Taylor Swift Announces Even More International Eras Tour Dates: 'I Can't Wait'

Taylor Swift is taking her Eras Tour across the pond and around the world!

On Tuesday, the "Anti Hero" singer unveiled a slew of international shows in 2024 in Europe, Asia and Australia.

After a break in December and January, the tour will kick back up again in Tokyo, Japan — and will follow with stops in major cities like Melbourne, Australia; Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Paris; Stockholm, Sweden; Lisbon, Portugal; Madrid, Spain; Lyon, France; Edinburgh, Scotland; Liverpool, United Kingdom; Cardiff, U.K.; London; Dublin; Amsterdam; Zürich; Milan; Gelsenkirchen, Germany; Hamburg, Germany; Munich; Warsaw and Vienna. She'll wrap the tour with two final shows in London in August 2024.

Sabrina Carpenter, who released her latest album, Emails I Can't Send, last year, will join Swift on the road as her opening act across all dates, including the previously announced Latin American shows.

"EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!" Swift, 33, wrote on Instagram.

The new dates come after Swift announced her first international leg in Latin America earlier this month. At the time, she teased that there were "LOTS more international dates to come soon, promise!"

For more information on ticket sales visit TaylorSwift.com/tour.

Swift is currently midway through the U.S. dates of her Eras Tour, and will continue this weekend with two shows in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She kicked things off in March and is set to wrap this leg in Los Angeles on Aug. 9.

Her shows have been star-studded affairs, with everyone from Miles Teller, Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd stepping out to catch her three-hour-long sets.

Swift is gearing up for the July 7 release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which will include six brand-new songs from the vault.

Earlier this month, a report from Fortune predicted that the Eras tour could potentially generate $4.6 billion for local economies throughout the U.S. based on how much ticket holders are spending to attend each show.

Meanwhile, stars like Flavor Flav revealed that they planned to catch the Eras Tour twice.

"Before I met Taylor Swift, I’ve always been a big fan of her music anyway, though," Flav told TMZ of their first encounter at the iHeartRadio Awards in March.

"Just like I'm a big fan of Christina Aguilera, or Gwen Stefani, or I love me some Miley Cyrus. You know what I'm sayin'? You’ll find me at their concerts, too. And a lot of people thought it was kind of weird seeing me at a Taylor Swift concert, I guess because of my age... But, you know, when it comes down to music, it has no age. Music don't have no age."

