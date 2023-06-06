Taylor Swift Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Billboard Chart, Surpassing Morgan Wallen's 12-Week Run

Taylor Swift is on top, once again!

Country star Morgan Wallen has dominated the Billboard 200 chart for 12 weeks with his latest album One Thing at a Time — until this week, that is, when Swift eclipsed the country crooner with her 2022 album, Midnights.

Contributing to its massive sales and streaming success is Swift’s dual deluxe album reissues, which each feature bonus tracks. The Late Night edition is sold exclusively at her worldwide Eras stadium tour, and the Til Dawn edition is available for streaming. All in all, Midnights has remained in the Top 10 for 32 weeks and Top 5 for 29 weeks since its October release.

Wallen’s 12-week conquest was no small feat, defeating Whitney Houston’s historic 11-week run in 1987 with her self-titled album that featured iconic tracks like “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and “So Emotional.”

Morgan Wallen. Timothy Norris/Getty

Swift, for her part, is one of the 30 best-selling artists of all time (and one of the richest female celebrities), in company with musical legends such as ABBA, Mariah Carey, Céline Dion, and Michael Jackson. Her expansive, genre-crossing catalog has earned her 40 hits in the No. 1 spot and 190 tracks in the Top 40.

Her current Eras Tour contains a whopping setlist of 44 songs from across her 10 albums, and broke the record for the most concert tickets sold by an artist in a single day.

Fellow celebrities can't get enough, either: Bradley Cooper, Shawn Mendes, Drew Barrymore, Gordon Ramsay, Robert Pattinson, Selena Gomez and Uma Thurman are among the many stars who’ve attended.

That’s not all: Next month, Swift is dropping a re-recorded version of her 2010 album, Speak Now.

Swift has been re-recording her entire catalog of albums over the past few years, so that she can own her art. Scooter Braun previously bought Swift's former record label Big Machine — and with it, the masters to Swift's first six albums. He has since sold the masters to a private equity firm but continues to profit off them.



Set for a July 7 release, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will feature all 14 tracks from the original album as well as two previously released bonus tracks and six never-before-heard songs from Swift's vault. “From the Vault” tracks include: "Superman," "Electric Touch" featuring Fall Out Boy, "When Emma Falls in Love," "I Can See You," "Castles Crumbling" featuring Hayley Williams, "Foolish One" and "Timeless."

In an social media post about Speak Now this week, Swift wrote, “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness.”

The 12-time Grammy winner continued, "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7.”

