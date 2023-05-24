Taylor Swift Steps Out at N.Y.C. Studio After Announcing 'Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)'

Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York City Wednesday, soon after revealing a deluxe version of her latest album

By
Published on May 24, 2023 07:50 PM
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift. Photo:

BACKGRID

Taylor Swift at the studio “Hits Different.”


The singer-songwriter was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York City on Wednesday afternoon, soon after announcing Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), a deluxe version of her latest album, would be out later this week.


Swift, 33, stepped out in a white embellished tank and long flowy skirt with a matching nude shoulder bag and sandals. She pulled her blonde locks up into a ponytail to show off her classic cat eye and red lip.

She was previously seen at the famed recording studio in Greenwich Village last week with The 1975’s Matty Healy amid romance rumors, following her breakup with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn.


The Grammy winner’s most recent appearance comes after she announced the upcoming release of Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), which includes a remix of fan-favorite track "Karma" featuring rapper Ice Spice.


"Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch," wrote Swift on Instagram. "So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com!"


The set will also boast a new, longer version of "Snow on the Beach" with additional vocals from Lana Del Rey as well as "Hits Different," which was previously released as a Target exclusive track.


"You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on 'Snow on the Beach,'" continued Swift.


Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) will be released at midnight on Friday. It'll be available on CD exclusively on-site at her Eras Tour shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this weekend starting at 12:30 p.m. EST on Friday, and she revealed via Instagram: "This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called 'You're Losing Me'!"


Swift has a lot going on at the moment. During her Nashville show on May 5, she announced that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be released on July 7. The new version of her third studio album will feature 22 tracks, including six brand-new songs from the vault.


"I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness," she wrote on Instagram upon the announcement.


The "Anti-Hero" musician continued, "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th."


The announcement arrived two months into Swift's run on the Eras Tour, which kicked off back in March in Arizona and has continued to keep fans entertained with surprise songs, surprise guests and lengthy setlists.




