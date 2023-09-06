Taylor Swift Brings Back a Preppy Staple During End-of-Summer Outing in N.Y.C.

The "Anti-Hero" singer wore a blue polo shirt with a collegiate-inspired insignia, paired with denim shorts

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack
Published on September 6, 2023 08:24PM EDT
Taylor Swift is spotted stepping out in New York City.
Taylor Swift steps out in New York City wearing a preppy polo shirt and denim shorts. Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Taylor Swift is putting a new spin on school-girl chic.

The "Lavender Haze" singer, 33, was spotted out in New York City on Wednesday wearing a collegiate-inspired navy blue polo shirt with a red insignia on the chest and white piping accents on the sleeve and collar.

She paired the top with dark denim shorts for a blue-on-blue look. Her accessories included a cherry-red purse, which was slung over her shoulder, and a classic pair of black shades. And of course, she wore her signature red lipstick.

Taylor Swift channels a collegiate look in New York City, dressed in a navy polo shirt.

TheImageDirect.com

Swift has worn a parade of preppy pieces all summer long, including pleated skirts, striped button-down shirts, crewneck sweaters and loafers. She also recently resurrected another preppy favorite, the skort.

In July, the Grammy winner was photographed visiting Electric Lady Studios in N.Y.C. dressed in a white ruffle-trimmed eyelet cotton blouse by Doên and a Free People denim wrap skort. She added a hint of color with caramel-colored G.H. Bass Mary Jane loafers.

Swift's latest street-style moment comes as her career continues to hit new heights. Last month, she announced that a big-screen version of her sold-out Eras Tour is headed to movie theaters on Oct. 13. Within hours, advance tickets for the concert film, which will be shown exclusively in AMC theaters — smashed records.

AMC revealed in a press release on Sept. 1 that the film raked in $26 million in ticket-sales revenue in just one day, thanks to Swift's devoted fans — or Swifties, as they're affectionately known. That figure marked the highest single-day ticket sales revenue for a film at AMC, surpassing previous record holder Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned $16.9 million in a single day, per AMC.

AMC said it's adding additional showtimes for the film — which is set to run until at least Nov. 5 — to meet the unprecedented demand.

In another win for Swift, her hit "Cruel Summer," off her 2019 album Lover, just surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. “It’s been no cruel summer for @taylorswift13 this year,” Spotify quipped on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday. “Congratulations on another track in the #BillionsClub.”

Swift's "Anti-Hero" track from her latest album, Midnights, previously earned its own billion-streams status on Spotify in July.

Taylor Swift Mexico city 08 24 23
Taylor Swift performs in Mexico City on Aug. 24, 2023.

Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

As her Eras Tour rolls on, the pop superstar celebrated another first, performing her first-ever headlining concerts in Mexico City late last month. She reflected on the milestone in an Instagram message to fans on Aug. 28 that included a series of photo highlights from her shows in the city.

"After years of wanting to play in Mexico City, just got to play 4 of the most unforgettable shows for the most beautiful and generous fans," she wrote. "Feeling so grateful for the memories we’re making together on this tour 🥹 TE AMO 🇲🇽."

Following the Mexico City dates, Swift's tour has taken a brief pause, allowing the "Champagne Problems" singer to get a little R&R after a spring and summer packed with three-hour-long concert performances.

In November, Swift will head back out on the road to perform shows in Argentina and Brazil. She will take another few months off before playing shows across Asia, Australia, Europe and North America from February 2024 through November 2024.

