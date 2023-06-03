Taylor Swift Keeps Carrying Brown Crossbody Bags Into the Studio, and Similar Styles Start at $14

Pair them with skirt sets and denim shorts like the singer this summer

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

Published on June 3, 2023 11:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Taylor Swift Brown Crossbody Bags
Photo:

Getty Images

Taylor Swift takes no days off. 

The “Anti-Hero” singer has been on The Eras Tour since March, and as if performing up to three three-hour shows every weekend isn’t enough, over the past month, she’s been hitting the studio on most days between stops. We can only hope she’s finishing the 1989 re-recording — or even better, making another new album — but one thing’s for sure: She’s serving major looks while she’s at it.

Swift has been spotted wearing Free People skorts, practical beige sneakers, and romantic two-piece skirt sets as she heads in and out of Electric Lady Studios in New York City. But there’s one accessory she’s worn, or carried, rather, on repeat: brown crossbody bags

Over the past few weeks, the “Karma” singer has carried both the Ralph Lauren Calfskin Wlington Shoulder Bag and the Mansur Gavriel M Frame Box Bag multiple times. Although Swift’s bags cost $1,690 and $895, respectively, you don’t have to dish out as much to try the practical style on for size. We found eight brown crossbody bags that will complement all your summer outfits, and prices start at $14.

Brown Crossbody Bags Inspired by Taylor Swift 

Everyone needs a go-to crossbody bag in their wardrobe, and a light brown version like Swift’s is a smart choice for summer, since it matches neutrals and bright seasonal colors. Amazon’s best-selling crossbody bag has three zippered compartments, so you can fit all your essentials inside, and the strap can be adjusted to your liking. Right now, the carryall with more than 21,000 five-star ratings is marked down to just $14.

Amazon FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Saddle Brown

Amazon

Buy It! FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag, $13.95 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

This crossbody saddle bag, on sale for $19, resembles Swift’s Ralph Lauren pick with a flap and buckle. The distressed faux leather gives off a boho vibe, and multiple pockets keep your necessities organized. More than 4,000 shoppers have given this bag their seal of approval, and reviewers claim it “goes with any outfit,” “is not too big or small,” and it holds their “everyday essentials.”

Amazon Afkmost Crossbody Bags Brown

Amazon

Buy It! Afkomst Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag, $18.95 (orig. $23.95); amazon.com 

Madewell has plenty of practical brown crossbody bags, too, like this rectangular style, this cute bucket bag, and this square leather bag that can convert into a shoulder bag. Take a cue from Swift and wear your new brown crossbody bag with matching sets and sandals or denim shorts and a white button down this summer. Shop more options below.

Amazon Gladdon Crossbody Bags Brown

Amazon

Buy It! Gladdon Crossbody Bag, $19.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Amazon Minicat Roomy Pockets Small Crossbody Bags Brown

Amazon

Buy It! Minicat Small Crossbody Bag, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Nordstrom Hobo Jewel Leather Crossbody Bag Truffle

Nordstrom

Buy It! Hobo Jewel Leather Crossbody Bag, $98; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Madewell Mini The Leather Carabiner Crossbody Bag Warm Hickory

Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Mini the Leather Carabiner Crossbody Bag, $118; nordstrom.com

Madewell The Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag English Saddle

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell the Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag, $158; madewell.com

Madewell The Sydney Crossbody Bag Burnished Caramel

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell the Sydney Crossbody Bag, $168; madewell.com

