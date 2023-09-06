Lifestyle Style Taylor Swift Hit the Studio in Cargo Pants — Try the Celeb-Favored Trend for as Little as $28 Cargo pants aren’t going anywhere By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer is a senior shopping writer for PEOPLE with over five years’ experience in the digital media industry. She covers the latest celebrity style, pop culture fashion moments, and can’t-miss sales on fashion, beauty, and home products. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 6, 2023 07:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images Does Taylor Swift even sleep? When she’s not performing on the international Eras Tour, announcing her groundbreaking re-recorded albums (1989 is next!), or dropping a trailer for her concert film, she’s still hard at work. Yesterday, Swift was spotted at Electric Lady Studios in New York City with Jack Antonoff, so it’s safe to assume that new music is brewing. For the recording session, the “Karma” singer sported a black tank top, cargo pants, and black ankle boots. Her long blonde braids trailed from a khaki Ralph Lauren ballcap. TheImageDirect.com Although her hair is giving Evermore, Swift’s dark outfit screams Reputation. Regardless of which era you identify with, the songstress’ cargo pants are a practical pair of bottoms for fall. Below, shop similar styles starting at $28. Cargo Pants Inspired by Taylor Swift Libin Women’s Cargo Joggers, $27.98 (orig. $34.98); amazon.com Lepunuo Cargo Pants, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Evaless Baggy Cargo Pants, $36.99; amazon.com Old Navy High-Waisted StretchTech Wide-Leg Cargo Pants, $35 (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.gap.com BP. Cargo Pants, $59.50; nordstrom.com BP. Double Pocket Cargo Pants, $41.40–$69; nordstrom.com Madewell Garment-Dyed Low-Slung Straight Cargo Pants, $79.50 (orig. $98); madewell.com Noisy May Kirby Cargo Joggers, $85; nordstrom.com Levi’s Baggy Cargo Pants, $108; levis.com I Went to Opening Weekend of the Eras Tour — Here's What to Wear to Taylor Swift's Concert Cargo pants had a serious rebirth last year when celebrities like Hilary Duff, Hailey Bieber, and Rihanna wore them on repeat. Now, the baggy bottoms with side pockets are crucial to any pants lineup — even Oprah Winfrey has hopped on the bandwagon. The extra pockets are useful for essentials like your phone and wallet, and the loose silhouette is comfier than jeans. Lepunuo Cargo Pants for Women Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $30 This $30 pair of cargo pants from Amazon is available in 12 colors like army green, beige, black, and khaki. Not only are they high-waisted, but the waistband is elastic, so these cargo pants are comfier than most. BP. Cargo Pants Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $60 Swift’s cargo pants appear to be made with a linen fabric, but aside from the differing material, this black pair resembles the singer’s. With a slightly more tailored fit, these cargo pants could easily be dressed up for the office with heels. The “Anti-Hero” singer’s latest ensemble was very “summer on top, fall on bottom,” showcasing how to dress for these between-seasons days. Wear your cargo pants with tanks, crop tops, or T-shirts now, and throw on sweaters and denim or leather jackets once the temperatures dip. Below, shop more cargo pants from Amazon, Old Navy, Madewell, Nordstrom, and Levi’s. Libin Women’s Cargo Joggers Buy on Amazon $35 $28 Evaless Baggy Cargo Pants Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 Old Navy High-Waisted StretchTech Wide-Leg Cargo Pants Buy on Gap.com $45 $33 BP. Double Pocket Cargo Pants Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $69 Noisy May Kirby Cargo Joggers Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $85 Madewell Garment-Dyed Low-Slung Straight Cargo Pants Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $98 $80 Levi’s Baggy Cargo Pants Levis Buy on Levi.com $108 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Sofía Vergara Went Shopping in the Flattering Jean Style Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes Love to Pull Out for Fall Shoppers Flock to These 'Long-Lasting' and 'Flattering' Leggings That Are Just $23 at Amazon Amazon Is Overflowing with Labor Day Sales — and We Found the 101 Best Deals