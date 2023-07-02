Taylor Swift Pokes Fun at Eras Tour Stage Malfunction: 'Still Swift AF Boi'

Taylor Swift is an expert at shaking it off!

On Friday night, during the first of two Eras Tour shows in Cincinnati, the Speak Now songstress, 33, was faced with a major stage malfunction.

Following the Reputation era segment of her three-hour concerts, Swift normally descends through the floor for a wardrobe change. At Friday's show, however, it appeared that the trapdoor she is supposed to exit through during the transition was not working.

In a fan-captured video of the incident, the “Cruel Summer” singer could be seen running — swiftly — from the stage when she seemingly realized that the trapdoor had malfunctioned.

Clad in a sparkly, asymmetrical jumpsuit, Swift then sped past her backup dancers as they exited the stage through a side door.

The "Lavender Haze" singer took the setback in stride, dropping into the comments section of a different video of her escape — which was jokingly set to AWOLNATION’s “Run” — to comment, “Still swift af boi.”

Despite the treacherous trapdoor, the 12-time Grammy winner penned a sweet shout-out to the Ohio city on Sunday.

“Cincinnati, I couldn’t love you more,” she wrote on Twitter. “Had the best two nights with you!!”

Swift wrote that her second Cincinnati show was extra special because of her surprise performances with Eras Tour opener Gracie Abrams and Aaron Dessner of The National, who collaborated with Swift on her albums Folklore and Evermore.

“Last night was so special getting to sing ‘I miss you, I’m sorry’ with @gracieabrams in the acoustic set and bringing out @aaron_dessner to play ‘Ivy’ in his hometown. 🥹,” Swift wrote. “See you soon, Kansas City.”

She continued, “Meanwhile I’ll be counting down the minutes til Speak Now (my version) comes out July 7 WHICH IS VERY SOON.”

At an earlier Eras Tour show in Minneapolis, Swift asked her fans to practice kindness online ahead of the July 7 release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

"I was hoping to ask you that, as we lead up to this album, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities. Right?" she told the crowd. "So what I'm trying to say is, I'm putting this album out because I want to own my music and I believe that [those] who have the desire to own their music should be able to. That's why I'm putting out this album."

She continued, “I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote. So what I'm trying to tell you is that I am not putting this album out so you should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago."

