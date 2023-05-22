Lifestyle Fashion Taylor Swift Left the Studio with Matty Healy in Unexpected Sneakers That Are Convincing Us to Ditch White Pairs Luckily, we found lookalikes for just $21 By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 22, 2023 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images If white sneakers are truly fashion heroes, then dare we say that Taylor Swift’s beige sneakers are the anti-heros that will complete your summer wardrobe? The “Anti-Hero” singer and her potential new boyfriend, The 1975’s Matty Healy, were spotted leaving a recording studio together in New York City, wearing casual ’fits. Taking a break from her bejeweled Eras Tour ensembles, Swift wore a $78 Free People skort (which is selling out quickly), a baggy NYU sweatshirt, a brown purse, and a pair of sneakers that appeared to be from luxury brand The Row. Ringing in at $750, they looked comfy, stylish, and different — something we’ve been aiming to accomplish for our warm-weather wardrobe. Robert Kamau/GC Images In her hit song, Swift sings, “It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero,” but it’s actually the opposite when discussing beige sneakers, because they’re so chic and practical. The sandy color feels more upscale and understated, while simultaneously hiding dirt, rather than highlighting it on a starker white hue. Additionally, the neutral color can coordinate well with various summer ensembles featuring pretty pastels or earthier-toned fall and winter looks, too. Shop Beige Sneakers Inspired by Taylor Swift Sam Edelman Jaxon Sneaker in Eggshell Leather, $76.77 (orig. $120); zappos.com Tuopin PU Leather Platform Sneakers in Beige, $23.74–$24.69 with coupon ($24.99–$25.99); amazon.com New Balance Classic 574 Sneakers in Beige/Off-White, $84.95; zappos.com Adidas Stan Smith Crepe Shoes in Sand Strata/Magic Beige/Supplier Color, $145; adidas.com Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace-Up Sneakers in Modern Ivory, $69.95; zappos.com Allbirds Canvas Pacers in Natural White (Blizzard Sole), $69 (orig. $110); allbirds.com Birkenstock Bend Sneaker in Sandcastle, $140; nordstrom.com ZGR Canvas Low-Top Sneaker in Beige, $20.99–$21.99; amazon.com Cariuma Ibi Low in Sand Knit, $119; cariuma.com Veja V-12 Vegan Sneaker, $149.99 (orig. $175); gilt.com The Best Walking Shoes of 2023, According to Experts Spending hundreds of dollars on a pair of sneakers isn’t necessary to get Swift’s look — you can for a lot less with the Sam Edelman Jaxon Sneakers. The shoes are almost entirely monochromatic with the leather upper, laces, and sole all in shades of beige. They normally go for $120, but right now, you can snag them for more than 35 percent off. Zappos Buy It! Sam Edelman Jaxon Sneaker in Eggshell Leather, $76.77 (orig. $120); zappos.com Give yourself a little lift with the under-$27 Tuopin platform sneakers from Amazon. They have 1.3-inch soles, a water-resistant faux leather body, and a lighter hue that’s a unique white-ish, gray-ish color. The rounded toe and white laces are still sporty enough to wear with velvety soft leggings and a sweatshirt for your alma mater, like Swift, but they could also be worn with a flowy maxi dress for dressier occasions, too. Amazon Buy It! Tuopin PU Leather Platform Sneakers in Beige, $23.74–$24.69 with coupon ($24.99–$25.99); amazon.com If shoes from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s brand The Row aren’t in your budget, opt for a pair from a brand that the latter sister has worn. The Full House actress was spotted wearing New Balance sneakers last year, and since Swift wore a beige pair, we’re thinking that you probably want the best of both worlds. One shopper said that they have been wearing this $85 style for 20+ years, and it’s “still the most comfortable sneaker.” Another shopper shared that they have “good padding with some arch support.” Available in sizes for both men and women, the rubber-soled and breathable textile-lined shoes are also a Zappos best-seller in the Classic Sneakers category. Zappos Buy It! New Balance Classic 574 Sneakers in Beige/Off-White, $84.95; zappos.com Taylor Swift’s always been one to stand apart from the crowd — and her latest style move is no different. Keep scrolling to shop more beige sneakers at Amazon, Adidas, and more. Adidas Buy It! Adidas Stan Smith Crepe Shoes in Sand Strata/Magic Beige/Supplier Colour, $145; adidas.com Zappos Buy It! Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace-Up Sneakers in Modern Ivory, $69.95; zappos.com AllBirds Buy It! Allbirds Canvas Pacers in Natural White (Blizzard Sole), $69 (orig. $110); allbirds.com Nordstrom Buy It! Birkenstock Bend Sneaker in Sandcastle, $140; nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! ZGR Canvas Low-Top Sneaker in Beige, $20.99–$21.99; amazon.com Cariuma Buy It! Cariuma Ibi Low in Sand Knit, $119; cariuma.com Gilt Buy It! Veja V-12 Vegan Sneaker, $149.99 (orig. $175); gilt.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.