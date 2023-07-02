Taylor Swift Pokes Fun at Eras Tour Stage Malfunction: 'Still Swift AF Boi'

The "Anti-Hero" singer took the setback in stride, jokingly commenting on a fan-captured video of her not-so-smooth exit in Cincinnati

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 2, 2023 02:04PM EDT
Taylor Swift Jokes About Eras Tour Stage Malfunction: âStill Swift AF Boiâ
Taylor Swift performs at one of her Atlanta Eras Tour shows on April 28. Photo:

Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is an expert at shaking it off!

On Friday night, during the first of two Eras Tour shows in Cincinnati, the Speak Now songstress, 33, was faced with a major stage malfunction.

Following the Reputation era segment of her three-hour concerts, Swift normally descends through the floor for a wardrobe change. At Friday's show, however, it appeared that the trapdoor she is supposed to exit through during the transition was not working.

In a fan-captured video of the incident, the “Cruel Summer” singer could be seen running — swiftly — from the stage when she seemingly realized that the trapdoor had malfunctioned.

Clad in a sparkly, asymmetrical jumpsuit, Swift then sped past her backup dancers as they exited the stage through a side door.

The "Lavender Haze" singer took the setback in stride, dropping into the comments section of a different video of her escape — which was jokingly set to AWOLNATION’s “Run” — to comment, “Still swift af boi.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite the treacherous trapdoor, the 12-time Grammy winner penned a sweet shout-out to the Ohio city on Sunday.

“Cincinnati, I couldn’t love you more,” she wrote on Twitter. “Had the best two nights with you!!”

Swift wrote that her second Cincinnati show was extra special because of her surprise performances with Eras Tour opener Gracie Abrams and Aaron Dessner of The National, who collaborated with Swift on her albums Folklore and Evermore.

“Last night was so special getting to sing ‘I miss you, I’m sorry’ with @gracieabrams in the acoustic set and bringing out @aaron_dessner to play ‘Ivy’ in his hometown. 🥹,” Swift wrote. “See you soon, Kansas City.”

She continued, “Meanwhile I’ll be counting down the minutes til Speak Now (my version) comes out July 7 WHICH IS VERY SOON.”

At an earlier Eras Tour show in Minneapolis, Swift asked her fans to practice kindness online ahead of the July 7 release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

"I was hoping to ask you that, as we lead up to this album, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities. Right?" she told the crowd. "So what I'm trying to say is, I'm putting this album out because I want to own my music and I believe that [those] who have the desire to own their music should be able to. That's why I'm putting out this album."

She continued, “I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote. So what I'm trying to tell you is that I am not putting this album out so you should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago."

Related Articles
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'It Feels Like a Dream'
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'Feels Like a Dream'
Rihanna Reacts to Spotify Achievement 'Wit No New Album': 'Lemme Talk My Shâ'
Rihanna Reacts to Historic Spotify Milestone 'Wit No New Album': 'Lemme Talk My S---'
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams Talks Future of Destiny's Child: 'If It Was Up to Me We'd Still Be a Group'
Olivia Rodrigo's New Breakup Song 'Vampire' Isn't About Ex Adam Faze Despite Speculation
Olivia Rodrigo's New Breakup Song 'Vampire' Isn't About Ex Adam Faze Despite Speculation: Source
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash"
Jennifer Lopez Teases Upcoming Record 'This Is Me…Now': 'Album Delivery Day'
Jake & Shelby, the music duo that Kim Kardashian reposted/commissioned to sing a song for Khloe.
How Kim Kardashian Tapped Teen Music Duo Jake & Shelby to Celebrate Khloé's Birthday (Exclusive)
Kelly Clarkson, Clive Davis
Kelly Clarkson Clears Up 'Since U Been Gone' Production Drama: 'I Was Lied To'
Khalid attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater
Khalid's Mom Shares New Details About His Accident, Says Car Was Struck After Pulling to Side for Overheating
Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Explains How She Accidentally Dissed Mariah Carey by Turning Down Songwriting Offer
Pink Receives Large Wheel of Brie Cheese from Fan on Stage in London as Latest Tour Gift: 'Thank You'
Pink Receives Large Wheel of Brie Cheese from Fan on Stage in London as Latest Tour Gift: 'Thank You'
Anesa Lipa, Dua Lipa attend YSL New Fragrance 2019 UK launch party at Somerset House
Dua Lipa Posts Sweet Throwback Baby Photos in Birthday Tribute to Mom: 'My Protector'
Elle King performs at 2023 Summerfest on June, 22 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Summerfest 2023: All the Best Portraits and Performances from the Milwaukee Festival's Opening Weekend (Exclusive)
Kesha Says She's at 'Peace' and 'Happier Than Ever' as She Prepares for Upcoming Gag Order Tour (Exclusive)
Kesha Says She's at 'Peace' and 'Happier Than Ever' as She Prepares for Upcoming Gag Order Tour (Exclusive)
Melanie Martinez performs at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 24, 2023
Melanie Martinez Upsets Some Fans Over $400 VIP 'Meet-and-Greet' — with AI Hologram of Singer
P!NK performs at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 at Hyde Park on June 24, 2023 in London, England.
Pink Shocked as Fan Throws Their Late Mom's Ashes on Stage Mid-Show: 'Don't Know How I Feel About This'
Lewis Capaldi performs on the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023
Lewis Capaldi Is Taking a Break from Touring in 'Foreseeable Future' for 'Mental and Physical Health'