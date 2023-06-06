Taylor Swift Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Billboard Chart, Surpassing Morgan Wallen's 12-Week Run

Swift's groundbreaking 'Midnights' album dethroned Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time'

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 6, 2023 02:10 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift. Photo:

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

Taylor Swift is on top, once again! 

Country star Morgan Wallen has dominated the Billboard 200 chart for 12 weeks with his latest album One Thing at a Timeuntil this week, that is, when Swift eclipsed the country crooner with her 2022 album, Midnights.

Contributing to its massive sales and streaming success is Swift’s dual deluxe album reissues, which each feature bonus tracks. The Late Night edition is sold exclusively at her worldwide Eras stadium tour, and the Til Dawn edition is available for streaming. All in all, Midnights has remained in the Top 10 for 32 weeks and Top 5 for 29 weeks since its October release.

Wallen’s 12-week conquest was no small feat, defeating Whitney Houston’s historic 11-week run in 1987 with her self-titled album that featured iconic tracks like “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and “So Emotional.” 

Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen. Timothy Norris/Getty

Swift, for her part, is one of the 30 best-selling artists of all time (and one of the richest female celebrities), in company with musical legends such as ABBA, Mariah Carey, Céline Dion, and Michael Jackson. Her expansive, genre-crossing catalog has earned her 40 hits in the No. 1 spot and 190 tracks in the Top 40. 

Her current Eras Tour contains a whopping setlist of 44 songs from across her 10 albums, and broke the record for the most concert tickets sold by an artist in a single day.

Fellow celebrities can't get enough, either: Bradley Cooper, Shawn Mendes, Drew Barrymore, Gordon Ramsay, Robert Pattinson, Selena Gomez and Uma Thurman are among the many stars who’ve attended. 

That’s not all: Next month, Swift is dropping a re-recorded version of her 2010 album, Speak Now.

Swift has been re-recording her entire catalog of albums over the past few years, so that she can own her art. Scooter Braun previously bought Swift's former record label Big Machine — and with it, the masters to Swift's first six albums. He has since sold the masters to a private equity firm but continues to profit off them.

Set for a July 7 release, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will feature all 14 tracks from the original album as well as two previously released bonus tracks and six never-before-heard songs from Swift's vault. “From the Vault” tracks include: "Superman," "Electric Touch" featuring Fall Out Boy, "When Emma Falls in Love," "I Can See You," "Castles Crumbling" featuring Hayley Williams, "Foolish One" and "Timeless."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an social media post about Speak Now this week, Swift wrote, “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness.”

The 12-time Grammy winner continued, "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7.”

Related Articles
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Cancels Shows for Next 3 Weeks to 'Rest and Recover': 'I'm Struggling'
Taylor Swift, Matthew Healy
Taylor Swift Is 'Doing Great' After Matty Healy Split: Why Their Romance 'Ran Its Course' (Sources) [Exclusive]
Hayley Williams, Taylor Swift and Fall Out Boy
Taylor Swift Unveils 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Track List with Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams Collabs
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois
Taylor Swift Appears to Hold Back Tears as She Sings Emotional Version of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'
Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) ; Matty Healy attends The Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy Break Up: 'It Was Always Casual' Says Source
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Says She 'Swallowed a Bug' by Accident During Chicago Eras Tour Show: 'Delicious'
Ice Spice and Flo Milli
Flo Milli Talks Friendship with Ice Spice and 'Possible' Future Collab: 'The Girls Got to Come Together' (Exclusive)
Jxdn
Jaden Hossler Seeks Treatment to Get His Mental Health 'Where It Needs to Be': 'It's All Catching Up to Me'
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Kelly Rowland, JAY-Z and More Watch Beyoncé Perform in London
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Kicks Off Pride Month with Speech at Chicago Concert: 'This Is a Safe Space for You'
Rihanna Taylor Swift and Beyonce still top forbes' richest women
Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Make the Cut on Forbes' List of 15 Richest Female Celebrities
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage for night three of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Taylor Swift Announces New Eras Tour Dates in Latin America and Teases 'Lots' More International Shows
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson Drops New Single 'I Hate Love' — Featuring Steve Martin on Banjo!
Jon Batisteâs Dream Collaborator List Includes Taylor Swift: âIt Would Be Funâ
Jon Batiste's Dream Collaborator List Includes Taylor Swift: 'It Would Be Fun' (Exclusive)
Tenacious D Take a Romantic Stroll on the Beach in Hilarious 'Wicked Game' Music Video
Tenacious D Take a Romantic Stroll on the Beach in Hilarious 'Wicked Game' Music Video
Singer Billy Joel announces the end of his residency at Madison Square Garden in 2024 during a press conference on June 1, 202
Billy Joel Announces End of Madison Square Garden Residency After 10 Years: 'It's Hard to End'