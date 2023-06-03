Lifestyle Style Taylor Swift Keeps Carrying Brown Crossbody Bags Into the Studio, and Similar Styles Start at $14 Pair them with skirt sets and denim shorts like the singer this summer By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 3, 2023 11:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Taylor Swift takes no days off. The “Anti-Hero” singer has been on The Eras Tour since March, and as if performing up to three three-hour shows every weekend isn’t enough, over the past month, she’s been hitting the studio on most days between stops. We can only hope she’s finishing the 1989 re-recording — or even better, making another new album — but one thing’s for sure: She’s serving major looks while she’s at it. Swift has been spotted wearing Free People skorts, practical beige sneakers, and romantic two-piece skirt sets as she heads in and out of Electric Lady Studios in New York City. But there’s one accessory she’s worn, or carried, rather, on repeat: brown crossbody bags. Over the past few weeks, the “Karma” singer has carried both the Ralph Lauren Calfskin Wlington Shoulder Bag and the Mansur Gavriel M Frame Box Bag multiple times. Although Swift’s bags cost $1,690 and $895, respectively, you don’t have to dish out as much to try the practical style on for size. We found eight brown crossbody bags that will complement all your summer outfits, and prices start at $14. Brown Crossbody Bags Inspired by Taylor Swift FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag, $13.95 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Minicat Small Crossbody Bag, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $21.99); amazon.com Afkomst Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag, $18.95 (orig. $23.95); amazon.com Gladdon Crossbody Bag, $19.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com Hobo Jewel Leather Crossbody Bag, $98; nordstrom.com Madewell the Sydney Crossbody Bag, $168; madewell.com Madewell the Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag, $158; madewell.com Madewell Mini the Leather Carabiner Crossbody Bag, $118; nordstrom.com Taylor Swift's $746 Matching Top and Skirt Look So Similar to This $40 Amazon Set Everyone needs a go-to crossbody bag in their wardrobe, and a light brown version like Swift’s is a smart choice for summer, since it matches neutrals and bright seasonal colors. Amazon’s best-selling crossbody bag has three zippered compartments, so you can fit all your essentials inside, and the strap can be adjusted to your liking. Right now, the carryall with more than 21,000 five-star ratings is marked down to just $14. Amazon Buy It! FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag, $13.95 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com This crossbody saddle bag, on sale for $19, resembles Swift’s Ralph Lauren pick with a flap and buckle. The distressed faux leather gives off a boho vibe, and multiple pockets keep your necessities organized. More than 4,000 shoppers have given this bag their seal of approval, and reviewers claim it “goes with any outfit,” “is not too big or small,” and it holds their “everyday essentials.” Amazon Buy It! Afkomst Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag, $18.95 (orig. $23.95); amazon.com Madewell has plenty of practical brown crossbody bags, too, like this rectangular style, this cute bucket bag, and this square leather bag that can convert into a shoulder bag. Take a cue from Swift and wear your new brown crossbody bag with matching sets and sandals or denim shorts and a white button down this summer. Shop more options below. Amazon Buy It! Gladdon Crossbody Bag, $19.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Minicat Small Crossbody Bag, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $21.99); amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Hobo Jewel Leather Crossbody Bag, $98; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Madewell Mini the Leather Carabiner Crossbody Bag, $118; nordstrom.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell the Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag, $158; madewell.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell the Sydney Crossbody Bag, $168; madewell.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping You Have 24 Hours to Shop Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale — These Are the 21 Best Deals Shoppers Say These Sneakers with 57,900+ Five-Star Ratings Feel Like ‘Walking on Clouds’ — and They’re on Sale This Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat That ‘Helps with Back, Knee, and Foot Pain’ Is Up to 56% Off at Amazon