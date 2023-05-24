Meet Taylor Swift at midnight — again.

On Wednesday, the singer-songwriter announced Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), a deluxe version of her latest album featuring a remix of fan-favorite track "Karma" featuring rapper Ice Spice.

"Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch," wrote Swift, 33, on Instagram. "So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com!"

The set will also include a new, longer version of "Snow on the Beach" with additional vocals from Lana Del Rey as well as "Hits Different," which was previously released as a Target exclusive track.

"You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on 'Snow on the Beach,'" continued Swift.

Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) will be released at midnight on Friday. It'll be available on CD exclusively on-site at her Eras Tour shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this weekend starting at 12:30 p.m. EST on Friday, and she revealed via Instagram: "This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called 'You're Losing Me'!"

Swift has a lot going on at the moment. During her Nashville show on May 5, she announced that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be released on July 7. The new version of her third studio album will feature 22 tracks, including six brand-new songs from the vault.

Taylor Swift. Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

"I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness," she wrote on Instagram upon the announcement.

The "Anti-Hero" musician continued, "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th."

During her show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Saturday, Swift took a moment before performing Midnights track "Question…?" to let her fans know just how she was doing.

"I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever," she told the crowd. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

"It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense," she continued. "So I thought I'd play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories."

Taylor Swift. Kevin Winter/Getty for TAS Rights Management

The statement arrived deep into Swift's run on the Eras Tour, which kicked off back in March in Arizona and has continued to keep fans entertained with surprise songs, surprise guests and lengthy setlists.

There's also been a few major changes in Swift's personal life, from her breakup with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn to her reported romance with The 1975's Matty Healy.