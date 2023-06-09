Taylor Swift has been performing in bejeweled bodysuits and princess gowns over the past three months on her Eras Tour, but she just wore something much more subtle.

The “Anti-Hero” singer was spotted heading into a New York City recording studio last week in one of the simplest summer styles you can find: a black maxi dress. Swift accessorized her tank maxi dress with a black leather belt, $450 black sandals, an $895 brown crossbody bag, and black sunglasses.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

It’s widely known that a little black dress is a staple in every closet, but a long black dress is, too. Just ask Jennifer Lopez, who wore a black maxi dress in Paris last summer. It’s unclear where Swift’s dress is from, but we found nine similar sleeveless styles you can wear anywhere this season — and they’re all under $70.

Black Maxi Dresses Inspired by Taylor Swift

Although white dresses are, understandably, all the rage during the summer, black dresses come with a slew of benefits: They’re not see-through, they’re universally flattering, and they’ll hide any spills or sweat. With a tank top and straight cut, this black maxi dress could pass for Swift’s — and right now, it’s on sale for just $24. More than 3,600 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with one deeming it “perfect for travel and summer.”

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress, $23.72 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

This black maxi dress looks similar to the previous pick, just with a cinched waist for an extra flattering fit. It boasts over 3,600 five-star ratings of its own, and customers call it “light and airy,” “very flattering,” and “great for a summer day” in reviews. They also love how you can “dress it up or down.”

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Waistband Tank Maxi Dress, $30.30; amazon.com

If you’re looking for something with extra details, this spaghetti strap maxi dress has a fun bow tie in the front, this black maxi has a tiered skirt, and this popular pick on Amazon has tie straps and a ruffled hem.

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress, $44.64 with coupon; amazon.com

Black maxi dresses are essential in everyone’s summer wardrobe, so take a cue from Taylor Swift and snag an under-$70 pick that will never go out of style (get it?).

Nordstrom

Buy It! Caslon Sleeveless Jersey Maxi Dress, $39; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Loveappella A-Line Maxi Dress, $44.50 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $59.90; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Loveappella Maxi Dress, $68; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Loveappella Tie Front Maxi Sundress, $68; nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! PrettyGarden Loose Smocked Maxi Dress, $42.98; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

