Taylor Swift and Emma Stone’s Friendship Timeline

Taylor Swift and Emma Stone’s friendship goes way back.

The “Karma” singer and the Cruella actress first met back in April 2008 at the Young Hollywood Awards and have developed a close friendship in the years that followed.

In addition to attending various public events together, including the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and Met Gala, the two have supported each other’s career milestones.

In September 2010, Swift supported Stone at her Easy A premiere, and recently, Stone attended Swift’s Eras Tour.

"I've known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice 'cause I know those tickets are impossible to get,” Stone joked to Vanity Fair about scoring tickets to the show.

"She's a wonderful friend. She blows my mind," she continued.

From the early beginnings of their friendship to what they’ve said about each other over the years, here’s a timeline of Swift and Stone’s friendship timeline.

April 27, 2008: Taylor Swift and Emma Stone meet at the Young Hollywood Awards

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

The stars first connected in April 2008 as they both attended the Young Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, hosted by Hollywood Life magazine. During the event, they were photographed at the cocktail party, both wearing purple dresses.

December 9, 2009: Taylor Swift and Emma Stone grab ice cream together

Almost a year later, they were photographed grabbing ice cream together at Baskin Robbins in N.Y.C. ahead of Swift’s birthday.

At the time, Swift tweeted, “Photo shoot all day, followed by dinner with Emma stone. Then we wandered around a candy store like wide-eyed little kids,” per Just Jared Jr.

April 5, 2010: Emma Stone gushes about her friendship with Taylor Swift

During an interview with MTV, Stone gushed about her blossoming friendship with Swift, noting what initially bonded them. "She's so great! We're very different, but she has such a sick sense of humor," Stone told MTV News.

Stone continued that she was happy Swift was getting to share her funny side more with with te world: "People know ... how hilarious she is. They've seen her on SNL. People are seeing it more now, and she's so funny and she's exactly who you think she is, and I love that."

She also revealed that after connecting at the Young Hollywood Awards in 2008, they developed a friendship when Stone reached out to Swift about her music. "We met there three years ago, and then I listened to some of her music, and I wrote her an e-mail saying I liked her music, I swear,” she told the publication. “And then we started talking and hanging out."

September 13, 2010: Taylor Swift attends Emma Stone’s Easy A premiere

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In September 2010, the pals stepped out on the red carpet together when Swift supported Stone at the Easy A premiere in Los Angeles, even giving her pal a hug for the cameras.

February 26, 2011: Taylor Swift and Emma Stone attend the Montblanc Cocktail Party

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

The following year, Swift and Stone hung out again as they attended a Montblanc cocktail party ahead of the Oscars.

February 27, 2011: Taylor Swift and Emma Stone attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jeff Vespa/VF11/WireImage

The following day, Swift and Stone snapped photos by the photo booth at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. During the event, they hung out with a number of other stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow.

May 2, 2011: Taylor Swift and Emma Stone attend the Met Gala

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images

In May 2011, Swift and Stone hung out at the Met Gala, where the theme was Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty.

June 3, 2011: Emma Stone reveals Taylor Swift played Speak Now for her

While speaking with MTV, Stone gushed about Swift’s music, noting she was able to hear her album Speak Now before anyone else. “I was lucky enough to hear it pretty early on, so it's so exciting for it to be out and own the songs instead of just be singing them [in my head]," she told the outlet.

She added that Swift is a “pretty normal girl," and doesn’t let fame faze her. “She's not [like], 'I am one of the world's most popular singers,'" she added.

August 7, 2011: Taylor Swift and Emma Stone attend the Teen Choice Awards

WireImage

The stars crossed paths again at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards, when Stone presented Swift with the Ultimate Choice Award. After sharing a hug on stage, the two were snapped hanging out backstage.

October 2, 2012: Taylor Swift and Emma Stone hang out in Paris

As Swift filmed her music video for “Begin Again” in Paris, she was photographed grabbing lunch with Stone at Carette Cafe on Vosges Place.

October 23, 2012: Taylor Swift talks about staying in touch with Emma Stone

During an interview with Access Online, Swift opened up about her close friendships with stars such as Selena Gomez and Stone.

“I’m definitely a girl’s girl,” she told the outlet. “I need to tell my friends everything I’m going through. We have these big group texts where I’ll just, like, text them everything that’s going on with my day and one of us in New York, one of us is in Los Angeles, one of us is in Nashville or Paris.”

“It’s just so important to have people that you trust, and Emma and Selena and I, we’ve had so many things in our lives that have changed over the last couple years, but our friendship has stayed the same. So that’s really good,” she added.

July 4, 2014: Emma Stone spends the Fourth of July with Taylor Swift

In 2014, Stone was one of the many people at Swift’s annual Fourth of July bash. The actress and her then-boyfriend Andrew Garfield were photographed with Swift and her pals on a boat as they enjoyed the holiday weekend.

“We made a giant slip-and-slide in the yard, we were running around the beach, jumping into the pool, cooked a giant dinner and played games,” Swift told PEOPLE about the party. “Everybody in the group was so happy. Seeing your friends all together, and seeing your friends bond and everyone smiling and laughing together was the coolest thing I could have expected of that trip.”

December 9, 2014: Taylor Swift supports Emma Stone in Cabaret

As Stone made her Broadway debut in Cabaret, Swift showed her support by attending a show with her mom.

At the time, Swift posted a photo of her and Stone backstage, writing, "Got to see Emma KILL IT in Cabaret last night! Every new project she takes on is even more excellent than her last, and it has inspired me since the day I met her 7 years ago."

November 16, 2018: Taylor Swift attends Emma Stone’s The Favourite premiere

In November 2018, Swift attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Favourite, which starred Stone and Swift’s then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

“She and Emma Stone were chatting up a storm,” an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time. “Taylor just stayed by Joe’s side the whole night.”

March 17, 2023: Emma Stone attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

In March 2023, Stone attended the opening night of Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Glendale, Arizona. The actress was seen dancing and singing along to Swift’s setlist as she sat in the VIP section alongside the Haim sisters and Laura Dern.

June 6, 2023: Emma Stone talks about her friendship with Taylor Swift

Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Though the two have become more private in recent years, in June 2023, Stone made a rare comment about her friendship with Swift, noting how thankful she was that the singer hooked her up with Eras Tour tickets. “The concert was pretty amazing,” she told Vanity Fair.

“I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time,” the actress said. “I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get,” she added. “She’s a wonderful friend.”