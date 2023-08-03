Taylor Swift Announces More Eras Tour Dates for the U.S. and Canada in Fall 2024

Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift has extended her Eras Tour once again.

On Thursday, the pop megastar announced that she'd be adding a handful of dates in the U.S. and Canada in fall 2024.

"Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now - visit http://TaylorSwift.com for more information," Swift, 33, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).



Gracie Abrams, who has already been support for the musician on the Eras Tour, will join her for this leg.

During these new dates, Swift will head to Miami, New Orleans and Toronto, kicking off Oct. 18 and wrapping Nov. 23.

In June, the "I Can See You" singer announced additional international dates with plans to perform in Europe, Asia and Australia in 2024



After a break in December and January, the tour will kick back up again in Tokyo, Japan — and will follow with stops in major cities like Melbourne, Australia; Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Paris; Stockholm, Sweden; Lisbon, Portugal; Madrid, Spain; Lyon, France; Edinburgh, Scotland; Liverpool, United Kingdom; Cardiff, U.K.; London; Dublin; Amsterdam; Zürich; Milan; Gelsenkirchen, Germany; Hamburg, Germany; Munich; Warsaw and Vienna. She'll wrap that part of the tour with two final shows in London in August 2024.

Sabrina Carpenter, who released her latest album, Emails I Can't Send, last year, will join Swift on the road as her opening act across all of those dates, including the previously announced Latin American shows.

Swift is set to conclude her current U.S. leg in Los Angeles on Aug. 9, but not before she plays six sold-out shows at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.

The Grammy winner kicked off her tour in March in Glendale, Arizona, dazzling fans with a career-spanning 44-song setlist. Her shows have been star-studded affairs, with everyone from Miles Teller, Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd stepping out to catch her three-hour-long sets.

On Wednesday, Swift showed her massive appreciation for the Eras Tour crew.

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the pop superstar recently gave bonuses totaling over $55 million to everyone (from her dancers to riggers, sound technicians and catering, among others) working on her massive show.

TMZ previously reported that Swift gifted truckers on her tour $100,000 each ahead of her concert stop in Santa Clara last weekend.



See the full list of U.S. and Canada tour dates for fall 2024 below.

Oct. 18 — Miami, Florida — Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 19 — Miami, Florida — Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 20 Miami, Florida Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 25 — New Orleans, Louisiana — Caesars Superdome

Oct. 26 — New Orleans, Louisiana — Caesars Superdome

Oct. 27 — New Orleans, Louisiana — Caesars Superdome

Nov. 1 — Indianapolis, Indiana — Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 2 — Indianapolis, Indiana — Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 3 — Indianapolis, Indiana — Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 14 — Toronto, Ontario — Rogers Centre

Nov. 15 — Toronto, Ontario — Rogers Centre

Nov. 16 — Toronto, Ontario — Rogers Centre

Nov. 21 — Toronto, Ontario — Rogers Centre

Nov. 22 — Toronto, Ontario — Rogers Centre

Nov. 23 — Toronto, Ontario — Rogers Centre