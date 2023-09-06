Taylor Swift Hit the Studio in Cargo Pants — Try the Celeb-Favored Trend for as Little as $28

Cargo pants aren’t going anywhere

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is a senior shopping writer for PEOPLE with over five years’ experience in the digital media industry. She covers the latest celebrity style, pop culture fashion moments, and can’t-miss sales on fashion, beauty, and home products.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Taylor Swift is seen leaving Electric Lady Music studio in Manhattan on September 05, 2023 in New York City.
Photo:

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Does Taylor Swift even sleep?

When she’s not performing on the international Eras Tour, announcing her groundbreaking re-recorded albums (1989 is next!), or dropping a trailer for her concert film, she’s still hard at work. Yesterday, Swift was spotted at Electric Lady Studios in New York City with Jack Antonoff, so it’s safe to assume that new music is brewing.

For the recording session, the “Karma” singer sported a black tank top, cargo pants, and black ankle boots. Her long blonde braids trailed from a khaki Ralph Lauren ballcap. 

Taylor Swift is spotted heading to the studio with newlywed friend/producer Jack Antonoff in New York City. The 33 year old singer wore a corduroy Polo cap, black tank top, saddle bag, cargo trousers, and black boots. The sighting comes as her ex Matty Healy moves on with a new flame.

TheImageDirect.com

Although her hair is giving Evermore, Swift’s dark outfit screams Reputation. Regardless of which era you identify with, the songstress’ cargo pants are a practical pair of bottoms for fall. Below, shop similar styles starting at $28.

Cargo Pants Inspired by Taylor Swift

Cargo pants had a serious rebirth last year when celebrities like Hilary Duff, Hailey Bieber, and Rihanna wore them on repeat. Now, the baggy bottoms with side pockets are crucial to any pants lineup — even Oprah Winfrey has hopped on the bandwagon. The extra pockets are useful for essentials like your phone and wallet, and the loose silhouette is comfier than jeans.

Lepunuo Cargo Pants for Women

Amazon Lepunuo Cargo Pants for Women High Waisted Casual Pants Baggy

Amazon

This $30 pair of cargo pants from Amazon is available in 12 colors like army green, beige, black, and khaki. Not only are they high-waisted, but the waistband is elastic, so these cargo pants are comfier than most.

BP. Cargo Pants

Nordstrom BP Cargo Pants

Nordstrom

Swift’s cargo pants appear to be made with a linen fabric, but aside from the differing material, this black pair resembles the singer’s. With a slightly more tailored fit, these cargo pants could easily be dressed up for the office with heels.

The “Anti-Hero” singer’s latest ensemble was very “summer on top, fall on bottom,” showcasing how to dress for these between-seasons days. Wear your cargo pants with tanks, crop tops, or T-shirts now, and throw on sweaters and denim or leather jackets once the temperatures dip.

Below, shop more cargo pants from Amazon, Old Navy, Madewell, Nordstrom, and Levi’s.

Libin Women’s Cargo Joggers

Libin Women's Cargo Joggers Lightweight Quick Dry Hiking Pants Athletic Workout Lounge Casual Outdoor

Evaless Baggy Cargo Pants

Amazon EVALESS Cargo Pants Women Casual Loose High Waisted Straight

Amazon

Old Navy High-Waisted StretchTech Wide-Leg Cargo Pants

GAP High-Waisted StretchTech Wide-Leg Cargo Pants for Women

BP. Double Pocket Cargo Pants

Nordstrom Double Pocket Cargo Pants

Nordstrom

Noisy May Kirby Cargo Joggers

Nordstrom Kirby Cargo Joggers Noisy may

Nordstrom

Madewell Garment-Dyed Low-Slung Straight Cargo Pants

Madewell Garment-Dyed Low-Slung Straight Cargo Pants

Madewell

Levi’s Baggy Cargo Pants

Levis BAGGY CARGO PANTS

Levis

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

EXCLUSIVE* - Despite recent changes in her love life, Sofia Vergara continues to shine with her signature gorgeous smile
Sofía Vergara Went Shopping in the Flattering Jean Style Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes Love to Pull Out for Fall
One-Off: Comfortable Leggings Deal tout
Shoppers Flock to These 'Long-Lasting' and 'Flattering' Leggings That Are Just $23 at Amazon
LDW: Best 101 Deals (Amazon) Tout
Amazon Is Overflowing with Labor Day Sales — and We Found the 101 Best Deals
Related Articles
Heidi D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Charli D'Amelio and Marc D'Amelio attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City.
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Talk the Biggest Style Lessons They Learned from Mom Heidi: 'Be Adventurous' (Exclusive)
EXCLUSIVE* - Despite recent changes in her love life, Sofia Vergara continues to shine with her signature gorgeous smile
Sofía Vergara Went Shopping in the Flattering Jean Style Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes Love to Pull Out for Fall
Naomi Campbell attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023
Naomi Campbell Was ‘Nervous’ to Walk PrettyLittleThing Runway Despite Supermodel Status: Here's Why (Exclusive)
The Super Models on Apple TV+
Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and More Show Fans the Life of 'The Super Models' in New Trailer
Michelle Obama, Martha Stewart, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart, and More Celebs Are Wearing Denim Dresses — These Similar Styles Start at $30
Cruz Beckham new 'Posh' tattoo
Cruz Beckham Pays Tribute to His Famous Mom's Spice Girls Past with a Posh New Tattoo
Bath Towels tout
These ‘Luxurious’ and ‘Quick-Drying’ Bath Towels Are Just $3 Apiece at Amazon
Linda Evangelista health story
Linda Evangelista and Steven Meisel Document Friendship in New Book: 'Never a Solo Act'
One-Off: Comfortable Leggings Deal tout
Shoppers Flock to These 'Long-Lasting' and 'Flattering' Leggings That Are Just $23 at Amazon
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are loved-up as they walk arm-in-arm leaving Soho House in New York City
Megan Fox Steps Out with Fiery Red Hair with Machine Gun Kelly
Kate Moss Anine Bing Fashion Collab
Kate Moss Is the Face of Anine Bing’s Fall 2023 Campaign: See the Photos! (Exclusive)
Cher attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' "Chevalier" at El Capitan Theatre on April 16, 2023
Cher Says Her Secret to Staying Young Is Wearing Jeans and Keeping Her Hair Long
Kylie Jenner selife behind the scens of recent photo shoot
Kylie Jenner Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics Covered in Dirt Body Paint for Photoshoot
Emma Corrin attends a photocall for the MiuMiu Women's Tales during the Venice Days at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2023
Emma Corrin Wears Bold Olive Green Cardigan and Briefs Look in Venice—See the Photos
JoJo new hair
JoJo Debuts Sassy New Marilyn Monroe-esque Blonde Look: 'Hard Launch'
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere Debuts Bold New Pastel Look in Stylish Selfie: 'Pink Hair Don't Care'