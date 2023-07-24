Taylor Swift Delights Fans with a Long Cackle During 'Reputation' Song at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is having the time of her life at the Eras tour.

At her Seattle show at Lumen Field on Saturday night, the "I Can See You" musician decided to break out one of her best revenge tracks as the night's surprise number, and in doing so, let out a devilish laugh.

Swift, 33, delivered an acoustic rendition of "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things," which has long-been rumored to be about her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

In a fan-captured video, the pop superstar appears to sing through to the bridge of the Reputation track, but pauses when approaching the lyric “Here’s to you, ’cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do."

She then removes her hands from her guitar and lets out an explosive “Ha!”

For 20 seconds, the Grammy winner cackles into the microphone, telling the audience, “I can’t even say it with a straight face,” before jumping back into the chorus, “This is why we can’t have nice things!”

Another fan took a video of Swift's mother, Andrea, singing along to the song's lyric, “Here’s to my momma, had to listen to all this drama,” right before Swift giggled.

Swift's laughter, however, wasn't exactly new addition — it's featured on the album's original track — but the pause during her Saturday night set was noticeably longer.

The rift between Swift and West began in 2009 when Swift was interrupted by the rapper on the VMAs stage where he interrupted her speech after winning for best female video and asserted that Beyoncé should have won instead. While the pair reconciled, their feud reignited again in 2016 after Ye shared his single “Famous," which featured the lyric: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that bitch famous.”



Taylor Swift. John Shearer/TAS23/Getty

"This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" wasn't the only surprise Swift had in store for fans on Saturday night.

She swapped "'Tis the Damn Season" in the set's Evermore section to perform "No Body, No Crime" with Haim, who joined the Eras Tour as an opening act for the first of two shows in Seattle.

The setlist change came in the concert's third act, when the stage turns into a woodsy landscape to showcase Swift's ninth studio album. According to fan-filmed videos, audiences were surprised to hear the police sirens that open "No Body, No Crime" before Swift and Haim ascended from below the stage to perform the country murder ballad.

"ERAS NIGHT ONE WAS A DREAM!!!! got to play no body no crime for the first time," wrote Haim on Instagram after debuting their collaboration at the concert.

