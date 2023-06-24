Taylor Swift Put on Billowing Black Trousers for a Night Out with Gigi Hadid — and This $34 Pair Looks So Similar

They go with practically everything

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities, but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Published on June 24, 2023 08:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Taylor Swift May 31, 2023 in New York City
Photo:

Getty Images

Just because it’s summer doesn’t mean you have to ditch pants altogether, and Taylor Swift proved that with her recent G.N.O. outfit. 

The “Bejeweled” singer stepped out with bestie Gigi Hadid wearing a pair of breezy wide-leg black trousers and a black halter top, an outfit that resembled a jumpsuit but — life hack! — dodges the dreaded one-piece bathroom hassle. 

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are spotted stepping out for a girls night at Nobu in New York City

TheImageDirect.com

Aside from that convenient bonus, Swift’s trousers are not to be slept on for their comfortability and ease of wear — yes, even on sweltering days. We don’t know the exact brand she wore, but this pair of Tronjori palazzo pants from Amazon look so similar, and once you pick them up, you may find yourself wanting another pair.

The flowy polyester legs feel as freeing as a skirt or dress, but their function is much more versatile than one — they’re dressy enough for a day at the office and easily styled with a graphic tee and sneakers for more casual wear. Plus, they offer coverage and security that no skirt ever could.

Amazon Tronjori High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants

Amazon

Buy It! Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Trousers, $33.99–$35.99; amazon.com

The pants’ front pleats give them a sophisticated edge that separates them from loungewear, but the elastic back waistband makes them feel like your favorite sweatpants — truly the best of both worlds — which is likely why they have nearly 10,000 five-star ratings. The black shade most closely resembles Swift's, but they’re also available in 32 other colors, which reviewers love.

One shopper said they’re “so comfortable, it’s like wearing PJs.” Others have called them “extremely flattering” and “fashionable and sleek” thanks to their statement wide legs.

Swift’s pants also reminded us of the Spanx Carefree Crepe Pleated Trouser, which is especially beloved for its button-free, stretchy pull-on design. There’s also the cotton-linen dream that is the Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pant, which is available in black and a bunch of other stylish muted neutrals. 

No matter which pair you land on, you need some flowy wide-leg pants. Wear them to concerts, to work, to happy hour, and more — and never worry about rushing through a last-minute leg shave again. 

Shop more styles inspired by Swift’s and other best-sellers below!

Spanx Carefree Crepe Pleated Trouser

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Carefree Crepe Pleated Trouser, $168; spanx.com

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant, $118; madewell.com

Everlane The City Stripe Way-High Drape Pant

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The City Stripe Way-High Drape Pant, $148; everlane.com

Amazon GRAPENT Wide Leg Pants

Amazon

Buy It! Grapent Wide-Leg Pants, $35.99; amazon.com

