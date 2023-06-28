Taylor Swift's Easy, Breezy Summer Outfit Just Proves Your Denim Mini Skirt Will Never Go Out of Style

Taylor Swift's summer style is effortlessly cool.

The singer-songwriter, 33, was photographed on Tuesday visiting Electric Lady Studios in New York City, dressed in the perfect casual summer look. Her easy, breezy outfit featured a white ruffle-trimmed eyelet cotton blouse by Doên and a Free People light-wash denim wrap skort that showed off her long legs.

Always one to not just be on trend but set the trends, Swift proved with her skort that a denim skort or denim mini skirt is always a stylish way to stay cool in the summer — and it goes with everything.

She made a statement with her shoes, a pair of G.H. Bass caramel-colored Mary Jane loafers with a woven pattern on the upper and black lugged bottoms, which gave her ensemble a hint of retro charm. Her hair was swept up in a loose bun, with her signature bangs framing her face.

She carried a summery two-tone raffia purse as she smiled for photographers, drawing attention to her bold red lip color.

While Swift's outfit was relaxed and effortless, her summer is busier than ever. The "Anti-Hero" singer is currently in the middle of the U.S. leg of her highly anticipated Eras Tour, which is taking her to packed stadiums around the country. Her shows have been star-studded affairs, with everyone from Miles Teller, Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd stepping out to catch her three-hour-long sets.

After her last U.S. concert in Los Angeles on Aug. 9, the hitmaker will take a brief break before heading to Latin America for 12 shows. Last week, she announced that she'll follow that up with a second, larger international tour leg that will kick off in Tokyo and make stops in major cities including Melbourne, Australia; Singapore; Paris; London; Dublin; Amsterdam; Zürich; and Milan.

"EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!" Swift wrote in an Instagram post announcing the second international leg.

The "Lavender Haze" singer is also gearing up for the July 7 release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which will include six brand-new songs from the vault.

After thrilling fans with a mid-concert announcement about the album drop at her May 5 show in Nashville, she followed up with more information on Instagram, writing, "It fills me with such pride and joy to announce" her version of the album.

"I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness," she continued.

She concluded the post, writing, "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I've sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor's Version) with you."

