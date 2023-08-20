Taylor Swift Attends Jack Antonoff's Wedding to Margaret Qualley: Inside Their Musical Friendship

The duo first met in 2012 and have been collaborating with each other ever since

Published on August 20, 2023
Taylor Swift Attends Jack Antonoff's Wedding to Margaret Qualley: Inside Their Musical Friendship
Photo:

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID, TheImageDirect.com

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff are the best of friends — and collaborators!

The Midnights artist, 33, attended Antonoff's wedding to Margaret Qualley in New Jersey on Saturday evening.

For the event, Swift wore a pale blue lace dress with a corset-style bodice. She kept her long hair down, and her natural makeup look included her signature red lip.

Swift and Antonoff, 39, first met in 2012 and have been collaborating with each other ever since.

From their early collaborations to the ways they've supported each other over the years, take a look at Swift and Antonoff's musical friendship.

TAYLOR SWIFT, JACK ANTONOFF
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Swift and Antonoff seemingly first met at the MTV European Music Awards in November 2012, and crossed paths again that December at the GRAMMY Nominations Concert.

During their interactions with each other, the two reportedly bonded over their shared love for the band Yazoo, NJ.com reported.

Not long after, Swift and Antonoff joined forces to co-write and co-produce "Sweeter Than Fiction" for the One Chance soundtrack. Swift then enlisted Antonoff to produce several songs on 2014's 1989, which marked her very first pop album. (The LP earned them both a Grammy Award for album of the year.)

In November 2017, Swift and Antonoff teamed up again for her Reputation album, with the Bleachers musician producing six songs. Fast-forward two years, Swift and Antonoff kept the musical collaborations coming as the singer released Lover in August 2019, which Antonoff helped craft.

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff perform onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty 

Not long after that, in July 2020, Swift dropped her surprise album Folklore, which once again included Antonoff as a producer alongside Aaron Dessner and William Bowery (aka Swift's then- boyfriend, Joe Alwyn).

A month later, Swift dropped her second surprise album, Evermore, which also included Antonoff as a producer.

Then, as Swift released her re-recorded version of Fearless, she enlisted Antonoff to co-produce some of the vault tracks. and did the same for Red (Taylor's Version) as well.

When it came time to release her 10th studio album MidnightsSwift confirmed Antonoff's involvement with the album on social media.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Laura Sisk, Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner, and Jonathan Low, winners of the Album of the Year award for âFolklore,â pose in the media room during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

Antonoff credited Swift for jumpstarting his producing career in an interview with The New Yorker in May 2022.

"I'd been trying to produce for a while, but there was always some industry herb going, 'That's cute, but that's not your lane,' " he said. "Taylor was the first person with the stature to go, 'I like the way this sounds, I'm putting it on my album'—and then, suddenly, I was allowed to be a producer."

The musician echoed similar sentiments this week as well.

"She’s the first person who recognized me as a producer," Antonoff told TIME's Person of the Week podcast, referring to his work on Swift's 2014 single "Out of the Woods."

"A lot of people are afraid to sign off on something that isn’t done by a proven person," he added. "I had written lots of songs and produced them, but they would always sort of go somewhere else. So the label or whoever could say, oh, we had this person produce it. And, you know, I put my heart and soul into that song and she said, ‘I love it.' "

