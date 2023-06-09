Taylor Swift Hit the Studio in a Simple Summer Dress, and This On-Sale Pick Could Pass for the Singer's

Shop nine black maxi dresses you'll wear all summer starting at $24

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Published on June 9, 2023 11:00 AM

Taylor Swift black maxi dress
Photo:

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com; Amazon

Taylor Swift has been performing in bejeweled bodysuits and princess gowns over the past three months on her Eras Tour, but she just wore something much more subtle.

The “Anti-Hero” singer was spotted heading into a New York City recording studio last week in one of the simplest summer styles you can find: a black maxi dress. Swift accessorized her tank maxi dress with a black leather belt, $450 black sandals, an $895 brown crossbody bag, and black sunglasses.

Taylor Swift heads to the studio in New York City

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

It’s widely known that a little black dress is a staple in every closet, but a long black dress is, too. Just ask Jennifer Lopez, who wore a black maxi dress in Paris last summer. It’s unclear where Swift’s dress is from, but we found nine similar sleeveless styles you can wear anywhere this season — and they’re all under $70.

Black Maxi Dresses Inspired by Taylor Swift

Although white dresses are, understandably, all the rage during the summer, black dresses come with a slew of benefits: They’re not see-through, they’re universally flattering, and they’ll hide any spills or sweat. With a tank top and straight cut, this black maxi dress could pass for Swift’s — and right now, it’s on sale for just $24. More than 3,600 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with one deeming it “perfect for travel and summer.” 

Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress, $23.72 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

This black maxi dress looks similar to the previous pick, just with a cinched waist for an extra flattering fit. It boasts over 3,600 five-star ratings of its own, and customers call it “light and airy,” “very flattering,” and “great for a summer day” in reviews. They also love how you can “dress it up or down.”

Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Waisted Maxi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Waistband Tank Maxi Dress, $30.30; amazon.com

If you’re looking for something with extra details, this spaghetti strap maxi dress has a fun bow tie in the front, this black maxi has a tiered skirt, and this popular pick on Amazon has tie straps and a ruffled hem.

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress, $44.64 with coupon; amazon.com

Black maxi dresses are essential in everyone’s summer wardrobe, so take a cue from Taylor Swift and snag an under-$70 pick that will never go out of style (get it?).

Nordstrom Sleeveless Jersey Maxi Dress

Nordstrom

Buy It! Caslon Sleeveless Jersey Maxi Dress, $39; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom A-Line Maxi Dress

Nordstrom

Buy It! Loveappella A-Line Maxi Dress, $44.50 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com

Amazon The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $59.90; amazon.com

Nordstrom Maxi Dress

Nordstrom

Buy It! Loveappella Maxi Dress, $68; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Tie Front Maxi Sundress

Nordstrom

Buy It! Loveappella Tie Front Maxi Sundress, $68; nordstrom.com

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Casual Loose Plain Maxi Sundress

Amazon

Buy It! PrettyGarden Loose Smocked Maxi Dress, $42.98; amazon.com

