand as she mingled with her fellow party-goers.

Taylor Swift carries a glass of wine at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's wedding. T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Channing Tatum, meanwhile, made it known he's a beer guy. The Magic Mike star was photographed holding an open beer bottle as he walked alongside girlfriend Zoë Kravitz, who clutched a martini glass. The sophisticated drink paired well with the Big Little Lies star's chic black strapless dress.



Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's wedding. T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Other celebrities attending the nuptials include Lana Del Rey, Cara Delevingne and Qualley's mother, actress Andie MacDowell. The bride's proud older sister, Rainey Qualley, also was on hand.

At the rehearsal dinner on Friday night, MacDowell was photographed holding a large glass of white wine, while Delevingne was sipping on what appeared to be a soda garnished with fresh lemon slices. Tatum mixed things up at the dinner, drinking a cocktail.

Qualley and Antonoff tied the knot Saturday after two years of dating. The actress wore a simple white halter dress and matching white Mary Jane flats for the occasion, while her husband sported a classic black suit and tie. The couple was photographed smiling and holding hands after exchanging their vows, as they headed to a reception to celebrate their newly married status.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff hold hands after tying the knot. TheImageDirect.com

The pair began dating in the summer of 2021 and went public with their romance in early 2022. They made their official debut as a couple at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March before attending the Critics' Choice Awards. In April, Qualley was by Antonoff's side at the 2022 Grammys, where he was nominated for album of the year for his work on Swift's Evermore.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two got engaged in May 2022. A source confirmed the news to PEOPLE after Qualley sparked speculation earlier that same month when she was seen sporting a diamond sparkler on her left ring finger at the Cannes Film Festival. Qualley later confirmed the engagement herself, offering a closer glimpse of her ring within a photo carousel posted on her since-deleted Instagram account.