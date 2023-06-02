Taylor Swift Announces New Eras Tour Dates in Latin America and Teases 'Lots' More International Shows

Taylor Swift will head to Mexico, Argentina and Brazil later this year with Sabrina Carpenter as her opening act

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on June 2, 2023 01:15 PM
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage for night three of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Taylor Swift. Photo:

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is getting additional dates!

The "Karma" singer announced the first round of international dates on her sold-out tour Friday morning, sharing that she'll be stopping in Latin America for eight new shows.

Sabrina Carpenter, who released her latest album, Emails I Can't Send, last year, will join Swift on the road as her opening act.

"Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess @sabrinacarpenter will be joining us on all of the shows!" Swift wrote on social media. "Visit taylorswift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales."

The Grammy-winning star, 33, also teased that this will not be the end of her journey, writing, "LOTS more international dates to come soon, promise!"

Swift is currently midway through the U.S. dates of her Eras Tour, and will continue this weekend with three shows in Chicago. She kicked things off in March, and is set to wrap this leg in Los Angeles on Aug. 9.

Her shows have been star-studded affairs, with everyone from Miles Teller, Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd stepping out to catch her three-hour-long sets.

RELATED VIDEO: Ice Spice Joins Taylor Swift on Stage in New Jersey to Perform 'Karma' Remix at Eras Tour

She’s kept busy in between dates, and has been spotted multiple times at Electric Lady Studios in New York City. The "Anti-Hero" singer also recently released a deluxe version of her latest album, Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), which includes a "Karma" remix featuring rapper Ice Spice, a new, longer version of “Snow on the Beach” with additional vocals from Lana Del Rey, plus "Hits Different," which was previously released as a Target exclusive track.

Swift is also gearing up for the July 7 release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which will include six brand-new songs from the vault.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift.

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

For upcoming shows in Mexico, tickets will go on sale starting June 13 at 2 p.m. local time, and the verified fan registration is now open (fans that are residents of Mexico will be given priority for access to tickets).

The general on-sale date for the Argentina shows will start on June 6 at 10 a.m. local time, and ticket presales for Brazil will start the same day and time. The presale period will run until June 7 at 11:59.

See below for tour dates.


DATE                                       CITY                                                     VENUE

August 24                            Mexico City, Mexico                           Foro Sol

August 25                            Mexico City, Mexico                           Foro Sol

August 26                            Mexico City, Mexico                           Foro Sol

November 9                             Buenos Aires, Argentina                Estadio River Plate

November 10                           Buenos Aires, Argentina               Estadio River Plate

November 18                           Rio de Janeiro, Brazil                        Estádio Nilton Santos

November 25                           São Paulo, Brazil                           Allianz Parque

November 26                           São Paulo, Brazil                               Allianz Parque



