Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Reveal Their Drink Orders at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Wedding

The trio were photographed holding alcoholic beverages of their choice at the New Jersey nuptials on Saturday

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 20, 2023 10:12PM EDT
Taylor Swift, ZoeÌ Kravitz, and Channing Tatum
Taylor Swift, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum enjoy drinks at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's wedding. Photo:

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID, TheImageDirect.com

The drinks were flowing at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's wedding on Saturday.

The Maid star, 28, and the music producer, 39, hosted numerous celebrity guests at the Beach Haven, New Jersey, event — and photographs revealed their surprising beverages of choice.

Taylor Swift, a longtime friend and collaborator of Antonoff's, was seen enjoying a glass of white wine — no "Champagne Problems" for her on Saturday. Dressed in a pretty blue lace dress with a corset-style bodice, the singer held a glass in her hand as she mingled with her fellow party-goers.

Taylor Swift stuns as she arrives at the wedding reception of friends Margaret Qualley and Jack Antanoff!
Taylor Swift carries a glass of wine at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's wedding.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Channing Tatum, meanwhile, made it known he's a beer guy. The Magic Mike star was photographed holding an open beer bottle as he walked alongside girlfriend Zoë Kravitz, who clutched a martini glass. The sophisticated drink paired well with the Big Little Lies star's chic black strapless dress.

Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz arrive at the wedding reception of friends Margaret Qualley and Jack Antanoff!
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's wedding.

 T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Other celebrities attending the nuptials include Lana Del Rey, Cara Delevingne and Qualley's mother, actress Andie MacDowell. The bride's proud older sister, Rainey Qualley, also was on hand.

At the rehearsal dinner on Friday night, MacDowell was photographed holding a large glass of white wine, while Delevingne was sipping on what appeared to be a soda garnished with fresh lemon slices. Tatum mixed things up at the dinner, drinking a cocktail.

Qualley and Antonoff tied the knot Saturday after two years of dating. The actress wore a simple white halter dress and matching white Mary Jane flats for the occasion, while her husband sported a classic black suit and tie. The couple was photographed smiling and holding hands after exchanging their vows, as they headed to a reception to celebrate their newly married status.

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are all smiles as they are spotted just after getting married in Beach Haven, New Jersey
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff hold hands after tying the knot.

TheImageDirect.com

The pair began dating in the summer of 2021 and went public with their romance in early 2022. They made their official debut as a couple at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March before attending the Critics' Choice Awards. In April, Qualley was by Antonoff's side at the 2022 Grammys, where he was nominated for album of the year for his work on Swift's Evermore.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two got engaged in May 2022. A source confirmed the news to PEOPLE after Qualley sparked speculation earlier that same month when she was seen sporting a diamond sparkler on her left ring finger at the Cannes Film Festival. Qualley later confirmed the engagement herself, offering a closer glimpse of her ring within a photo carousel posted on her since-deleted Instagram account.

Related Articles
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff head to there wedding after party in Long Beach waving and smiling
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Head to Wedding After-Party with Taylor Swift, Zoë Kravitz and More
Margaret Qualley wears flats to her wedding
Margaret Qualley Wears Chic White Flats for Her Wedding to Jack Antonoff
Taylor Swift Attends Jack Antonoff's Wedding to Margaret Qualley: Inside Their Musical Friendship
Taylor Swift Attends Jack Antonoff's Wedding to Margaret Qualley: Inside Their Musical Friendship
Jack Antonoff And Margaret Qualley Wedding 081923
See All the Celebrities Who Attended Margaret Qualley’s N.J. Wedding to Jack Antonoff
Andie MacDowell at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley wedding
Andie MacDowell Rocks Gray Hair While Attending Daughter Margaret Qualley’s Wedding — See Her Look!
Taylor Swift, Quest love and Trevor Noah
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Channing Tatum and More Join Questlove For Game Night
Jack Antonoff And Margaret Qualley Wedding 081923
Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and More Celebrity Guests Arrive at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's New Jersey Wedding
Margaret Qualley Jack Antonoff
Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum and More Attend Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Rehearsal Dinner
A general view of a Burger King restaurant in Willimsport
Burger King Employee Who Never Missed a Day of Work in 27 Years Gets $400,000 in Donations: ‘It’s a Miracle’
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 18200 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix Will Tell 'the Whole Story' of Tom Sandoval Split in New Solo Cocktail Book
Shoppers were kept to a minimum at a Trader Joe's in Denver in late March.
Trader Joe's President Addresses Whether Employees Are 'Told to Flirt with Customers'
Robert De Niro 06 17 23 Birthday cake 08 17 23
See the Incredible Cake at Robert De Niro’s Star-Studded 80th Birthday Party
Jack Antonoff attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Jack Antonoff Says Taylor Swift Was the First Person to Recognize Him as a Producer
Woman pouring white wine
'Asian Glow' — or Turning Red from Alcohol — Can Signal Serious Health Risks
Host Bobby Flay and Chef Michael Symon in round 2, as seen on Bobby's Triple Threat, Season 2
Bobby Flay Torments Frenemy Michael Symon in Sneak Peek of 'Bobby's Triple Threat' (Exclusive)
'chrissy teigen 'cannot wait for fall'
Chrissy Teigen 'Cannot Wait for Fall' After Seeing This Genius Pumpkin Pie Hack