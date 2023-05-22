Taylor Swift Left the Studio with Matty Healy in Unexpected Sneakers That Are Convincing Us to Ditch White Pairs

Luckily, we found lookalikes for just $21

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
Published on May 22, 2023 09:00 PM

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City
Photo:

Robert Kamau/GC Images

If white sneakers are truly fashion heroes, then dare we say that Taylor Swift’s beige sneakers are the anti-heros that will complete your summer wardrobe? 

The “Anti-Hero” singer and her potential new boyfriend, The 1975’s Matty Healy, were spotted leaving a recording studio together in New York City, wearing casual ’fits. Taking a break from her bejeweled Eras Tour ensembles, Swift wore a $78 Free People skort (which is selling out quickly), a baggy NYU sweatshirt, a brown purse, and a pair of sneakers that appeared to be from luxury brand The Row. Ringing in at $750, they looked comfy, stylish, and different — something we’ve been aiming to accomplish for our warm-weather wardrobe. 

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City

Robert Kamau/GC Images

In her hit song, Swift sings, “It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero,” but it’s actually the opposite when discussing beige sneakers, because they’re so chic and practical. The sandy color feels more upscale and understated, while simultaneously hiding dirt, rather than highlighting it on a starker white hue. Additionally, the neutral color can coordinate well with various summer ensembles featuring pretty pastels or earthier-toned fall and winter looks, too.  

Shop Beige Sneakers Inspired by Taylor Swift

Spending hundreds of dollars on a pair of sneakers isn’t necessary to get Swift’s look — you can for a lot less with the Sam Edelman Jaxon Sneakers. The shoes are almost entirely monochromatic with the leather upper, laces, and sole all in shades of beige. They normally go for $120, but right now, you can snag them for more than 35 percent off. 

Sam Edelman Jaxon

Zappos

Buy It! Sam Edelman Jaxon Sneaker in Eggshell Leather, $76.77 (orig. $120); zappos.com 

Give yourself a little lift with the under-$27 Tuopin platform sneakers from Amazon. They have 1.3-inch soles, a water-resistant faux leather body, and a lighter hue that’s a unique white-ish, gray-ish color. 

The rounded toe and white laces are still sporty enough to wear with velvety soft leggings and a sweatshirt for your alma mater, like Swift, but they could also be worn with a flowy maxi dress for dressier occasions, too. 

Womens PU Leather Platform Sneakers

Amazon

Buy It! Tuopin PU Leather Platform Sneakers in Beige, $23.74–$24.69 with coupon ($24.99–$25.99); amazon.com

If shoes from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s brand The Row aren’t in your budget, opt for a pair from a brand that the latter sister has worn. The Full House actress was spotted wearing New Balance sneakers last year, and since Swift wore a beige pair, we’re thinking that you probably want the best of both worlds. 

One shopper said that they have been wearing this $85 style for 20+ years, and it’s “still the most comfortable sneaker.” Another shopper shared that they have “good padding with some arch support.” Available in sizes for both men and women, the rubber-soled and breathable textile-lined shoes are also a Zappos best-seller in the Classic Sneakers category. 

New Balance Classics U574v2

Zappos

Buy It! New Balance Classic 574 Sneakers in Beige/Off-White, $84.95; zappos.com

Taylor Swift’s always been one to stand apart from the crowd — and her latest style move is no different. Keep scrolling to shop more beige sneakers at Amazon, Adidas, and more. 

STAN SMITH CREPE SHOES

Adidas

Buy It! Adidas Stan Smith Crepe Shoes in Sand Strata/Magic Beige/Supplier Colour, $145; adidas.com

Sam Edelman Ethyl

Zappos

Buy It! Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace-Up Sneakers in Modern Ivory, $69.95; zappos.com 

Women's Canvas Pacers

AllBirds

Buy It! Allbirds Canvas Pacers in Natural White (Blizzard Sole), $69 (orig. $110); allbirds.com

Bend Sneaker

Nordstrom

Buy It! Birkenstock Bend Sneaker in Sandcastle, $140; nordstrom.com

ZGR Womenâs Canvas Low Top Sneaker

Amazon

Buy It! ZGR Canvas Low-Top Sneaker in Beige, $20.99–$21.99; amazon.com

IBI LOW

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Ibi Low in Sand Knit, $119; cariuma.com

Vejas V-12

Gilt

Buy It! Veja V-12 Vegan Sneaker, $149.99 (orig. $175); gilt.com

