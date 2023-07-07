Taylor Swift Switches Up 'Better Than Revenge' Song Lyrics for 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

The album includes 22 tracks in total, with two previously released bonus tracks and six never-before-heard songs from Swift's music catalog

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 12:05AM EDT
Taylor Swift Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Album Release
Taylor Swift - Speak Now (Taylor's Version). Photo:

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift is bringing new energy to Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

While the album marks the Grammy winner's latest re-recording since 2021's Red (Taylor's Version) and includes two previously released bonus tracks with six never-before-heard songs from Swift's music catalog, fans will also find that the singer has made a change to the track "Better Than Revenge."

The original song previously featured the lyrics, "She's not a saint, and she's not what you think / she's an actress, whoa / She's better known for the things that she does / On the mattress, whoa."

In Swift's latest release, the latter lyrics were switched to, "He was a moth to the flame / She was holding the matches, whoa."

Taylor Swift Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Album Release
Taylor Swift - Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Beth Garrabrant

Fans have criticized the line in song since its 2010 release, often calling it problematic. Swift spoke publicly about the criticism in 2014, telling The Guardian, "I was 18 when I wrote that. That's the age you are when you think someone can actually take your boyfriend. Then you grow up and realize no one can take someone from you if they don't want to leave."

Taylor Swift Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Album Release
Taylor Swift - Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Beth Garrabrant

Swift first announced that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) would be her next re-recording while onstage at her Nashville concert on May 5.

Speaking about the album's development on Instagram, she wrote: "I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness."

Taylor Swift Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Album Release
Taylor Swift - Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Beth Garrabrant

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

She concluded the post, writing, "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I've sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor's Version) with you."

Related Articles
Drake Performs with Hologram of Younger Self and Nearly Gets Hit by Fan's Phone at First Tour Stop
Drake Performs with Hologram of Younger Self and Nearly Gets Hit by Fan's Phone at First Tour Stop
Tracy Chapman, Luke Combs
Tracy Chapman Reveals What She Thinks About Luke Combs' Chart-Topping Country Cover of 'Fast Car'
P!NK performs on stage during the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Tour
Pink Eats Chocolate Onstage During Concert Mishap: 'Leave It to Me to Really F--- Up a Beautiful Song'
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé's Pittsburgh Renaissance Tour Stop Canceled — Here's Why
Aubrey O'Day, Donald Trump Jr.
Aubrey O'Day Reveals She Had Sex with Donald Trump Jr. for the First Time in a 'Gay Club Bathroom'
Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) ; Matty Healy attends The Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Taylor Swift Is 'Enjoying Being Single' and Not Dating Matty Healy Again Despite Report: Source
Cardi B and offset coming out the Balenciaga store in Paris
Cardi B and Offset Show Off P.D.A. in Paris for First Sighting Since Cheating Rumors
Avril Lavigne and Tyga arrive at Nobu âAll Whiteâ July 4th Party in Malibu
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Fourth of July Party Together After Breakup
Toni Collette and Taylor Swift
Toni Collette Praises Taylor Swift at Eras Tour: 'Your Talent Is Immeasurable and Your Generosity Boundless'
Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras attend the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023
Dua Lipa Wishes Boyfriend Romain Gavras a Happy Birthday on Instagram: 'Joyeux Anniversaireeeee'
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Speaks Out on Concertgoers 'Throwing' Objects at Performers: 'These People Have Lost It'
Rosie O'Donnell and Madonna during Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell Backstage at "Taboo" at The Plymouth Theater in New York
Rosie O'Donnell Says Madonna Is 'Good' and 'Recovering at Home' After Hospitalization: 'She Is Very Strong'
Madonna
Madonna Was 'Rundown,' 'Didn't Want to Take Time Away from Rehearsals' Before Hospitalization: Source (Exclusive)
Lil Nas X performs on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.
Lil Nas X Laughs Off Sex Toy Thrown on Stage During His European Lollapalooza Set
Ed Sheeran Surprises Kids at Boston Music Group with Fun Sing-a-long.
Ed Sheeran Surprises Boston Kids at Their Recital with 'Fun' Singalong
George Michael Andrew Ridgeley
Andrew Ridgeley on the Last Time He Saw Wham! Bandmate George Michael Before His Death (Exclusive)