Does Taylor Swift even sleep?

When she’s not performing on the international Eras Tour, announcing her groundbreaking re-recorded albums (1989 is next!), or dropping a trailer for her concert film, she’s still hard at work. Yesterday, Swift was spotted at Electric Lady Studios in New York City with Jack Antonoff, so it’s safe to assume that new music is brewing.

For the recording session, the “Karma” singer sported a black tank top, cargo pants, and black ankle boots. Her long blonde braids trailed from a khaki Ralph Lauren ballcap.

TheImageDirect.com

Although her hair is giving Evermore, Swift’s dark outfit screams Reputation. Regardless of which era you identify with, the songstress’ cargo pants are a practical pair of bottoms for fall. Below, shop similar styles starting at $28.

Cargo Pants Inspired by Taylor Swift

Cargo pants had a serious rebirth last year when celebrities like Hilary Duff, Hailey Bieber, and Rihanna wore them on repeat. Now, the baggy bottoms with side pockets are crucial to any pants lineup — even Oprah Winfrey has hopped on the bandwagon. The extra pockets are useful for essentials like your phone and wallet, and the loose silhouette is comfier than jeans.

Lepunuo Cargo Pants for Women

Amazon

This $30 pair of cargo pants from Amazon is available in 12 colors like army green, beige, black, and khaki. Not only are they high-waisted, but the waistband is elastic, so these cargo pants are comfier than most.

BP. Cargo Pants

Nordstrom

Swift’s cargo pants appear to be made with a linen fabric, but aside from the differing material, this black pair resembles the singer’s. With a slightly more tailored fit, these cargo pants could easily be dressed up for the office with heels.

The “Anti-Hero” singer’s latest ensemble was very “summer on top, fall on bottom,” showcasing how to dress for these between-seasons days. Wear your cargo pants with tanks, crop tops, or T-shirts now, and throw on sweaters and denim or leather jackets once the temperatures dip.

Below, shop more cargo pants from Amazon, Old Navy, Madewell, Nordstrom, and Levi’s.

Libin Women’s Cargo Joggers

Evaless Baggy Cargo Pants

Amazon

Old Navy High-Waisted StretchTech Wide-Leg Cargo Pants

BP. Double Pocket Cargo Pants

Nordstrom

Noisy May Kirby Cargo Joggers

Nordstrom

Madewell Garment-Dyed Low-Slung Straight Cargo Pants

Madewell

Levi’s Baggy Cargo Pants

Levis

