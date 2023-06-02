Taylor Swift Announces New Eras Tour Dates in Latin America and Teases 'Lots' More International Shows

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is getting additional dates!

The "Karma" singer announced the first round of international dates on her sold-out tour Friday morning, sharing that she'll be stopping in Latin America for eight new shows.

Sabrina Carpenter, who released her latest album, Emails I Can't Send, last year, will join Swift on the road as her opening act.

"Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess @sabrinacarpenter will be joining us on all of the shows!" Swift wrote on social media. "Visit taylorswift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales."

The Grammy-winning star, 33, also teased that this will not be the end of her journey, writing, "LOTS more international dates to come soon, promise!"

Swift is currently midway through the U.S. dates of her Eras Tour, and will continue this weekend with three shows in Chicago. She kicked things off in March, and is set to wrap this leg in Los Angeles on Aug. 9.

Her shows have been star-studded affairs, with everyone from Miles Teller, Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd stepping out to catch her three-hour-long sets.

RELATED VIDEO: Ice Spice Joins Taylor Swift on Stage in New Jersey to Perform 'Karma' Remix at Eras Tour



She’s kept busy in between dates, and has been spotted multiple times at Electric Lady Studios in New York City. The "Anti-Hero" singer also recently released a deluxe version of her latest album, Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), which includes a "Karma" remix featuring rapper Ice Spice, a new, longer version of “Snow on the Beach” with additional vocals from Lana Del Rey, plus "Hits Different," which was previously released as a Target exclusive track.

Swift is also gearing up for the July 7 release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which will include six brand-new songs from the vault.

Taylor Swift. Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

For upcoming shows in Mexico, tickets will go on sale starting June 13 at 2 p.m. local time, and the verified fan registration is now open (fans that are residents of Mexico will be given priority for access to tickets).

The general on-sale date for the Argentina shows will start on June 6 at 10 a.m. local time, and ticket presales for Brazil will start the same day and time. The presale period will run until June 7 at 11:59.

See below for tour dates.



DATE CITY VENUE

August 24 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

August 25 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

August 26 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

November 9 Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate

November 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate

November 18 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Estádio Nilton Santos

November 25 São Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

November 26 São Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque





